Temperatures over the next couple of days will be cool, but not overly cold. We will actually warm up on Friday and be a handful of degrees above average. However, the bottom drops out on Sunday and we will have to endure some Arctic air through most of next week. Snow chances will be in flurry form through Thursday, then a little bit better chance for accumulations on Saturday into Sunday. We may see another snow chance early next week, too.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO