Nebraska Football: 4-star Tennessee WR commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss rest of seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers land commitment from Georgia lineman Jacob HoodThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Ismael Smith Flores commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Bombs shut down busy Lincoln highway Wednesday after traffic stop
UPDATE, 5:20 a.m. — The area has reopened to traffic, but authorities remain on scene. Drivers should use extra caution traveling though the area until crews have cleared out. UPDATE, 4:45 a.m. — The Lincoln Police Department says two homemade explosives were found inside the vehicle. They have...
klkntv.com
Car flips into ditch, causes delays in northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Drivers in northwest Lincoln saw traffic delays Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a ditch. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 12th and West Adams Streets. Southbound traffic was closed, and Lincoln Police blocked the Interstate 80 exit ramp...
klkntv.com
Quiet and cool through the rest of the week
Temperatures over the next couple of days will be cool, but not overly cold. We will actually warm up on Friday and be a handful of degrees above average. However, the bottom drops out on Sunday and we will have to endure some Arctic air through most of next week. Snow chances will be in flurry form through Thursday, then a little bit better chance for accumulations on Saturday into Sunday. We may see another snow chance early next week, too.
klkntv.com
Lincoln apartment building evacuated over suspected explosives Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says it’s evacuated an apartment building over suspected explosives. The investigation is happening near Northwest 8th Street and West Cornhusker Highway. That’s just down the street from where authorities discovered bombs inside a car early Wednesday morning. Police have...
klkntv.com
Temperatures backing off on Wednesday
You’ll likely notice more of a chill to the air on Wednesday as cooler air arrives. Temperatures on Wednesday morning are sitting in the middle and upper-20s for most, and that is about where they hover for the first part of the day. Temperatures should gradually cool as the day progresses, especially during the mid to late afternoon.
klkntv.com
COVID-19 risk dials falls further into the moderate category in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s health department says the risk of catching COVID-19 in the city continues to fall. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department downgraded its COVID-19 risk dial Tuesday. The dial fell lower in the yellow, moderate category. The department says cases fell to 152 last week....
klkntv.com
Calm and quiet on Tuesday; Flurries becoming possible
Low clouds won the battle in southeast Nebraska early Tuesday, and that kept temperatures very mild. That was definitely the case in Lincoln. However, there was a narrow corridor in central and south-central Nebraska where we were able to see a little bit more clearing on Tuesday morning. Temperatures fell off dramatically in these areas, allowing for some fog development.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize over 300 pounds of marijuana in vehicle near Sidney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Pennsylvanians were arrested Monday after troopers found over 300 pounds of marijuana in their car near Sidney. Around 3:50 p.m., a trooper pulled over a speeding vehicle on a road just south of Dix, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The trooper then smelled...
klkntv.com
72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
klkntv.com
Twelve Nebraskans build home for family in need in Mexico
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLK) — Taking with them a ray of hope, a group of volunteers left Nebraska City and arrived in Mexico two days ago. They are there to build a home for a family in need. “It’s life changing,” volunteer Joel Wichman said. “But it’s what we’re called...
klkntv.com
Man cited on suspicion of DUI after trespassing at Lincoln school, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was ticketed Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence after trespassing at a Lincoln middle school, police say. Around 7:45 a.m., a school resource officer at Irving Middle School was notified that an unknown man had entered the building. Police say the...
klkntv.com
Chilly week ahead, much colder next week
We have snow chances the next few days, but only flurries are expected. There will also be some patchy fog and a lot of cloud cover in the days ahead. Temperatures hover in the 30s for a few days before warming into the lower 40s briefly on Friday. Then a frontal boundary comes through over the weekend with a snow chance and a lot of cold air following right behind it.
klkntv.com
‘Foster Homes are desperately needed’: Nebraska nonprofit offering training
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The nonprofit Renewed Horizon is starting its foster parent training Monday in York. Across Nebraska, statistics show nearly 500 children are waiting to be adopted. Established in 2020, Renewed Horizon is hoping to change that number with the offered training. “This training really helps to...
klkntv.com
Court documents allege how dispute over dog led to slaying of Lincoln teen
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A dispute over an unleashed dog led up to the slaying of a Lincoln teen on Saturday, court documents allege. According to an arrest affidavit filed Monday, 29-year-old Armon Rejai was walking his dog near 17th Street and Euclid Avenue when he began arguing with his neighbors.
klkntv.com
Impersonator Joseph Hall goes full Elvis on Channel 8’s ‘Midday’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s own Joseph Hall, a renowned Elvis impersonator, stopped by the Channel 8 studio on Tuesday to promote an upcoming show. Hall is performing on Feb. 4 for “Viva Lied Vegas,” a fundraiser at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. The doors...
klkntv.com
Nebraska inmate serving life sentence for murder dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An inmate incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution has died at a Lincoln hospital. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Marty Nuzum, 62, died at Bryan Medical Center-East on Monday. Nuzum had been serving a life sentence for a first-degree murder charge out...
klkntv.com
Shinedown coming to Lincoln in April
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Rock band Shinedown is making a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in April. On Monday, the band announced its Revolutions Live Tour, which will begin in Michigan on April 3. Shinedown will be coming to Lincoln on April 25. Three Days Grace and From Ashes...
klkntv.com
Lincoln, Grand Island casinos brought in $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska keeps raking in the tax dollars from its two casinos. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission on Tuesday released its final monthly gaming tax report for 2022. The report was the first that included the Grand Island Casino & Resort, which opened on Dec....
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman sentenced for buying guns for felon boyfriend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman will spend more than a year behind bars for supplying her boyfriend, a convicted felon, with at least two guns. Kylie Thompson, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years in prison for transferring firearms to a felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
klkntv.com
Nebraska football snags Jeremiah Charles, another recruit from Arlington, Texas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Huskers tight end coach Bob Wager helped Nebraska pick up two recruits in one day. Jeremiah Charles, a Texas native, announced his commitment to Nebraska on Monday. The 6-foot-2 wide receiver played at Martin High School in Arlington, where Wager coached for 17 years. Charles...
