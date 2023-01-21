ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Car flips into ditch, causes delays in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Drivers in northwest Lincoln saw traffic delays Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a ditch. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 12th and West Adams Streets. Southbound traffic was closed, and Lincoln Police blocked the Interstate 80 exit ramp...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Quiet and cool through the rest of the week

Temperatures over the next couple of days will be cool, but not overly cold. We will actually warm up on Friday and be a handful of degrees above average. However, the bottom drops out on Sunday and we will have to endure some Arctic air through most of next week. Snow chances will be in flurry form through Thursday, then a little bit better chance for accumulations on Saturday into Sunday. We may see another snow chance early next week, too.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln apartment building evacuated over suspected explosives Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says it’s evacuated an apartment building over suspected explosives. The investigation is happening near Northwest 8th Street and West Cornhusker Highway. That’s just down the street from where authorities discovered bombs inside a car early Wednesday morning. Police have...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Temperatures backing off on Wednesday

You’ll likely notice more of a chill to the air on Wednesday as cooler air arrives. Temperatures on Wednesday morning are sitting in the middle and upper-20s for most, and that is about where they hover for the first part of the day. Temperatures should gradually cool as the day progresses, especially during the mid to late afternoon.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

COVID-19 risk dials falls further into the moderate category in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s health department says the risk of catching COVID-19 in the city continues to fall. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department downgraded its COVID-19 risk dial Tuesday. The dial fell lower in the yellow, moderate category. The department says cases fell to 152 last week....
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Calm and quiet on Tuesday; Flurries becoming possible

Low clouds won the battle in southeast Nebraska early Tuesday, and that kept temperatures very mild. That was definitely the case in Lincoln. However, there was a narrow corridor in central and south-central Nebraska where we were able to see a little bit more clearing on Tuesday morning. Temperatures fell off dramatically in these areas, allowing for some fog development.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Twelve Nebraskans build home for family in need in Mexico

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLK) — Taking with them a ray of hope, a group of volunteers left Nebraska City and arrived in Mexico two days ago. They are there to build a home for a family in need. “It’s life changing,” volunteer Joel Wichman said. “But it’s what we’re called...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Chilly week ahead, much colder next week

We have snow chances the next few days, but only flurries are expected. There will also be some patchy fog and a lot of cloud cover in the days ahead. Temperatures hover in the 30s for a few days before warming into the lower 40s briefly on Friday. Then a frontal boundary comes through over the weekend with a snow chance and a lot of cold air following right behind it.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska inmate serving life sentence for murder dies at Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An inmate incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution has died at a Lincoln hospital. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Marty Nuzum, 62, died at Bryan Medical Center-East on Monday. Nuzum had been serving a life sentence for a first-degree murder charge out...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Shinedown coming to Lincoln in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Rock band Shinedown is making a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in April. On Monday, the band announced its Revolutions Live Tour, which will begin in Michigan on April 3. Shinedown will be coming to Lincoln on April 25. Three Days Grace and From Ashes...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman sentenced for buying guns for felon boyfriend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman will spend more than a year behind bars for supplying her boyfriend, a convicted felon, with at least two guns. Kylie Thompson, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years in prison for transferring firearms to a felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
LINCOLN, NE

