ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP women aim to bounce back at Florida Atlantic

By UTEP Athletics
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zp3UE_0kM4YKNi00

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP women’s basketball team concludes action in the Sunshine State on Saturday at Florida Atlantic.

Game time is slated for 12 p.m. MT/2 p.m. ET in Boca Raton.

The Miners (12-5, 5-3 C-USA) stormed back from a 17-point deficit in a tight 72-70 loss at FIU on Thursday, while the Owls (11-6, 4-4 C-USA) took care of business in an 81-66 handling of UTSA.

GAME COVERAGE
Fans can watch the game at Florida Atlantic on CUSA.tv . Live stats will be available on the Florida Atlantic SIDEARM Stats Portal .

SCOUTING FLORIDA ATLANTIC
This is the second season for the program under the guidance of Jennifer Sullivan. Florida Atlantic has dramatically exceeded expectations and sits in a tie for fourth in the C-USA standings after being picked to finish last in the preseason poll by the coaches. Freshman Aniya Hubbard is the star of the show for the Owls, averaging 13.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. Four other players contribute seven or more points a game, including Janeta Rozentale with 8.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per contest. FAU is a quality rebounding team, ranking 59th in the nation and second in C-USA with 40.4 per game. Additionally, the team defends the 3-point line well, limiting the opposition to 27.9 percent shooting from the arc, the best mark in the conference. The Owls have been arguably the most improved team in C-USA from a year ago when the team went 5-25 overall and 1-17 in conference.

ALL-TIME SERIES VS. FLORIDA ATLANTIC
UTEP leads the head-to-head series 10-5. Dating back to Jan. 18, 2018, UTEP has won six of the last eight games in the series, which is even at 3-3 when played on FAU’s home court. Last season, the Owls upended UTEP 54-52 on an Alexa Zeph game-winning shot with 43 seconds left.

FEELING 22
Guard Jazion Jackson scored eight of her career-high 22 points in the fourth quarter to spark the Miners large comeback effort at FIU on Thursday. Her previous high was 20 during her time at North Texas against Rice on March 4, 2021.

CLOSE TO HISTORY
If UTEP would have been able to pull off the comeback at FIU, the Miners would have tied the fourth-largest comeback in program history of 17 points set on Feb. 4, 2006 in a 59-58 win at Tulane. The largest comeback in program history was 23 against Southern Miss on Jan. 22, 2014.

PRESSURE DEFENSE
UTEP forced 23 turnovers on Thursday at FIU, marking the eighth time this season that the Miners have forced an opponent into 20 or more. UTEP is 7-1 in such games.

FIGHTING ON THE ROAD
With a 4-3 mark in true road games this season, UTEP is one of three teams in C-USA with winning records away from home, joining Middle Tennessee (7-1) and Rice (5-2).

RUNNING POINT
In the absence of N’Yah Boyd late at FIU, Jazion Jackson served as the primary option at the point for the Miners, scoring at will on the way to 22 points and dishing out five assists to her teammates.

JACKSON ON DEFENSE
Jazion Jackson is fourth in C-USA this season with 35 steals, averaging 2.1 per game. She is part of a UTEP backcourt that has regularly created difficulties for opposing guards this season.

CRASHING THE BOARDS IN C-USA
Jazion Jackson has been active on the glass during the seven conference games to this point, averaging 7.0 per contest to rank in a tie for second in the league in C-USA tilts.

VALKOVA IMPACTS THE GAME
Adela Valkova made a tremendous impact in getting UTEP back into the contest at FIU, scoring six points late in the first half as the Miners cut a 17-point deficit down to 10 at the break. Valkova also had two rebounds.

MAJOR MINUTES
Jazion Jackson and N’Yah Boyd are fourth and fifth in C-USA in minutes per game, with Jackson playing 34.4 and Boyd 33.8.

