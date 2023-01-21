ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

krcrtv.com

Boat ramps reopen at Shasta Lake due to rise in lake levels

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — With Lake Shasta levels raised due to the increased rainfall we've seen in the Northstate in past weeks, boat ramps reopened over the weekend. The President of Shasta Marina at Packers Bay, John Harkrader, said he can almost guarantee we will have a full lake this year.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
krcrtv.com

New veterans living facility coming to City of Shasta Lake

REDDING. Calif. — A 30-unit, all veterans, apartment building is in the works and coming to Shasta Lake, as the Nation's Finest nonprofit hopes to tackle the homeless veteran crisis. The project is estimated to take 14 months to fully complete, with the main goal of housing even more...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
krcrtv.com

Man burned by illegal campfire explosion in known transient area in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A man has been hospitalized after receiving burns from an illegal campfire and possible explosion in a known transient area near Mercy Medical Center on Monday night. Officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD) told KRCR's Chief Photographer, Adam McAllister, they received a call for smoke...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Check out the "Gucci" Experience this Turtle Bay Tuesday

REDDING, Calif. — This Turtle Bay Tuesday, Sharon Clay shows Mike Krueger a little about the opossum, Gucci, in a behind-the-scenes experience. Turtle Bay is offering these experiences to the public for the opportunity to learn more about the animals they have there. So far, Mike has had the...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters leaving Redding: low pay, low morale, and low support

The Redding Fire Department may be looking at a mass exodus of firefighters very soon, several already announcing their leave over the weekend. Redding firefighters mass exodus: low pay, low morale, and low support. The Redding Fire Department may be looking at a mass exodus of firefighters very soon, several...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Local sanctuary works to ease stray cat crisis in Glenn County

ORLAND, Calif — Glenn county officials are dealing with an increase in stray animals. On Friday, county animal control officials said that some local stray dogs have been sent to the Tehama County Care Center in Red Bluff, and cats will no longer be accepted at Glenn County's animal shelter.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

City of Redding, Redding Fire working on new labor contract

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Department (RFD) is in the midst of contract negotiations with the city as the department seeks higher wages for their personnel. When KRCR first learned of this development, we reached out to Redding Fire's Union President for a comment. Because the negotiations are ongoing, the Union declined to speak on the matter.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Fire confirms one person burned after starting an illegal fire

REDDING, Calif. - 8:55 P.M. UPDATE - Redding Fire Department confirms one man has been taken to a hospital after starting an illegal campfire behind Linden Avenue in West Redding. The area is a known transient community that has taken over along the creek behind Mercy Medical Center. RFD says...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 299 reopens in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 10:10 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 299 was blocked about 15 miles west of Montgomery Creek, near Diddy Wells, after power lines fell in Shasta County Monday morning, according to Caltrans District 2. At about 9:10 a.m., Caltrans said one-way traffic control was in place. Around 10 a.m.,...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire in Rancho Tehama destroys travel trailer

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a fire that destroyed a travel trailer Monday morning in the Rancho Tehama area. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn said it responded to a report around 5 a.m. and had the fire contained just about an hour later. The fire was on the 6000 block of...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Firefighters mass exodus: 'low pay and no support'

Several firefighters with the Redding Fire Department are looking at other employment opportunities. The response from their union page replies to future candidates, saying in part, "In the interest of transparency.. please consider this information as you look at employment options," and explains they are working under an expired contract.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Red Bluff readies for revived Chinese New Year celebration

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — For the first time in over 80 years, a Red Bluff foundation is organizing a special Chinese New Year’s event this coming Saturday, Jan. 28. The Chew family has been in Tehama County since 1865. One of the three remaining Chews in Red Bluff, Jessica Chew, launched the “Helen and Joe Chew Foundation” in 2021 in honor of her grandparents.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Fire Department names their Firefighter of the year 2022

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Firefighter's Association announced that Engineer Lucas Johnson had been named 'Firefighter of the year by the Fire Department. After a vote by his fellow Firefighters, Johnson was awarded the honor. The Redding Firefighters Facebook page wrote, "Brother Johnson was selected by his peers because of his work ethic, personable demeanor, job performance, and his positive representation of the Department, Community, and Local."
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding veteran kicked out of temporary housing; Non-Profit explains why

REDDING. Calif. — Devastating but necessary, is how the Nation's Finest Non-Profit described what it's like to remove a veteran from their temporary housing. The non-profit was founded in 1972 to help veterans who have fallen on hard times gain access to housing, mental health treatment and other resources.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Man dead after jumping in front of a pickup truck on State Route 273, officials said

REDDING, Calif. — A man died in Redding late Saturday night after officials said he jumped in front of a pickup truck on State Route 273. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. They said the driver, 66-year-old Redding resident Clarence Odell, was driving a pickup truck about 50 mph southbound on State Route 273, just north of Metz Road.
REDDING, CA

