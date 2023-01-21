ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle Educator Hall of Fame to induct six

The Hartselle Educator Hall of Fame (HEHOF) has announced its selections for the Class of 2023. The Educator Hall of Fame was established to honor individuals who have made a significant contribution to the education of students who have attended Hartselle schools. The inductees are Elaine Balch, Warner Byars, Dr. Nancy Horton, Jan and Hollis James and Sheila Reeves.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Volunteer organization offering free tax prep in Athens, Ardmore, Decatur

Athens-Limestone RSVP is once again sponsoring free tax help through VITA, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. VITA offers free tax help to lower income people, those with disabilities and elderly taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals for both federal and state returns.
DECATUR, AL
doppleronline.ca

Huntsville’s building department to host contractor meeting Jan. 30

Community members and industry professionals are invited to an upcoming contractor’s meeting hosted by the Town of Huntsville’s Building Department on January 30, 2023, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the Algonquin Theatre. Town representatives will discuss the 2023 Building Code updates, an overview of the Community...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Welcome to The Parlor, the latest upscale salon in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - I truly believe one of the best feelings is sitting in the salon chair and having a professional play with your hair. Hairdressers, please take my money if it means I get to relax while I have my hair washed, played with and leave feeling even better than before.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Delta Sigma Theta plans exciting evening with ROUGE – A Go Red Event

HUNTSVILLE – A night for fashion, friends and fundraising will fill the evening at “ROUGE – A Go Red Event,” sponsored by the Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. The event will focus on and celebrate women’s heart health. “Cardiovascular disease...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

New Executive Order to Remove State Motor Pool

One of Governor Ivey's latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. One of Governor Ivey's latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. The University of North Alabama Spring Enrollment …. The University of North Alabama has had its 15th consecutive semester of...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Athens residents express concerns over upcoming asphalt plant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents of Athens are voicing their concerns over an asphalt plant being built in a recently de-annexed portion of the city. Around 20 members of the community presented their concerns and complaints at the Athens city council meeting Monday evening. Grayson Carter and Son Contracting are building the plant in a recently de-annexed portion of Athens.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

City of Madison approves upgrades to Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A trip to the Toyota Field ballpark will look a bit different for the upcoming season. City leaders in Madison approved a resolution authorizing improvements to Toyota Field in response to new MLB standards during Monday night’s city council meeting. The resolution would allocate up...
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

Ardmore Residents Anticipate Removal of Saturn 1B Rocket

News 19's Kayla Smith and Aaron Ayers took a trip to Ardmore to visit the iconic landmark which greets you as you drive into Alabama on I-65 and ask Ardmore residents how they felt about the pending removal of the rocket. Ardmore Residents Anticipate Removal of Saturn 1B …. News...
ARDMORE, AL
FOX54 News

Kling: Huntsville can become new home for Saturn 1B

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The iconic Saturn 1B rocket that greets travelers at the Alabama Welcome Center in Elkmont is set to be removed. While all decisions regarding the future of the rocket are up to the Alabama Tourism Department, Huntsville City Councilmember Bill Kling said he’d welcome the vessel in the Rocket City.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Crestwood appoints Eiland chief nursing officer

HUNTSVILLE – Crestwood Medical Center recently appointed interim Chief Nursing Officer Lance Eiland as its permanent CNO. Eiland received his nursing degree from Bevill State Community College and master’s in organizational leadership and nursing management from the University of Arkansas Grantham in 2019. Prior to joining Crestwood, Eiland...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners. As part of the grant, UAH has partnered with three local school districts to help teach students who are learning English as a second language.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Weather damage repairs still underway at Salvation Army in Shoals

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders with the Salvation Army in the Shoals are still hard at work repairing the flood damage from broken pipes on Christmas Eve. A photo posted to the organization’s Facebook page illustrates the damage, with water spraying from the ceiling and pooling up on the floor below.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

The largest indoor beer festival is back in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville may be known as the Rocket City, but it’s also a brewing city. On Saturday, January 28, the 7th Annual Von Brewski Beer Festival, presented by Publix, is happening at the Von Braun Center. It’s also the largest indoor beer festival in the south.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

New Facility for Rainsville Sanitation

RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Rainsville City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, January 16. The Council voted to give Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt the authority to begin road and pad work for the new location of the Sanitation Building, on Highway 75. The current building is located behind Rainsville City Hall.
RAINSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

Local Methodist Churches Leave UMC

On December 10, 2022, the North Alabama Conference of The United Methodist Church (UMC) voted to approve the disaffiliation of 198 of its churches, several of which are in Dekalb and Jackson Counties. The action was part of a broader move of churches leaving the UMC worldwide. To understand the...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL

