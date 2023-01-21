If the definition of evergreen is long-lasting and consistent, Dianne Dorey’s resume certainly earns her the title. The longtime Lewis County assessor was honored Friday night at Centralia College during the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet, where she was given the Evergreen Award for outstanding public service. The award is given out every other year.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO