Centralia, WA

In Loving Memory of Ira ‘Tommy’ Dorsey: 1931-2022

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” – Matthew 5:9. Ira Albert “Tommy” Dorsey, age 91, went home to be with the Lord after a brief illness on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Centralia, Washington, surrounded by his loving family. Tom...
CENTRALIA, WA
Woman Receives Tenino High School Diploma 42 Years After Finishing High School

Olympia resident Jill Hammond, formerly Jill Leitzke, finally received her high school diploma from Tenino High School more than four decades after completing her classes. The Tenino School District presented her diploma at its regular board meeting held Monday night. “I want to thank you very much,” Hammond said to...
OLYMPIA, WA
Dianne Dorey Honored With Evergreen Award by Chamber

If the definition of evergreen is long-lasting and consistent, Dianne Dorey’s resume certainly earns her the title. The longtime Lewis County assessor was honored Friday night at Centralia College during the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet, where she was given the Evergreen Award for outstanding public service. The award is given out every other year.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Adna Tabs Aaron Cochran to Lead Football Program

Adna’s search for a football coach has finally come to a close. Last week, the school finalized its decision to hire Goldendale’s Aaron Cochran as its new football coach heading into spring ball and the 2023 season. Cochran is a 2010 graduate of Goldendale High School, where he...
ADNA, WA
T-Birds Stifle, Run Past Tigers

Tumwater: Waltermeyer 14. Sumrok 13, Woods 8, Larson 6, Brewer 4, Ahrens 4, Moody 4, Lee 4, Simmons 3, Beebe 3, Fields 2. Centralia: Babka 8, Ritchey 4, Sprague 3, Erickson 2. The Tumwater girls basketball team got all the scoring it would need in the eight minutes immediately following tip-off Tuesday in Centralia, dominating the Tigers 65-17 in a 2A EvCo matchup.
CENTRALIA, WA
Vigil Marks 16th Anniversary of Thurston County Woman’s Murder

Friends and family of Karen Bodine gathered Sunday evening at the gravel lot near Rochester where her body was found exactly 16 years prior to celebrate Bodine’s life and raise awareness for her ongoing case. Authorities have ruled Bodine’s cause of death strangulation but have not made an arrest...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Loggers Fall on the Road to Hoquiam

Onalaska: Rushton 7, Russon 8, C. McGraw 7, Pannkuk 3, Lawrence 4, Mozingo 7. The Onalaska boys basketball team fell on the road to 1A Hoquiam Saturday night, 62-41. No Logger scored in double figures, but Ben Russon led the way with eight points. Kayden Mozingo, Case McGraw, and Nick Rushton all scored seven for the Loggers, while Michael Lorton-Watkins of Hoquiam scored a game-high 24.
ONALASKA, WA
130 Thurston County Homes Sold for $1 Million or More in 2022

The number of homes in Thurston County that sold for $1 million or more reached a new high in 2022 — 130 homes, up from 100 units in 2021, according to year-end data released by Northwest Multiple Listing Service. Although overall single-family homes sales fell sharply, down 21 percent...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Rainier Comes Back to Down MWP

Morton-White Pass: N. Armstrong 12, M. Armstrong 5, Mays 18, Miller 13, Gonzalez 2, Fairhart 1. Rainier: Swenson 11, Askey 25, Mathson 3, Plowman 4, Blackburn 7, Murphy 2, Hanson 19. With 19 assists as a team, the Rainier girls basketball team got off to a bit of a cold...
RAINIER, WA
Surprise Razor Clam Digs Resume This Week at Copalis Beach

Shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) on Friday confirmed razor clam digging would reopen at Copalis Beach only on Saturday, Jan. 21, followed by additional opportunities on Monday, Jan. 23, and Wednesday, Jan. 25. The surprise announcement came after closures due to domoic acid levels.
COPALIS BEACH, WA
Tigers Hold Off Ducks to Stay Perfect in League

Toutle Lake: J. Smith 2, Cooper 14, L. Dean 6, K. Dean 8, K. Smith 15, P. Thayer 6. Napavine: McCoy 10, Kaut 9, Gall 2, Tupuola 10, O’Neill 8, Hamilton 21, Evander 3, Schutz 6. Though the 2B No. 2 Napavine girls basketball team didn’t put away Toutle...
NAPAVINE, WA
Balanced Night Leads Tigers Past Cardinals

Napavine: Kelly 3, Grose 22, Demarest 2, Denault 19, Nelson 4, Chambers 5, Prather 13, Harris 4, Bullock 5, Landram 4, Watson 4. Winlock: Scofield 10, Cline 3, Svenson 9, Sickles 10, Ruiz 4, Norris 6. Jumping out to a 24-2 lead after one quarter, the Napavine boys basketball team...
NAPAVINE, WA

