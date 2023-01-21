ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Ronald McDonald House executive director resigns

By Tess Kazenoff
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

After 16 years with the Ronald McDonald House organization and 10 years as executive director of the Long Beach branch, Cheri Bazley has resigned, the nonprofit announced today.

Today was Bazley’s last day, according to an announcement from board president Kevin Peterson. Bazley did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Peterson’s statement said she left the organization “to pursue other opportunities.”

“From leading the effort with a group of talented individuals during our initial Capital Campaign phase, to ensuring that the operation of the House delivered on our mission every day, Cheri created a collaborative environment where all felt valued and respected,” Peterson said.

Bazley was also responsible for bringing the “A Few Good Men” gala concept to the board and community, which has become one of the city’s most prominent annual events, said Peterson.

The most recent gala in October raised over $1 million for the organization.

“Her ability to build a team of volunteers and staff, every year, to ensure the success of this event is unparalleled,” Peterson said.

The Long Beach Ronald McDonald House Board of Trustees is working closely with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California on a national search for the organization’s next executive director, according to the statement.

“We will continue to ensure that we deliver on our mission of providing comfort, care, and support to children and families in Southern California,” Peterson said. “We are saddened to see Cheri depart and wish her much success in her next endeavor.”

The post Long Beach Ronald McDonald House executive director resigns appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yovenice.com

St. Joseph Center President & Ceo to Leave Agency to Become CEO of LAHSA

25-year veteran of St. Joseph Center will service as serve as CEO of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, a 15-year veteran of St. Joseph Center, is set to join the administration of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on February 5th, 2023. As part of her new role, she will first lead the Mayor’s Inside Safe initiative, then transition to serving as Chief Executive Officer of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA).
LOS ANGELES, CA
publicceo.com

City of Long Beach awards $6.1 million in funding to two developers for new affordable rental housing

“This funding and key action reflects our sense of urgency to enhance the city’s housing stock and support working families who are most in need,” said Mayor Rex Richardson. “We thank The LBCIC and these development partners who, together, are helping ensure Long Beach has safe, quality affordable housing that meets the needs of our community.”
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Rosary Academy in Fullerton seeks donations in support of new Lisa Nollette Memorial Scholarship

Lisa Nollette served as the Director of Campus Ministry at Rosary for 20 years. She started Rosary’s Kairos program and lived out the CSJ charism of serving the dear neighbor without distinction in her daily life. Lisa didn’t just share and teach her faith, she truly lived her faith in all aspects of her life. She was a kind and beautiful soul, a gift to Rosary. Lisa will always be remembered as a true Royal.
FULLERTON, CA
Long Beach Post

Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February

“They did not do things the way they should have been done,” said Esthela Nevarez, a vendor at the swap meet for nearly 17 years. She, along with hundreds of other vendors, are dismayed after they received notice that the swap meet will close permanently as of Feb. 23. The post Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties

Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localemagazine.com

6 New Restaurants Opening in Orange County This Year (and We Can Hardly Wait!)

From Sugarfish to Rye Goods, the OC Dining Scene Keeps Getting Better and Better. If you thought Orange County couldn’t get any more Orange County, it just did. And trust us, that’s a good thing! Some of SoCal’s favorite restaurants are making their way to OC and we couldn’t be more ready to welcome them in. From fire-seared sushi to lux bruschetta boards and organic pastries, OC’s restaurant scene is leveling up almost faster than we can keep up. There’s someplace new for every occasion: date night, takeout and casual outings with friends. Visit these new restaurants ASAP and discover what the buzz is all about.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

District 1 candidate had restraining order filed against her

DOWNEY - Downey City Council District 1 vacancy applicant Elvira Meraz was part of a mutual restraining order in 2013, after a previous petition against her was thrown out. According to court documents filed in March 2012, the request was filed after Yvette Meraz (now Yvette Bonilla) claimed that Meraz (then Elvira Gonzalez) was harassing her concerning her daughter, threatening to hurt and mistreat her. At the time, Meraz was in a relationship with Bonilla’s ex-husband Manuel Meraz, whom Bonilla had been separated from since February 2011 and Meraz has since married.
DOWNEY, CA
Long Beach Post

Inaccurate rumors spur pushback against new Wellbeing Center at Jordan High

Rumors have spread online that the center will provide abortions. District staff, though, have been clear that the center is intended to offer support and information to students about substance use prevention, mental health and sexual health—but not abortions. The post Inaccurate rumors spur pushback against new Wellbeing Center at Jordan High appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Supervisors approve $45 million in relief for small property owners

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45-million countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the board’s deliberation on extending protections to prevent more homelessness in L.A. County, Barger addressed the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Disbarred Attorney Sentenced to Prison for Deceiving Investors with Real Estate Scheme Involving Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach and LA Properties

Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles

A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy