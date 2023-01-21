Read full article on original website
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Ira ‘Tommy’ Dorsey: 1931-2022
“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” – Matthew 5:9. Ira Albert “Tommy” Dorsey, age 91, went home to be with the Lord after a brief illness on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Centralia, Washington, surrounded by his loving family. Tom...
Chronicle
‘Kids Don’t Just Disappear’: Oakley Carlson Gathering Draws Dozens of Supporters
Despite temperatures in the mid to high 30 degrees, the cold weather was the last thought on anyone’s mind who gathered outside the Grays Harbor County Jail in Montesano on Sunday, Jan. 22. For the dozens of people carrying signs or megaphones, the only subject on their mind was Oakley Carlson.
Chronicle
Woman Receives Tenino High School Diploma 42 Years After Finishing High School
Olympia resident Jill Hammond, formerly Jill Leitzke, finally received her high school diploma from Tenino High School more than four decades after completing her classes. The Tenino School District presented her diploma at its regular board meeting held Monday night. “I want to thank you very much,” Hammond said to...
Chronicle
Dianne Dorey Honored With Evergreen Award by Chamber
If the definition of evergreen is long-lasting and consistent, Dianne Dorey’s resume certainly earns her the title. The longtime Lewis County assessor was honored Friday night at Centralia College during the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet, where she was given the Evergreen Award for outstanding public service. The award is given out every other year.
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: State Parks Adding Cowlitz Heritage in Revamp of Visitor Center
Nearly four decades ago, as a reporter covering Cowlitz County government for The Daily News in Longview, I spent much time reporting on Commissioner Van Youngquist’s trips to Washington, D.C., to lobby for federal money to recover from the devastating 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens. Youngquist, who served...
Chronicle
Lewis County Has Highest Enrollment Percentage in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Statewide
Following its expansion as a statewide program last June, the Imagination Library of Washington recognized Lewis County as having the highest enrollment rate percentage of eligible children in the program started by country music star Dolly Parton. Parton, inspired by her father’s illiteracy, conceived the program in her home state...
Chronicle
Achieving Success: The Math Problem: Chehalis — And America’s — Biggest Academic Hurdle
Editor’s Note: This is the latest installment in an ongoing series focused on the Chehalis School District and the success of its Student Achievement Initiative, which was launched in 2013. The full series can be found at https://chronline.com/schools/. Since the Student Achievement Initiative (SAI) was launched in 2013, the...
Chronicle
Adna Tabs Aaron Cochran to Lead Football Program
Adna’s search for a football coach has finally come to a close. Last week, the school finalized its decision to hire Goldendale’s Aaron Cochran as its new football coach heading into spring ball and the 2023 season. Cochran is a 2010 graduate of Goldendale High School, where he...
Chronicle
T-Birds Stifle, Run Past Tigers
Tumwater: Waltermeyer 14. Sumrok 13, Woods 8, Larson 6, Brewer 4, Ahrens 4, Moody 4, Lee 4, Simmons 3, Beebe 3, Fields 2. Centralia: Babka 8, Ritchey 4, Sprague 3, Erickson 2. The Tumwater girls basketball team got all the scoring it would need in the eight minutes immediately following tip-off Tuesday in Centralia, dominating the Tigers 65-17 in a 2A EvCo matchup.
Chronicle
Ex-Green Hill School Employee Accused of Giving Gun to Former Inmate Involved in Drive-By Shootings
A former Green Hill School employee is facing charges in Lewis County Superior Court for allegedly giving a gun to a former inmate who was later arrested in connection to drive-by shootings in Cowlitz County. The former employee is also accused of lying to police by claiming the gun was...
Chronicle
Vigil Marks 16th Anniversary of Thurston County Woman’s Murder
Friends and family of Karen Bodine gathered Sunday evening at the gravel lot near Rochester where her body was found exactly 16 years prior to celebrate Bodine’s life and raise awareness for her ongoing case. Authorities have ruled Bodine’s cause of death strangulation but have not made an arrest...
Chronicle
Loggers Fall on the Road to Hoquiam
Onalaska: Rushton 7, Russon 8, C. McGraw 7, Pannkuk 3, Lawrence 4, Mozingo 7. The Onalaska boys basketball team fell on the road to 1A Hoquiam Saturday night, 62-41. No Logger scored in double figures, but Ben Russon led the way with eight points. Kayden Mozingo, Case McGraw, and Nick Rushton all scored seven for the Loggers, while Michael Lorton-Watkins of Hoquiam scored a game-high 24.
Chronicle
ToledoTel Chosen as Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year
A family-owned Lewis County business that has been in operation since 1906 was honored as the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year Friday. Chamber Executive Director Cynthia Mudge made the announcement during the chamber’s annual banquet, which was held in the TransAlta Commons on the Centralia College campus.
Chronicle
130 Thurston County Homes Sold for $1 Million or More in 2022
The number of homes in Thurston County that sold for $1 million or more reached a new high in 2022 — 130 homes, up from 100 units in 2021, according to year-end data released by Northwest Multiple Listing Service. Although overall single-family homes sales fell sharply, down 21 percent...
Chronicle
Southwest Washington Police Say Burglary Suspect Rappelled Into Walmart From Skylight
WOODLAND — Woodland police are searching for a suspect they say rappelled inside a Walmart on Christmas Day in an attempted jewelry heist. The suspect reportedly left behind a rope and carabiner dangling from the ceiling, as well as thousands of dollars worth of jewelry after being scared off by an alarm.
Chronicle
Rainier Comes Back to Down MWP
Morton-White Pass: N. Armstrong 12, M. Armstrong 5, Mays 18, Miller 13, Gonzalez 2, Fairhart 1. Rainier: Swenson 11, Askey 25, Mathson 3, Plowman 4, Blackburn 7, Murphy 2, Hanson 19. With 19 assists as a team, the Rainier girls basketball team got off to a bit of a cold...
Chronicle
Jordan Bowers, Mother of Missing Oakville Girl, Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to Identity Theft Charges
Eight days removed from being arrested and charged with identity theft, Jordan Bowers, clad in orange, appeared before the Grays Harbor Superior Court for her arraignment hearing shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, in Montesano. Bowers, the biological mother and prime suspect in the disappearance of 6-year-old Oakley...
Chronicle
Surprise Razor Clam Digs Resume This Week at Copalis Beach
Shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) on Friday confirmed razor clam digging would reopen at Copalis Beach only on Saturday, Jan. 21, followed by additional opportunities on Monday, Jan. 23, and Wednesday, Jan. 25. The surprise announcement came after closures due to domoic acid levels.
Chronicle
Tigers Hold Off Ducks to Stay Perfect in League
Toutle Lake: J. Smith 2, Cooper 14, L. Dean 6, K. Dean 8, K. Smith 15, P. Thayer 6. Napavine: McCoy 10, Kaut 9, Gall 2, Tupuola 10, O’Neill 8, Hamilton 21, Evander 3, Schutz 6. Though the 2B No. 2 Napavine girls basketball team didn’t put away Toutle...
Chronicle
Balanced Night Leads Tigers Past Cardinals
Napavine: Kelly 3, Grose 22, Demarest 2, Denault 19, Nelson 4, Chambers 5, Prather 13, Harris 4, Bullock 5, Landram 4, Watson 4. Winlock: Scofield 10, Cline 3, Svenson 9, Sickles 10, Ruiz 4, Norris 6. Jumping out to a 24-2 lead after one quarter, the Napavine boys basketball team...
