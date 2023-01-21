Pedestrian in wheelchair struck on University Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A person in a wheelchair was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on University Drive.

HEMSI emergency crews took the patient to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services with life-threatening injuries.

Huntsville Police said the driver remained at the scene and no charges are expected.

The crash happened on University Drive, near the Bama Inn at around 6 p.m. on Friday.

Huntsville Police closed University Drive eastbound lanes from Jordan Lane to Julia Street.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.