fox29.com
Philadelphia woman jailed in case of mistaken identity speaks out about 'terrible' experience
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia woman who spent several days in jail after being mistaken for a suspect wanted in Texas is speaking out about the experience. Julie Hudson, a Ph.D. candidate, was having trouble finding a rental property and failed a background check for Lyft due to a warrant in Webster, Texas, that came up on her background check.
fox29.com
Temple student slugged by attacker during carjacking in North Philadelphia
Surveillance video shows a Temple University student slugged during an attempted carjacking Sunday night in North Philadelphia. The victim's roommate told police the group of at least three attackers threw cement at the victim and shattered his back window, then threw cement at their apartment.
fox29.com
Overwhelming demand briefly crashes Philadelphia Housing Authority website on first day of voucher program
The Philadelphia Housing Authority's website briefly crashed on Monday as it began its voucher program for affordable housing. It's the first time in over a decade that the department is accepting new applicants for affordable housing after finally clearing a backlog of requests.
fox29.com
More than 1,200 cars stolen in Philadelphia so far this year following record in 2022
PHILADELPHIA - Following a record year of car thefts in Philadelphia, police say there have been more than 1,200 vehicles stolen in the city just three weeks into the new year. The Philadelphia Police Department shared updated data Tuesday that shows 1,220 cars stolen in the first 22 days of...
fox29.com
Temple student shot with BB gun as concerns about campus safety mount
PHILADELPHIA - Police on Temple University's beleaguered North Philadelphia campus are searching for someone who they say shot a student with a BB gun Monday night. The department said the student ‘sustained minor injuries’ after being shot near the intersection of 10th Street and Montgomery Avenue. They shared...
fox29.com
Local woman sent to jail in case of mistaken identity details 'terrible' experience
FOX 29's Alex Holley and Mike Jerrick speak with Julie Hudson, a Philadelphia woman who was arrested in a case of mistaken identity after a woman with the same name was charged with a crime in Texas. Hudson joins "Good Day Philadelphia" with her attorney Shaka Johnson.
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
fox29.com
3 people injured in Northeast Philadelphia house fire
Three people were injured and transported to the hospital after a fire ripped through a home in Northeast Philadelphia. FOX 29's Hank Flynn has the details.
fox29.com
Pedestrian, biker killed in two separate hit-and-runs in Philadelphia
A pedestrian and a biker were killed in different hit-and-runs Sunday night, police said. Authorities released pictures of both vehicles wanted in the deadly crashes, hoping that someone will help them identify the driver.
fox29.com
Police: Man arrested for Philadelphia quadruple shooting that killed 3
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have arrested a man linked to a deadly quadruple shooting in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood two weeks ago where police say more than 50 shots were fired. Edwin Vargas, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday for the shooting on Jan. 9 that claimed the lives of two teenagers...
fox29.com
Philadelphia Clef Club: Historical jazz and performing arts center
The Clef Club has been a part of Philadelphia since 1966, preserving the history of jazz. Now, the club serves as a place of education for many young, aspiring musicians, who can use the club to better their musical skills and learn about the history of music in the city.
fox29.com
Police no longer searching for driver, vehicle wanted in deadly South Philadelphia hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA - Police announced on Tuesday that they are no longer searching for the driver or the vehicle wanted in a deadly South Philadelphia hit-and-run over the weekend. Authorities say a 43-year-old woman was struck and killed as she was crossing Oregon Avenue on Sunday evening, just after 5:30. The...
fox29.com
Police: Man robbed, carjacked by 4 suspects near Temple University
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for four suspects in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking near the campus of Temple University. Authorities say the incident occurred on Sunday night around 9:37 p.m. According to police, a 22-year-old man was sitting in his black 2014 Kia Rio...
fox29.com
Police: 4-month-old baby girl, teen mom missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 4-month-old baby and her teenage mother. Sonia Choc Chub, 17, and 4-month-old Lizbeth Choc Chub were last seen by a foster parent around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Fisher in Philadelphia's Olney section.
fox29.com
Police searching for white van in connection with deadly North Philadelphia hit-and-run
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A man riding a bicycle in North Philadelphia was killed by a hit-and-run driver, authorities say. According to officials, the bicyclist, thought to be in his mid-30s, was traveling on the 1900 block of North Howard Street Sunday night, about 8:30, when someone driving a white box van hit the man and continued driving.
fox29.com
Police: More than a dozen shots fired at car in West Philadelphia, driver left injured
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured in West Philadelphia on Tuesday night. According to authorities, the driver of a BMW sedan flagged down police on patrol in the area of 52nd and Vine just before 10 p.m. Police say the driver,...
fox29.com
Police investigating 2 deadly hit-and-runs in Philadelphia
Police are investigating two separate fatal hit-and-run crashes in Philadelphia. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the details.
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Police searching for suspects who attempted to rob West Philadelphia market at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify suspects caught on camera in a gunpoint robbery at a West Philadelphia market. According to authorities, the robbery occurred on January 18 just before 7 p.m. inside a market on the 900 block of...
fox29.com
Video: $20,000 reward offered for suspect in fatal shooting at Dunkin' parking lot in Logan
PHILADELPHIA - New video released by police captures the moment deadly shots were fired outside a Dunkin' in Philadelphia's Logan section earlier this month. A 27-year-old man was later found lying next to a Lincoln Towncar with the door open in the parking lot on the 4700 block of Broad Street on January 4.
fox29.com
Person tests positive for tuberculosis at middle school in Delaware County, health officials say
DELAWARE COUNY - A person at a Delaware County middle school has tested positive for tuberculosis, according to the Delaware County Health Department. Health officials say the diagnosed person attends Penn Wood Middle School in the William Penn School District. No further details have been released, including the person's age.
