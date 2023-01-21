Read full article on original website
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
NBC Philadelphia
An Early Look at the Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Matchup
An early look at the Eagles-49ers matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Last time the Eagles and 49ers met in the postseason it didn’t go so well. Ty Detmer got benched for Mark Rypien, Ricky Watters averaged less than 3.0 yards per rushing attempt against his former team, Jerry Rice caught a touchdown pass from Steve Young, and the 49ers blanked the Eagles 14-0 in a rainy 1996 wild-card game at Candlestick.
NBC Philadelphia
Dallas Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher Misses First PAT Attempt Vs. San Francisco 49ers
The postseason blues continue to plague Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher. After going 1-for-5 on PATs during last weekend's 31-14 wild card win over Tampa Bay, Maher stepped up Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers for the chance at redemption and to put his team up 7-3, only to have his attempt blocked by 49ers linebacker Samson Ebukam.
NBC Philadelphia
Eli Apple Says Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Need Couples Therapy, Offers to Pay
Eli Apple says Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs need couples therapy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Postseason Eli Apple is back in full force. After making waves during the Cincinnati Bengals’ Super Bowl run last year with his trolling antics, the cornerback is reviving the trash talk that made him a vexed figure between fanbases.
NBC Philadelphia
George Kittle's One-Handed Juggled Catch Vs. Cowboys Stuns NFL Twitter
NFL Twitter stunned by Kittle's jaw-dropping catch vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. George Kittle played a big role in shifting the momentum in the 49ers' favor during the fourth quarter of San Francisco's NFC divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. With...
NBC Philadelphia
Cowboys' Brett Maher Converts 25-Yard Field Goal to Tie 49ers
An NFL kicker has made a field goal. Normally that wouldn't be something to write home about, but Brett Maher has become an exception to the norm in the past week. The Dallas Cowboys kicker missed four extra point attempts in last week's wild card win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the yips remained in Sunday's divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers.
NBC Philadelphia
Joe Burrow, Bengals Roar Past Bills 27-10 in Divisional Round
The Cincinnati Bengals' hunt for revenge continues. Joe Burrow and Co. continued their quest to make a second-straight Super Bowl appearance after dispatching the Buffalo Bills 27-10 on the road on Sunday. It sets up what should be a riveting rematch in the AFC Championship Game between the Bengals and...
NBC Philadelphia
Is Brock Purdy the Next Tom Brady? Former Safety Makes the Case
Is Purdy second coming of Brady? Whitner makes strong case originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. There's no denying Tom Brady and Brock Purdy share some similarities when it comes to their NFL origin stories -- two late-round draft picks, both thrust into starting roles on championship-caliber teams. One went...