KNOW THE NAME
Adhel Tac has had her best college season to date this year, posting six double-figure scoring games, three contests with 10 or more rebounds and two double-doubles. Tac has taken full advantage of her opportunities, increasing her averages from 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in seven minutes per game last season to 8.0 points and 6.3 rebounds in 25.1 minutes per game this time around. Tac was a three-star prospect coming out of high school where she originally went to TCU.

TAC ON THE GLASS
The 6.3 rebounds per game for Adhel Tac ranks tied for sixth in C-USA.

SABINE SHOOTING IT
Sabine Lipe has made at least one triple in six of the last seven games off the bench. Playing on her birthday, Lipe netted eight points on Thursday at FIU.

WHEN PLAYING AT THE FLORIDA SCHOOLS
UTEP is 8-6 overall in games played at FIU and Florida Atlantic. The Miners are 5-3 at FIU and 3-3 at Florida Atlantic.

NO REBOUNDS FOR YOU
UTEP has allowed opponents to only grab 30.1 rebounds per game since the beginning of C-USA play, the lowest mark in the conference over that stretch by 4.2 per game. Florida Atlantic and Rice are second at 34.3 per game.

ARIKE APPROACHING MILESTONES
In her third season in El Paso, Elina Arike has scored 463 points and grabbed 296 rebounds in 64 games with 60 starts.

CROUSE CAREER NUMBERS
Four-year starter Avery Crouse has scored 805 points with 366 rebounds, 176 assists and 103 steals in 99 games with 98 starts as a Miner.

CROUSE NEARING 100 GAMES STARTED
Avery Crouse has started 98 games in her career as a Miner, ranking eighth in program history. Kelli Willingham has the all-time record with 117 starts from 2010-14. Only seven players have started over 100 games during their time with UTEP women’s basketball.

NOTHING NEW WITH THE STARTERS
The starting lineup of N’Yah Boyd , Jazion Jackson , Avery Crouse , Adhel Tac and Elina Arike has taken the floor to begin 10 straight games.

STAPLES OF CONSISTENCY
Jazion Jackson and Avery Crouse are the lone two Miners who have started all 17 games this season.

STILL LIMITING TURNOVERS
With just 13.9 turnovers per game this season, the Miners are keeping possession of the basketball at one of the best clips in program history. The only UTEP team to average less turnovers per contest was the 2008-09 team at an average of 13.0 per game.

FREE THROW UPDATE
UTEP averages 15.4 free throws made per game, ranking 25th nationally and third in C-USA. The Miners are averaging 22.3 attempts per game, ranking 21st nationally and second in the conference.

AVERY FROM DISTANCE
In her collegiate career, Avery Crouse has made 82 triples, ranking her 15th in UTEP program history. This season, she has connected on 21 from downtown as she looks to eclipse her season best of 23 set in 2019-20 and 2021-22.

WHAT’S NEXT
UTEP does not play until next Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. in the Don against North Texas in the 915 game for the program.

HOME STRETCH UPCOMING
The Miners have three straight at home following the game at Florida Atlantic, hosting North Texas (Jan. 28), Middle Tennessee (Feb. 2) and WKU (Feb. 4).

HOME TICKET INFO
Tickets start at $8 for regular season games while groups of 10 can purchase tickets for $5 a piece. Fans can buy single-game tickets at the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office by calling (915) 747-UTEP, visiting UTEPMiners.com/tickets , by emailing tickets@utep.edu , or by stopping by in person at 500 W. University Ave., 79968 (Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

UTEP men suffer 67-59 to No. 24 Florida Atlantic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP (11-9, 4-5 Conference USA) men’s basketball was handed a 67-59 loss by No. 24 Florida Atlantic (19-1, 9-0 Conference USA) at the Don Haskins Center on Saturday. “I want to apologize to our crowd,” UTEP men’s basketball head coach Joe Golding said postgame. “We did not give them a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP women secure 79-78 overtime win against Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Jazion Jackson scored a career-high 26 points as UTEP earned a split in its trip to the Sunshine State with a 79-78 overtime win at Florida Atlantic on Saturday afternoon. Jackson had a monster game for the Miners (13-5, 6-3 C-USA), going 11-of-21 from the floor with four steals and three assists. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New Mexico State celebrates bowl game victory with fans in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Hundreds of people gathered at the Plaza De Las Cruces in downtown Las Cruces to celebrate New Mexico State football’s bowl game victory with the team on Saturday. The celebration came almost a month after New Mexico State beat Bowling Green, 24-19 in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

