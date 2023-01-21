Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Church of Cash will be in the Quad Cities in March
The Church of Cash will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Raccoon Motel, Davenport. Tickets are $15 for the 21-plus ages show. Doors will open at 7 p.m. The award-winning Church of Cash is a premier Johnny Cash tribute show band. For tickets and more information, click here.
KWQC
Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
ourquadcities.com
Valentine’s cards sought for area veterans
New Democratic U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen (IL-17) on Tuesday announced the launch of his “Valentines for Veterans” drive. Residents, schools, and organizations in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District are invited to create handmade Valentine’s cards and deliver them to Sorensen’s district office in Rock Island. They...
Cute Alert: Meet Niabi Zoo’s Little New Addition
Niabi Zoo has announced the birth of a new animal that also marks a first for the zoo. Few things in this world are cuter than baby animals and there's a new one in Coal Valley that's making history at Niabi Zoo. On January 7th, Niabi Zoo welcomed it's first...
It’s pho real. New restaurant featuring Vietnamese cuisine, bubble tea coming to Galesburg
Lovers of pho, meet Pho Lover. A new restaurant specializing in Vietnamese cuisine — including pho soups, Banh Mi and bubble tea — plans to open soon in the former NY Sushi location at North Henderson and Sanborn streets. Liu and Jessica Xio, who own and operate several...
ourquadcities.com
After Crosby death, a Stills tribute coming
Eleven days after the death of popular singer-songwriter David Crosby, a tribute to his longtime bandmate is coming to Bishop Hill. Barry Cloyd — along with TJ Jones and Tom Abbot — will present a tribute to the music and life of Stephen Stills, founder of two of the world’s most iconic groups, Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. The concert is this Sunday, Jan. 29th at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, at 309 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill, Ill.
ourquadcities.com
QC historic homes looking for new executive director
After eight years, Stacy Klingler has stepped down as executive director for the historic treasures Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House in Moline. She has accepted a remote data management position with Foundant Technologies that will still benefit the nonprofit community and allow her to better support her immediate family and aging family members living out of state, said Bill Brewer, board chair of the William Butterworth Foundation, which owns and operates the facilities at 8th Street and 11th Avenue, Moline.
ourquadcities.com
Enjoy ‘spirited’ look at haunted lore of the QCA
Take a trip into the unknown and learn about the paranormal history of the Quad Cities!. Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections presents Ghost Kisses: The Fascinating Paranomal History of the QCs. Join local author Michael McCarty for bizarre ghost stories from the QCA. McCarty is the Amazon bestselling author of ‘Ghosts of the Quad Cities’ and ‘Eerie Quad Cities,’ among others. A five-time Bram Stoker Finalist and David R. Collins Literary Achievement Award winner, McCarty’s tales will send shivers down you spine and give you a spirited look at where we call home.
KWQC
First Alert Forecast: Snow moves in Tuesday night and Wednesday
City of Davenport now accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications. United Way’s free tax preparation program helping Quad Citizens. The service will be provided from Feb. 1 to April 12 at various locations around the Quad Cities. City of Rock Island to replace and test new storm warning sirens Monday...
ourquadcities.com
QC teen picked to serve on Illinois student advisory group
Rock Island High school senior Aline Niyogusenga has been chosen to serve on the Illinois Education and Career Success Network’s Student Advisory Council. She is one of 14 students from across the state that sit on the council and the first Rocky student to do so, according to a Monday school district release. She represents the entire Black Hawk region (Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties) by giving input at the state level on ways to better help students navigate the education system.
tspr.org
Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
A Quad Cities Favorite Mexican and Breakfast Restaurant Has A New Location
When you want tacos and margaritas but the kids want pancakes and bacon do you go to a buffet or order Door Dash? Well now, there are three places open in the Quad Cities to satisfy all those cravings. More of the Quad Cities can now have chips and salsa...
Central Illinois Proud
Galesburg pizza spot ranks in Yelp’s top 50 nationwide
(WMBD) — Yelp has released their annual list of their top 100 pizza restaurants across the United States and Canada, and a local name has infiltrated the ranks. baked in Galesburg came in at #40 on the list as the highest ranked Illinois restaurant on the list. Milly’s Pizza...
KWQC
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
ourquadcities.com
QC woman needs bone marrow transplant
Suzon Robbins of Bettendorf is good friends with Rock Island’s Becky Wren, and is doing all she can to help Wren, who is fighting for her life. The commercial fisherwoman — who has removed invasive carp from Illinois rivers — is in her 30s and has Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a form of cancer that starts in the bone marrow (the soft inner part of certain bones, where new blood cells are made), but most often it quickly moves into the blood, as well.
nrgmediadixon.com
McCombie Asking Northwest Illinois Residents to Help Send some Valentine Cheer to Long Term Care Facilities
House Republican Leader and State Representative Tony McCombie (89th District- Savanna) is asking Northwest Illinois residents to join her in helping to lift the spirits of residents in long-term care facilities by making Valentine’s Day cards to share with seniors. McCombie is encouraging community members, church groups, schools, and...
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
977wmoi.com
City of Monmouth Declares Snow Emergency
Snow Emergency begins: Midnight Wednesday January 25, 2023. Snow Emergency ends: Noon Wednesday January 25, 2023. The City of Monmouth is alerting Monmouth residents that a SNOW EMERGENCY will be in effect for Midnight Wednesday January 25, 2023 UNTIL Noon Wednesday January 25, 2023. ANY VEHICLES PARKED ON A “SNOW EMERGENCY” ROUTE NEED TO BE MOVED OFF THE ROUTE. This will facilitate snow plowing and removal on Snow Emergency Streets.
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: GoFundMe responds to Bettendorf teen’s arrest, cancer claims
UPDATE: Jan. 24, 2023, 9:25 p.m. – GoFundMe has released a statement in response to a woman who faces charges after she claimed to have cancer. “GoFundMe has a zero tolerance policy for misuse of our platform and cooperates with law enforcement investigations of those accused of wrongdoing. All donors have been refunded and we have removed this fundraiser,” the statement says. “The organizer has also been banned from using the platform for any future fundraisers. GoFundMe’s Giving Guarantee offers a full refund in the rare case when something isn’t right; this is the first and only donor protection guarantee in the fundraising industry.”
KWQC
Cemetery bookkeeper retires after over 44 years of service
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A surprise celebration was held Friday for a bookkeeper after almost 45 years of service at the Davenport Memorial Park. Marilyn Smith started working at the cemetery April 1978 and her co-workers say she has touched the lives of everyone who not only work at the office but visit it as well.
