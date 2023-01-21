ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Connecticut

Report: Packers to Explore Aaron Rodgers Trade Ideas Exclusively to AFC

Report: Packers to explore Rodgers trade ideas exclusively to AFC originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aaron Rodgers might be switching conferences. As the 39-year-old's future with the Green Bay Packers continues to hang in the balance, one of the possible scenarios could be a trade. If the Packers opt...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Connecticut

Bengals' Eli Apple Denies Mocking Bills' Damar Hamlin in Tweet

Bengals' Eli Apple denies mocking Bills' Damar Hamlin in tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple denied mocking Damar Hamlin in a tweet he posted on Monday. Apple, who has been trolling the Buffalo Bills since they were eliminated by the Bengals in the divisional...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Connecticut

Patriots Hiring Bill O'Brien as New Offensive Coordinator

Patriots hiring Bill O'Brien as new offensive coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots will have an official offensive coordinator in 2023. The Patriots are naming Bill O'Brien their new offensive coordinator, our Phil Perry confirmed Tuesday morning. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report...
ALABAMA STATE

