Mary Ackley
4d ago
Trying to shed a bad light on our LEO's again!! Why no mention of the Police Officers that are being Ambushed and Killed by Criminals weekly?? They have Families and their Lives Matter too!!!!!
WantFriesWithThat
4d ago
Unreal…. Let’s show up with ice cream and balloons when someone is running around with knives and chains threatening people.
subum nim Torryn Coufal
4d ago
He was running around threatening people and so how do you think the place are gonna react to that they're gonna start shooting.
Monterey Park shooter was mad at the world, not just his ex, former friends say
SAN GABRIEL, Calif. — The elderly gunman responsible for the dance hall massacre in Monterey Park was out of step with other Asian immigrants who found joy and companionship in venues like the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, former friends said. Huu Can Tran, 72, was an angry loner who...
Harris will meet families of Monterey Park mass shooting victims
Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to her home state, California, and visit with the families of victims killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting. NBC News' Ken Dilanian reports on the 11 people killed, who were mostly between the ages of 50 and 70. Jan. 25, 2023.
Man who disarmed suspected Monterey Park gunman speaks out (Part 1)
Brandon Tsay has been hailed a hero for disarming the suspected Monterey Park, California gunman at a second dance hall. In an interview with Lester Holt, Tsay recounts his decision to act. “It dawned on me that this was the moment to disarm him,” Tsay says. “I could do something here that could protect everybody and potentially save myself.”Jan. 24, 2023.
Men imprisoned for murder say police illegally used Google to find their location data
Two men imprisoned for killing a California gas station manager are trying to get their cases overturned by arguing that Los Angeles County investigators broke the law when they had Google scour location data about millions of devices in search of potential suspects. The appeal is part of a growing...
911 Is A Joke: LA Police Union Says Killer Cops Did Nothing Wrong, Keenan Anderson’s Family Files $50M Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The LA Police Union defended officers who tased Keenan Anderson to death, but his family filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit.
Mourners hold candlelight vigil for Monterey Park victims
Hundreds of people gathered to honor the eleven people killed in Saturday’s mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.Jan. 25, 2023.
New details about suspected Monterey Park shooter revealed
New details are emerging about the alleged Monterey Park shooter as multiple law enforcement sources say they believe the crime may have been a personal issue. NBC News’ Kate Snow has the latest updates.Jan. 24, 2023.
Monterey Park, the first suburban Chinatown, remains a beacon for Asians, residents say after the mass shooting
When 11 people were killed in his hometown of Monterey Park on Saturday, Raymond Cheung struggled to find the words to tell his mom. As she cooked for her grandkids and handed out red envelopes for Lunar New Year, he couldn’t bear to break that news that the city, once her safe haven, had been the backdrop to a grisly crime.
AOL Corp
Possible suspect in L.A. mass shooting found dead in van, sources say
LOS ANGELES — The suspect in Saturday night's Lunar New Year mass shooting in Southern California was identified Sunday after he appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. "The suspect in that tragedy is no longer with us," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said....
Surveillance video shows moment man disarms Monterey Park shooter
Surveillance video obtained exclusively by NBC News shows the moment a man disarms the gunman who killed multiple people moments earlier at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif. Brandon Tsay is seen on video struggling with and taking the weapon from the shooter, who came to a second Lunar New Year event in Alhambra.Jan. 23, 2023.
10 dead in shooting after Los Angeles-area Lunar New Year celebration
At least 10 people died in a mass shooting following a Lunar New Year festival in a city east of Los Angeles, according to authorities. The shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., occurred at a dance club and was reported around 10:22 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said, after a Lunar New Year festival…
L.A. Weekly
Mass Shooting In Monterey Park Leaves At Least 10 Dead
Breaking: Monterey Park shooting suspect dead, motive still unknown. 9:15 a.m. Update: In a 9 a.m. press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said a male Asian has been identified, and while no motive had been established, he believed the shooting may have been a hate crime. “Everything is...
Harris to visit California in wake of mass shootings
WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to travel to her home state, California, on Wednesday after a spate of mass shootings that have left at least 19 people dead in the last several days. Harris tweeted that she will visit Monterey Park "to stand and mourn with the...
Music producer Max Lord charged with possessing assault weapons and silencers, DA says
Lord is set to be arraigned on eight felony counts of possession of an assault weapon and four felony counts of possession of a silencer, according to the DA's office.
Family and friends of L.A. public defender jailed in Venezuela are desperate for his release
On Christmas Day, Pedro Martínez received a WhatsApp video call from his son, who's imprisoned in Venezuela. It was the first time since his son, Eyvin Hernández, a Los Angeles deputy public defender who was jailed in April, was allowed to make such a call. “I became really...
aclufl.org
To Root Out Racism in the Criminal Legal System, We Can’t Fear Too Much Justice
Robert Ponce, Legal Fellow, ACLU Capital Punishment Project and ACLU of Southern California. Long before I joined the ACLU, I was just a skinny brown kid who grew up in the “Inland Empire” — a region of Southern California that includes 52 cities spread across Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Even when I’ve moved away at different points of my life, the Inland Empire has always been a place that I’ve called home.
BET
Black Mayors For NYC, L.A., Houston Say Public Safety, Homelessness Are Biggest Issues
For the first time, Black mayors are at the helm of the nation’s four largest cities – NYC, L.A., Chicago and Houston – navigating toward solutions to complex challenges. “It's a moment for us. It's a moment that we are now really going after those tough challenges...
Attorney: Investigators told O.C. lawyer’s wife that he’d been shot in the head before falling from balcony at Baja resort
The attorney for Elliot Blair's family is now saying Blair was shot in the head before falling off a third-floor balcony at a resort near Rosarito, Baja California located about 40 minutes south of the border.
Gay, HIV-Positive Latino Banker Ordered to Arbitrate Discrimination Case
A judge has ordered binding arbitration of an HIV- positive Latino man's lawsuit claims against East West Bank and two branch management members, in which he alleges he was wrongfully fired from his teller job for complaining about discrimination due to his ethnicity and sexual orientation.
onscene.tv
SWAT Team Takes Barricaded Suspect Into Custody | Anaheim
Anaheim Police Department was involved in a short pursuit with a Ford Truck, unknown details. A full swat response arrived and engaged the truck, near a 7-11 convenience store. After an extensive barricade, Anaheim SWAT has taken the subject into custody. The incident started at least 4 hours ago.
