Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?Ted RiversNebraska State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OmahaTed RiversOmaha, NE
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha locationAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Related
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cloudy, windy & colder Wednesday ahead
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds are locked in this morning and we’re just missing out on some bigger snow to our southeast. We could have a few flurries at times today under the thick clouds but that would be about for us. Unfortunately we’ve already passed the warmest part of the day with and high near 30 near midnight last night. 20s will be the story for the rest of the day and we’ll likely gradually fall as well.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Falling temperatures Wednesday... extreme cold next week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies keep us slow to cool Tuesday night eventually falling into the mid to upper 20s by early Wednesday morning... A cold front arrives from the N and brings a breeze and cooler air that we’ll feel through the day. We’ll be warmest out the door in the morning so pack a few extra layers for the afternoon... we’ll fall into the low 20s around 5 PM. With a breeze it’ll feel even colder.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A chilly week ahead of weekend snow potential and cold
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies continue into Tuesday morning with the potential for patchy AM fog to get your day started. We’ll see breaks of sun but overall more cloud cover than sunshine Tuesday reaching for a high of 37 in the Metro after a start in the teens.
WOWT
Afternoon Forecast Update: Cloud cover returns this afternoon
Goodwill is hunting -- for a thief, after he tore up air conditioners. A new app is being beta tested with veterans and their families designed to make life with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries easier to live. Culxr House aims to attract business to north Omaha. Updated: 8 hours...
WOWT
3 Day Forecast
The mother of Ryan Larsen has filed a petition to presume her missing son dead. One disabled homeowner who needs a hot tub and bathroom remodel is now working to get money back from a contractor. Debate over school choice resumes in Lincoln. Updated: 14 hours ago. School choice was...
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Snow to the south ending, cloudy and chilly Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies kept temperatures chilly around the metro this afternoon with highs only in the lower 30s. Snow showers develop across southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa, but the bulk of the snow staying south of the metro, though a few flurries are possible as far north as Bellevue through roughly 7pm. Most of the snow will stay south of Highway 2, with 1 to 3 inches of total snow accumulation possible south of Lincoln and Nebraska City.
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Goodwill is hunting -- for a thief, after he tore up air conditioners. A new app is being beta tested with veterans and their families designed to make life with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries easier to live. Culxr House aims to attract business to north Omaha. Updated: 15 hours...
1011now.com
City of Lincoln crews treat streets to prepare for winter weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -City of Lincoln crews have begun treating arterial streets with granular salt pre-wet and brine on Saturday. The City of Lincoln warns that streets are currently wet with slush. Drivers should watch for slick spots and reduced visibility. Do you have winter weather photos or videos? Send...
WOWT
6 FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Multiple crashes impact the Tuesday morning commute.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers in the metro had to deal with major issues on several major routes Tuesday morning. A crash on westbound Dodge just east of the 132nd happened shortly after 7 AM. This crash resulted in lanes being blocked near the median and traffic in both directions...
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
WOWT
Portion of West Omaha road to close for five days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of an Omaha road will close throughout the week for repairs. According to the Omaha Public Works Department, Pierce Street between 137th Avenue and Holling Drive will close beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24. The closure affects a row of homes in West Omaha near Trendwood Park.
WOWT
Man arrested in connection to 2020 Omaha homicide
Young elephants at the Omaha Zoo celebrate their first birthdays. Patchy dense fog this morning cloud lead to a few slick spots. Fog thins out by midday, but cloudy skies stick around with chilly conditions. Highs today only in the mid-20s. Snow to the south ending, cloudy and chilly Sunday.
WOWT
Omaha Zoo celebrates elephants' first birthdays
A man was arrested in connection an Omaha homicide case from 2020. Patchy dense fog this morning cloud lead to a few slick spots. Fog thins out by midday, but cloudy skies stick around with chilly conditions. Highs today only in the mid-20s. Snow to the south ending, cloudy and...
kfornow.com
Rollover Crash Tuesday Morning Near Lincoln Airport
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 24)–What led to a rollover crash shortly after 7:30am Tuesday near the Lincoln Airport remains under investigation. According to Lincoln Police, a 19-year-old woman involved in the crash and was conscious and alert at the scene just south of NW 12th and West Adams Streets. It doesn’t appear that any injuries were life-threatening, according to Sgt. Chris Vollmer. Southbound traffic on NW 12th that turns into eastbound West Cornhusker Highway had to be shut down for a period of time but is back open.
1011now.com
Portion of West A Street to close Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -West A Street, from the east side of Southwest 27th Street to the west side of Southwest 23rd Street, will be closed for the third phase of a multi-phase wastewater pipe installation project beginning Monday. According to officials, this work is scheduled to be completed by March 31.
WOWT
More than 2,400 Sarpy County residents affected by power outage
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of Sarpy County residents are without power Monday morning. According to Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), 2,426 residents of Sarpy County are without power as of 10:57 a.m. Monday. OPPD says the outage started with circuit lockouts at two substations covering the Papillion and...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle fire impacts I-80 traffic near Ashland
ASHLAND, Neb. -- Traffic in Cass County has been affected by a vehicle fire. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the fire was reported at approximately 3:00 p.m. The fire has caused the right lane of traffic to be closed for westbound traffic on Interstate 80 east of Ashland.
klkntv.com
Car flips into ditch, causes delays in northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Drivers in northwest Lincoln saw traffic delays Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a ditch. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 12th and West Adams Streets. Southbound traffic was closed, and Lincoln Police blocked the Interstate 80 exit ramp...
WOWT
Omaha Police work to boost recruitment numbers midway through application period
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are gearing up for their next recruitment class. They’re trying to fill about 50 spots with an applicant pool size that’s, so far, smaller than they had hoped. “So far it’s been a little bit slower than we had hoped,” said Capt....
Comments / 0