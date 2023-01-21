After 16 years with the Ronald McDonald House organization and 10 years as executive director of the Long Beach branch, Cheri Bazley has resigned, the nonprofit announced today.

Today was Bazley’s last day, according to an announcement from board president Kevin Peterson. Bazley did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Peterson’s statement said she left the organization “to pursue other opportunities.”

“From leading the effort with a group of talented individuals during our initial Capital Campaign phase, to ensuring that the operation of the House delivered on our mission every day, Cheri created a collaborative environment where all felt valued and respected,” Peterson said.

Bazley was also responsible for bringing the “A Few Good Men” gala concept to the board and community, which has become one of the city’s most prominent annual events, said Peterson.

The most recent gala in October raised over $1 million for the organization.

“Her ability to build a team of volunteers and staff, every year, to ensure the success of this event is unparalleled,” Peterson said.

The Long Beach Ronald McDonald House Board of Trustees is working closely with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California on a national search for the organization’s next executive director, according to the statement.

“We will continue to ensure that we deliver on our mission of providing comfort, care, and support to children and families in Southern California,” Peterson said. “We are saddened to see Cheri depart and wish her much success in her next endeavor.”

The post Long Beach Ronald McDonald House executive director resigns appeared first on Long Beach Post .