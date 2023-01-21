ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Pedestrian in wheelchair struck on University Drive

By Jess Grotjahn
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=357by6_0kM4YqBc00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A person in a wheelchair was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on University Drive.

HEMSI emergency crews took the patient to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services with life-threatening injuries.

Archeological dig on Redstone Arsenal unearths history

Huntsville Police said the driver remained at the scene and no charges are expected.

The crash happened on University Drive, near the Bama Inn at around 6 p.m. on Friday.

Huntsville Police closed University Drive eastbound lanes from Jordan Lane to Julia Street.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

No injuries in 7th Ave. house fire Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No injuries were reported in a house fire that occurred on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning. Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning and were able to quickly extinguish the flames. Officials on the scene say that there was massive...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Teenager injured in shooting incident at Madison apartment complex

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an overnight shooting injury at a Madison apartment. According to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting call late Sunday evening at the FarmHaus Apartments. Investigators found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the hand at the scene.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Decatur Police investigating Sunday morning shooting

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday morning. According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, a juvenile male was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers were...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners. As part of the grant, UAH has partnered with three local school districts to help teach students who are learning English as a second language.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 24, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 24, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 18• theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $138′ Jan. 22• criminal trespass; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW Jan. 23• burglary-3rd degree; criminal mischief-3rd degree; person; 13th St. SW; miscellaneous• burglary-3rd degree; criminal mischief-3rd degree; person; 13th St. SW; miscellaneous• burglary-3rd degree; Hospital Discount Pharmacy; 4th St. SW Arrests Jan. 23 England, Gaberalle L.; 29• FTA- insurance violation Miller, Holli D.; 29• FTA- domestic violence-3rd degree Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

53K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy