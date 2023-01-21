Read full article on original website
Boat ramps reopen at Shasta Lake due to rise in lake levels
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — With Lake Shasta levels raised due to the increased rainfall we've seen in the Northstate in past weeks, boat ramps reopened over the weekend. The President of Shasta Marina at Packers Bay, John Harkrader, said he can almost guarantee we will have a full lake this year.
New veterans living facility coming to City of Shasta Lake
REDDING. Calif. — A 30-unit, all veterans, apartment building is in the works and coming to Shasta Lake, as the Nation's Finest nonprofit hopes to tackle the homeless veteran crisis. The project is estimated to take 14 months to fully complete, with the main goal of housing even more...
Man burned by illegal campfire explosion in known transient area in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A man has been hospitalized after receiving burns from an illegal campfire and possible explosion in a known transient area near Mercy Medical Center on Monday night. Officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD) told KRCR's Chief Photographer, Adam McAllister, they received a call for smoke...
Check out the "Gucci" Experience this Turtle Bay Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. — This Turtle Bay Tuesday, Sharon Clay shows Mike Krueger a little about the opossum, Gucci, in a behind-the-scenes experience. Turtle Bay is offering these experiences to the public for the opportunity to learn more about the animals they have there. So far, Mike has had the...
Local witnesses early-morning shooting at MLK Jr. Park in Redding, police investigating
REDDING, Calif. — A shooting occurred early Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Jessica Bebee lives on the corner of West and Logan streets and witnessed the incident from her window. She told KRCR the scary situation definitely made her anxious. "It definitely...
Parking Enforcement rolls out as paid parking begins in downtown Redding this week
REDDING, Calif. — Like it or not, the era of free parking in downtown Redding is coming to an end and we want you to be ready because no one likes to see a ticket on their windshield. The Redding Police (RPD) Parking Enforcement Vehicle gets rolling through the...
Firefighters leaving Redding: low pay, low morale, and low support
The Redding Fire Department may be looking at a mass exodus of firefighters very soon, several already announcing their leave over the weekend. Redding firefighters mass exodus: low pay, low morale, and low support. The Redding Fire Department may be looking at a mass exodus of firefighters very soon, several...
Local sanctuary works to ease stray cat crisis in Glenn County
ORLAND, Calif — Glenn county officials are dealing with an increase in stray animals. On Friday, county animal control officials said that some local stray dogs have been sent to the Tehama County Care Center in Red Bluff, and cats will no longer be accepted at Glenn County's animal shelter.
City of Redding, Redding Fire working on new labor contract
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Department (RFD) is in the midst of contract negotiations with the city as the department seeks higher wages for their personnel. When KRCR first learned of this development, we reached out to Redding Fire's Union President for a comment. Because the negotiations are ongoing, the Union declined to speak on the matter.
Redding Fire confirms one person burned after starting an illegal fire
REDDING, Calif. - 8:55 P.M. UPDATE - Redding Fire Department confirms one man has been taken to a hospital after starting an illegal campfire behind Linden Avenue in West Redding. The area is a known transient community that has taken over along the creek behind Mercy Medical Center. RFD says...
Highway 299 reopens in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 10:10 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 299 was blocked about 15 miles west of Montgomery Creek, near Diddy Wells, after power lines fell in Shasta County Monday morning, according to Caltrans District 2. At about 9:10 a.m., Caltrans said one-way traffic control was in place. Around 10 a.m.,...
"Something needs to be done." East Redding residents express concern over transient camps
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — On Thursday morning, a fire at a homeless camp in east Redding brought frustrations to a head for some nearby residents. Just across from Shasta College, the camp where the fire ignited is one of several spread around the parcel of land, according to residents, and records indicate the property is privately-owned.
Fire in Rancho Tehama destroys travel trailer
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a fire that destroyed a travel trailer Monday morning in the Rancho Tehama area. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn said it responded to a report around 5 a.m. and had the fire contained just about an hour later. The fire was on the 6000 block of...
Redding Firefighters mass exodus: 'low pay and no support'
Several firefighters with the Redding Fire Department are looking at other employment opportunities. The response from their union page replies to future candidates, saying in part, "In the interest of transparency.. please consider this information as you look at employment options," and explains they are working under an expired contract.
Red Bluff readies for revived Chinese New Year celebration
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — For the first time in over 80 years, a Red Bluff foundation is organizing a special Chinese New Year’s event this coming Saturday, Jan. 28. The Chew family has been in Tehama County since 1865. One of the three remaining Chews in Red Bluff, Jessica Chew, launched the “Helen and Joe Chew Foundation” in 2021 in honor of her grandparents.
Redding Fire Department names their Firefighter of the year 2022
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Firefighter's Association announced that Engineer Lucas Johnson had been named 'Firefighter of the year by the Fire Department. After a vote by his fellow Firefighters, Johnson was awarded the honor. The Redding Firefighters Facebook page wrote, "Brother Johnson was selected by his peers because of his work ethic, personable demeanor, job performance, and his positive representation of the Department, Community, and Local."
Wanted suspect at large after evading Corning police in high-pursuit on Tuesday
CORNING, Calif. — The Corning Police Department (CPD) says they are searching for a wanted man out of Humboldt County who evaded officers during a brief high-speed pursuit on Tuesday afternoon. At around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the CPD said their officers found a man, later identified as 52-year-old...
Redding veteran kicked out of temporary housing; Non-Profit explains why
REDDING. Calif. — Devastating but necessary, is how the Nation's Finest Non-Profit described what it's like to remove a veteran from their temporary housing. The non-profit was founded in 1972 to help veterans who have fallen on hard times gain access to housing, mental health treatment and other resources.
CHP holds first in-person driving seminar for adults 65 and older since the pandemic
REDDING. Calif. — This upcoming Thursday, January 26th, the ‘Age Well and Drive Safe’ presentation will be given at Simpson College for the first time in person since the pandemic. Since 2011, California Highway Patrol has given this presentation statewide to help provide older drivers tips for driving safe and longer.
Man dead after jumping in front of a pickup truck on State Route 273, officials said
REDDING, Calif. — A man died in Redding late Saturday night after officials said he jumped in front of a pickup truck on State Route 273. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. They said the driver, 66-year-old Redding resident Clarence Odell, was driving a pickup truck about 50 mph southbound on State Route 273, just north of Metz Road.
