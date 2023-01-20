Read full article on original website
Tabitha Brown's Natural Hair Journey Inspired Her to Launch a Beauty Brand
When Tabitha Brown sits down to speak with me, the first thing I notice is obviously "Donna," her stunning afro. Brown has become just as known online for her hair as for her vegan cooking skills and motivational speaking. The social media superstar—who has 4.2 million followers on Instagram alone—regularly shares glimpses of her wash day routine and styling hacks. So, it's no surprise she launched a haircare brand, appropriately named "Donna's Recipe." The brand—which she co-founded and self-funded alongside social entrepreneur Gina Woods—debuted two years ago. Since 2020, Donna's Recipe has steadily grown, amassing a fan base of nearly 230K people on Instagram and landing a partnership with Ulta Beauty this year.
Of Course, Doja Cat Wore 30,000 Crystals to Kick Off Fashion Month
How many crystals does it take to make a star shine? If you’re Doja Cat at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture runway show, the answer is 30,000, to be exact. Fashion Month always starts off with a bang as stars attend the couture shows in their most fashion-forward lewks and standout hair and makeup. Both celebs and the fashion elite don costume-worthy couture outfits this time of year—but last fashion month, Doja Cat proved that she's the celeb to watch. On January 23, Doja arrived at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture FW23 show, designed by Daniel Roseberry, wearing a head-to-toe "Inferno" look featuring pieces from Schiaparelli’s collection and 30,000 Swarovski crystals all over her face and body.
