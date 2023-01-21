ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 32

Mary Ackley
4d ago

Trying to shed a bad light on our LEO's again!! Why no mention of the Police Officers that are being Ambushed and Killed by Criminals weekly?? They have Families and their Lives Matter too!!!!!

Reply(1)
34
WantFriesWithThat
4d ago

Unreal…. Let’s show up with ice cream and balloons when someone is running around with knives and chains threatening people.

Reply(2)
33
subum nim Torryn Coufal
4d ago

He was running around threatening people and so how do you think the place are gonna react to that they're gonna start shooting.

Reply
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Man who disarmed suspected Monterey Park gunman speaks out (Part 1)

Brandon Tsay has been hailed a hero for disarming the suspected Monterey Park, California gunman at a second dance hall. In an interview with Lester Holt, Tsay recounts his decision to act. “It dawned on me that this was the moment to disarm him,” Tsay says. “I could do something here that could protect everybody and potentially save myself.”Jan. 24, 2023.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
NBC News

Surveillance video shows moment man disarms Monterey Park shooter

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by NBC News shows the moment a man disarms the gunman who killed multiple people moments earlier at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif. Brandon Tsay is seen on video struggling with and taking the weapon from the shooter, who came to a second Lunar New Year event in Alhambra.Jan. 23, 2023.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
L.A. Weekly

Mass Shooting In Monterey Park Leaves At Least 10 Dead

Breaking: Monterey Park shooting suspect dead, motive still unknown. 9:15 a.m. Update: In a 9 a.m. press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said a male Asian has been identified, and while no motive had been established, he believed the shooting may have been a hate crime. “Everything is...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
NBC News

Harris to visit California in wake of mass shootings

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to travel to her home state, California, on Wednesday after a spate of mass shootings that have left at least 19 people dead in the last several days. Harris tweeted that she will visit Monterey Park "to stand and mourn with the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
aclufl.org

To Root Out Racism in the Criminal Legal System, We Can’t Fear Too Much Justice

Robert Ponce, Legal Fellow, ACLU Capital Punishment Project and ACLU of Southern California. Long before I joined the ACLU, I was just a skinny brown kid who grew up in the “Inland Empire” — a region of Southern California that includes 52 cities spread across Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Even when I’ve moved away at different points of my life, the Inland Empire has always been a place that I’ve called home.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

SWAT Team Takes Barricaded Suspect Into Custody | Anaheim

Anaheim Police Department was involved in a short pursuit with a Ford Truck, unknown details. A full swat response arrived and engaged the truck, near a 7-11 convenience store. After an extensive barricade, Anaheim SWAT has taken the subject into custody. The incident started at least 4 hours ago.
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC News

NBC News

577K+
Followers
66K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy