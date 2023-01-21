ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

THV11

Senate to reconvene regarding drag performance bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Senate Bill 43 has drawn a lot of attention— and on Monday afternoon Arkansans against the bill gathered once again at the Capitol to express their frustrations. If passed the bill would classify drag performances as an "adult-oriented business." While supporters have said it...
talkbusiness.net

Gov. Sanders names husband to lead outdoors effort

Gov. Sarah Sanders signed an executive order Tuesday (Jan. 24) establishing the Natural State Initiative and the Natural State Initiative Advisory Council, and said her husband, Bryan, will lead the effort in a volunteer capacity. The order says the council will advise the governor about promoting outdoor recreation and the...
KTLO

Changes proposed to Safe Haven Law

A change is being proposed to Arkansas’ Safe Haven Law to make it easier to turn a newborn into emergency personnel. According to KAIT, Under Arkansas’ Safe Haven Law, a newborn less than 30 days old can be dropped off with personnel in emergency rooms, fire stations, or police departments.
THV11

Employment slowly rising in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The past few years presented challenges for many across Arkansas including business owners. “There are a lot of other issues coming out of the pandemic, still some supply chain stuff that we're seeing, and inflation,” Owner of Root Cafe Jack Sundell said. Sundell and...
fox16.com

Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees

STUTTGART, Ark. (Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame) – The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie is excited to announce inductees into this year’s Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame. An induction ceremony will honor these individuals on March 2, 2023 at Embassy Suites in Jonesboro. This year’s honorees include:...
kuaf.com

New AG's Wishes for Criminal Justice Reform

Attorney General Tim Griffin is offering input on what he would like to see in a criminal justicereform bill for the Arkansas Legislature. Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
ualrpublicradio.org

Sanders speaks to students at Little Rock school choice rally

The National School Choice Rally was held Monday at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Students from over ten Arkansas schools gathered to celebrate Arkansas Parental Choice Week, created by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders through a proclamation the same day. The governor headlined the event with a speech. “Our...
THV11

Arkansas school districts see rise in overdue meal balances

BAUXITE, Ark. — School districts across Arkansas have been seeing a familiar problem, that had not been an issue since before the pandemic— overdue meal balances at schools are high. "This is issue number one, making sure our students have the proper nutrition and proper fuel," Bauxite Public...
jonesbororadiogroup.com

Best of Northeast Arkansas 2023 Nominations Are Open!

Northeast Arkansas is a unique place. We live, shop, eat, and play in America’s heartland, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. The Jonesboro Radio Group is bringing back the Best of Northeast Arkansas presented by Pak Mail Super Center, Jonesboro’s shipping and printing headquarters, to engage the community in celebrating the places, restaurants and local businesses we love.
KHBS

Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges

TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
Kait 8

Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
THV11

Advocates for school choice rally at State Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are a lot of choices parents get to make, and on Thursday, advocates for school choice pushed for one more. Speaking to a crowd of about a hundred people, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke on multiple education topics. "This is not about school choice,...
THV11

THV11

