Pedestrian in wheelchair struck on University Drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A person in a wheelchair was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on University Drive.
HEMSI emergency crews took the patient to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services with life-threatening injuries.
Huntsville Police said the driver remained at the scene and no charges are expected.
The crash happened on University Drive, near the Bama Inn at around 6 p.m. on Friday.
Huntsville Police closed University Drive eastbound lanes from Jordan Lane to Julia Street.
