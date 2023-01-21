OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds are locked in this morning and we’re just missing out on some bigger snow to our southeast. We could have a few flurries at times today under the thick clouds but that would be about for us. Unfortunately we’ve already passed the warmest part of the day with and high near 30 near midnight last night. 20s will be the story for the rest of the day and we’ll likely gradually fall as well.

