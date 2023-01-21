Juveniles arrested for smuggling migrants near Benson

Young smugglers were arrested during two different incidents, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Friday, Jan. 13, a Willcox Station agent stopped a vehicle on State Route 90.

Four Mexican citizens were found being smuggled by 21 and 16-year-old U.S. Citizens.

The 21-year-old driver will be facing criminal smuggling charges while the juvenile will be charged for being in possession of cocaine.

The following day on Jan. 14, a Willcox Station agent stopped a minivan on Interstate 10 near Benson.

Six Mexican citizens were found, along with two more smugglers.

One of the smugglers was 17 years old and was arrested.

Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .

Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .