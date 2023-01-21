Read full article on original website
The University of North Alabama Spring enrollment increases by 20%
The University of North Alabama has had its 15th consecutive semester of continuous growth this Spring semester.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle Educator Hall of Fame to induct six
The Hartselle Educator Hall of Fame (HEHOF) has announced its selections for the Class of 2023. The Educator Hall of Fame was established to honor individuals who have made a significant contribution to the education of students who have attended Hartselle schools. The inductees are Elaine Balch, Warner Byars, Dr. Nancy Horton, Jan and Hollis James and Sheila Reeves.
Alabama father’s lawsuit seeking removal of school superintendent over COVID policy dismissed
A lawsuit that sought to remove the new Hartselle superintendent was thrown out by a Morgan County judge who said fears about the superintendent’s future actions were speculative and that there was no evidence the school board violated the Open Meetings Act. Brian Clayton, 52, was selected as superintendent...
WAAY-TV
Volunteer organization offering free tax prep in Athens, Ardmore, Decatur
Athens-Limestone RSVP is once again sponsoring free tax help through VITA, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. VITA offers free tax help to lower income people, those with disabilities and elderly taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals for both federal and state returns.
doppleronline.ca
Huntsville’s building department to host contractor meeting Jan. 30
Community members and industry professionals are invited to an upcoming contractor’s meeting hosted by the Town of Huntsville’s Building Department on January 30, 2023, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the Algonquin Theatre. Town representatives will discuss the 2023 Building Code updates, an overview of the Community...
WAFF
Welcome to The Parlor, the latest upscale salon in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - I truly believe one of the best feelings is sitting in the salon chair and having a professional play with your hair. Hairdressers, please take my money if it means I get to relax while I have my hair washed, played with and leave feeling even better than before.
themadisonrecord.com
Delta Sigma Theta plans exciting evening with ROUGE – A Go Red Event
HUNTSVILLE – A night for fashion, friends and fundraising will fill the evening at “ROUGE – A Go Red Event,” sponsored by the Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. The event will focus on and celebrate women’s heart health. “Cardiovascular disease...
WHNT-TV
New Executive Order to Remove State Motor Pool
One of Governor Ivey's latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles.
WAFF
Athens residents express concerns over upcoming asphalt plant
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents of Athens are voicing their concerns over an asphalt plant being built in a recently de-annexed portion of the city. Around 20 members of the community presented their concerns and complaints at the Athens city council meeting Monday evening. Grayson Carter and Son Contracting are building the plant in a recently de-annexed portion of Athens.
WAFF
City of Madison approves upgrades to Toyota Field
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A trip to the Toyota Field ballpark will look a bit different for the upcoming season. City leaders in Madison approved a resolution authorizing improvements to Toyota Field in response to new MLB standards during Monday night’s city council meeting. The resolution would allocate up...
WHNT-TV
Ardmore Residents Anticipate Removal of Saturn 1B Rocket
News 19's Kayla Smith and Aaron Ayers took a trip to Ardmore to visit the iconic landmark which greets you as you drive into Alabama on I-65 and ask Ardmore residents how they felt about the pending removal of the rocket. Ardmore Residents Anticipate Removal of Saturn 1B …. News...
Kling: Huntsville can become new home for Saturn 1B
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The iconic Saturn 1B rocket that greets travelers at the Alabama Welcome Center in Elkmont is set to be removed. While all decisions regarding the future of the rocket are up to the Alabama Tourism Department, Huntsville City Councilmember Bill Kling said he’d welcome the vessel in the Rocket City.
WAFF
Mayor of Athens supports concerned residents regarding new asphalt plant
Mayor of Athens supports concerned residents regarding new asphalt plant
WHNT-TV
Decatur Morgan Ambulance Service Could Face $5,000 Fine Over Response Times | Jan. 24, 2023, 5 a.m.
The Decatur Morgan Ambulance Service (EMS) is facing a possible fine for failing to meet the city’s requirements for response time. Decatur Morgan Ambulance Service Could Face $5,000 …. The Decatur Morgan Ambulance Service (EMS) is facing a possible fine for failing to meet the city’s requirements for response...
256today.com
Crestwood appoints Eiland chief nursing officer
HUNTSVILLE – Crestwood Medical Center recently appointed interim Chief Nursing Officer Lance Eiland as its permanent CNO. Eiland received his nursing degree from Bevill State Community College and master’s in organizational leadership and nursing management from the University of Arkansas Grantham in 2019. Prior to joining Crestwood, Eiland...
WAFF
Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville
UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners. As part of the grant, UAH has partnered with three local school districts to help teach students who are learning English as a second language.
WAFF
Weather damage repairs still underway at Salvation Army in Shoals
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders with the Salvation Army in the Shoals are still hard at work repairing the flood damage from broken pipes on Christmas Eve. A photo posted to the organization’s Facebook page illustrates the damage, with water spraying from the ceiling and pooling up on the floor below.
WAFF
The largest indoor beer festival is back in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville may be known as the Rocket City, but it’s also a brewing city. On Saturday, January 28, the 7th Annual Von Brewski Beer Festival, presented by Publix, is happening at the Von Braun Center. It’s also the largest indoor beer festival in the south.
southerntorch.com
New Facility for Rainsville Sanitation
RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Rainsville City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, January 16. The Council voted to give Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt the authority to begin road and pad work for the new location of the Sanitation Building, on Highway 75. The current building is located behind Rainsville City Hall.
southerntorch.com
Local Methodist Churches Leave UMC
On December 10, 2022, the North Alabama Conference of The United Methodist Church (UMC) voted to approve the disaffiliation of 198 of its churches, several of which are in Dekalb and Jackson Counties. The action was part of a broader move of churches leaving the UMC worldwide. To understand the...
