Frisco, CO

Dog reunited with owner after 7 days spent criss-crossing I-70 near Frisco during back-to-back snowstorms

By Ryan Spencer
Summit Daily News
 4 days ago
Related
skyhinews.com

Officials confirm pets killed by mountain lion attacks in Kremmling and Grand Lake

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with information about the fate of the mountain lion involved in the second mountain lion attack in Grand Lake. A rash of recent mountain lion attacks have resulted in the deaths of at least one dog and 15 cats, and Grand County residents remain on edge because lions are still in this area. The first attacks on cats began in Kremmling, at the home of Sami and Shawn Lechman during the week of Jan. 15. On Jan. 19., a mountain lion killed Rob and Sara Gonzales’ dog, then a separate lion attacked a dog on Jan. 23, the dog survived the Jan. 23 attack. Both dog attacks occurred in Grand Lake.
KREMMLING, CO
The Denver Gazette

Mountain lion spotted lurking in Denver metro area

According to a January 20 statement from the Englewood Police Department, a mountain lion was reportedly spotted in the area of South Tejon Street and West Wesley Avenue. This is near multiple businesses and homes, less than a mile southwest of Ruby Hill Park. Despite the urban nature of this...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Colorado Parks and Wildlife pushes for full winter closure on Haymaker Trail

Brian Woodrich, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife district wildlife manager, recommended a full seasonal winter closure of Eagle’s popular Haymaker Trail, but said a dawn-to-dusk closure would be a step in the right direction during a Jan. 10 meeting with the Eagle Open Space and Recreation Committee. The committee...
EAGLE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's most famous nature photographer donates life work to public domain

For the past eight months at his home in the Summit County hills, John Fielder spent most every morning and afternoon sifting through photographs tucked away for decades. They were transparencies from his years of hauling heavy film equipment deep into Colorado's backcountry. The transparencies needed paring down — duplicates in which the exposure and/or contrast wasn't quite right. Fielder estimated copies to number around 150,000, with another 50,000 or so from his digital days after 2008.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Details emerge after shooting in Lakewood leaves 18-year-old dead

One person is dead and another is hurt in Loveland after a possible carjacking and shooting.  Police say just after 10:15 p.m. Friday night at least three people driving a white Dodge Ram 1500 pulled into the complex on 1st street.  Two men jumped out and fired into a parked car hitting an 18-year-old sitting inside. The two men then carjacked that vehicle and attempted a getaway but they slid on some ice and wrecked into another parked car with someone in it.  They got into an argument with the 16-year-old and shot him. The teen was able to run...
LOVELAND, CO
Summit Daily News

Daily flurries expected for Summit County, but no big snow dumps, forecasts say

Up to an inch of snow is possible each night this week in Summit County, but no powder days are expected, meteorologists say. Summit County is under a hazardous weather outlook as daily light snow showers will accompany a cold front beginning Monday evening, according to reports from the National Weather Service of Boulder/Denver. During that time frame, temperatures will not reach above 17 degrees fahrenheit until Friday afternoon, and up to an inch of snow could accumulate each night. Lows are predicted to hover between -5 to 7 degrees.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations

At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