NM State men drop eighth straight game after 89-76 loss to Utah Tech

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KTSM) – New Mexico State men’s basketball suffered an 89-76 loss to Utah Tech at Burns Arena on Saturday night. Utah Tech made 11 three-pointers in the game on 25 attempts. This was the second game in a row that New Mexico State’s opponent made at least ten three-pointers. The Aggies have […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

NM State women take 58-50 win over Seattle U

SEATTLE, Washington (KTSM) – New Mexico State women’s basketball snapped their two-game losing streak after they grabbed a 58-50 win over Seattle U at Redhawk Center on Saturday. Molly Kaiser led the Aggies scoring efforts with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor. Kaiser was the only player on NMSU to score double figures. […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso County moves forward with effort to spur space industry in West Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso County Commissioners Court earlier this month approved the legal documents that will allow it to form a spaceport development corporation in West Texas. The spaceport development corporation is expected to further synergize the aerospace research, manufacturing and space flight activity that is fast becoming an economic hallmark of […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Car ends up in sinkhole in South-Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A car ended up in a sinkhole in South-Central El Paso Tuesday afternoon, according to the El Paso Fire Department. Firefighters was dispatched to the scene along the 700 block of Feliz Place and Flower Drive. That’s near Ascarate Lake. It happened about 2:50 p.m. One person was checked on […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Licon Dairy prepare petting zoo for cold fronts in the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the cold fronts approaching the borderland, farm animals at Licon Dairy petting zoo are ready to take on the cold that’s coming. Licon Diary has been around for almost 30 years and just a few years back they revamped the petting zoo with new stables to block the wind […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso parents could face charges from postgame brawl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Videos have surfaced from a postgame brawl involving parents after a girls basketball game between Pebble Hills and Americas high schools. Before the altercation, there were two security guards on scene who tried to de-escalate the situation but quickly called for backup from police. It is unknown what caused the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso launches ‘Economic Snapshot’ portal on its website

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Economic and International Development has launched an interactive data tool that provides a high-level, comprehensive snapshot of El Paso’s past and present economy. The Economic Snapshot, provides the public with access to timely data on key indicators including such as El Paso’s: demographics; […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

9-year-old girl shot twice in Ciudad Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 9-year-old girl received medical treatment after being shot twice Friday night in Ciudad Juarez. According to our news partners across the border, two armed suspects arrived at a home in South Juarez reportedly looking for an individual. During the shooting, a 9-year-old girl was injured. The child was taken […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen set for this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department has released the scheduled tribute and funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen on behalf of Chief Allen’s family. Officials tell KTSM that services will be held Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27. On Thursday Jan. 26, a tribute to Chief Allen will be […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Volunteers clean up trash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The World Mission Society Church of God collected trash that has been accumulating next to the access road on Gateway North and Railroad Avenue on Sunday. The organization saw more than 40 volunteers help in the beautification project in Northeast El Paso. The Church of God is a worldwide organization […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Weather impact: School districts, government, military with delayed starts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With inclement weather, including possible snow flurries, in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday morning, here is a list of reported closures or delays around the Borderland. El Paso ISD: Students, teachers and staff will start classes on a two-hour delay Tuesday. All student-centered services, including classes, bus services […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Asylum-seekers sue feds over ICE data leak

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Twenty-one migrants are suing the federal government for accidentally posting their private information on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) website. The five-hour leak last November exposed the names, nationalities, location and other personal information of more than 6,000 migrants held in detention facilities nationwide. ICE said the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy