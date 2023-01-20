When Tabitha Brown sits down to speak with me, the first thing I notice is obviously "Donna," her stunning afro. Brown has become just as known online for her hair as for her vegan cooking skills and motivational speaking. The social media superstar—who has 4.2 million followers on Instagram alone—regularly shares glimpses of her wash day routine and styling hacks. So, it's no surprise she launched a haircare brand, appropriately named "Donna's Recipe." The brand—which she co-founded and self-funded alongside social entrepreneur Gina Woods—debuted two years ago. Since 2020, Donna's Recipe has steadily grown, amassing a fan base of nearly 230K people on Instagram and landing a partnership with Ulta Beauty this year.

