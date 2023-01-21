ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World-Track and Field (blog)

McLaughlin-Levrone vs Shericka Jackson at at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Shericka Jackson, the reigning world champions in the 400m hurdles and 200m, respectively, will race in the 60m dash at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, organizers announced today. After temporarily relocating to Staten Island due to COVID-19, the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix will make its...
tennisuptodate.com

"I always knew and believed in my game": Ostapenko glad to be returning to form after prior life changing Roland Garros win

Jelena Ostapenko defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets at the Australian Open and after the match she admitted she always believed in her game. Ostapenko became a grand slam champion at a fairly young age but took a long time to return to any kind of tennis form after that. It happened last year and now she's back to playing amazing tennis. After her great win over Gauff, Ostapenko confirmed that she never stopped believing in her game:
game-news24.com

The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open

After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
World-Track and Field (blog)

Julien Alfred named USTFCCCA co-national Athlete of the Week

Texas standout sprinter Julien Alfred was named USTFCCCA’s Co-National Athlete of the Week on Tuesday. Alfred, running her first 60 meters of the season, set the NCAA record in the event after clocking a time of 7.02 seconds at the Dr. MLK Jr. Invitational 2023 in Albuquerque to beat the 7.04 secs performance she set at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championship.
World-Track and Field (blog)

Michael Rodgers runs 6.66 to open season – Astana Meeting 2023 results

The Astana Meeting 2023 – World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver event took place today – on Monday, January 23rd in Astana, Kazakhstan. Below you will find the complete results from the meeting with American veteran sprinter Michael Rodgers among the winners today. Rodgers won the men’s 60m with...
World-Track and Field (blog)

World Athletics Continental Tour 2023 calendar expands

The biggest World Athletics Continental Tour calendar yet has been confirmed for 2023, with one month to go until the first Gold level meeting of the season in Australia. More than 180 meetings are included in this year’s tour, which is divided into four levels – Gold, Silver, Bronze and Challenger. The status of each meeting is determined by the quality of competition and prize money on offer.
