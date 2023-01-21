Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Sheriff: 15-year-old charged with assault after incident in Oregon park; another sought
BEND, Ore. — A teenager was arrested and another is being sought after authorities responded to an incident at a park in Bend, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said. Around 7:45 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 19), deputies responded to Pine Nursery Park after receiving a report of a possible robbery.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Volunteers help rescue 87 animals from abusive conditions at Terrebonne ranch
Dozens of farm animals were rescued from what were described as abusive and neglectful conditions at a 17-acre Terrebonne ranch over the weekend, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said. The scale of the evacuation required three animal rescue organizations, sheriff’s deputies and two days to complete. “We were...
Bend man killed, 2 others injured in crash at intersection east of Bend
A T-bone crash at an intersection east of Bend Monday morning killed a 74-year-old Bend man and injured two others, one critically, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Bend man killed, 2 others injured in crash at intersection east of Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police: Bend man arrested twice in 10 hours, including for brandishing gun
A Bend man was in custody after police say he waved a gun at multiple people Tuesday afternoon. This came 10 hours after he was arrested for DUII and was released. Bend Police say this all started at about 1:15 a.m. with a report that someone waved a firearm at employees at the 7-Eleven on NW Galveston Avenue. That person left in a white Mercedes Benz sedan.
kpic
Police: Car crash near Bear Creek and Byram Road leaves 1 dead and 2 injured
A car crash on Monday has left one dead and two injured. On Monday, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash near Bear Creek Road and Byram Road. According to officials, initial reports stated that the two vehicles were involved in the...
kpic
Sheriff: 71 pigs, 16 goats seized from Oregon ranch in livestock neglect investigation
TERREBONNE, Ore. — The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 5000 block of 10th Street in Terrebonne after receiving information of possible animal neglect involving livestock, including KuneKune pigs, Guinea hogs, and dairy and meat goats. The search warrant was executed on Friday and...
Dozens of trees, street signs toppled, destroyed in NW Bend; police seek tips, damage tally rises
Bend police said Sunday they are seeking citizen information, witnesses and security video as they try to find whoever left behind a trail of costly vandalism in northwest Bend late Friday or early Saturday, including dozens of toppled roadside trees and damaged street and school signs. The post Dozens of trees, street signs toppled, destroyed in NW Bend; police seek tips, damage tally rises appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Parkway motorist calls trash buildup ‘disgusting’; ODOT says crews clear litter at least weekly
The Bend Parkway is driven daily by thousands of Central Oregonians, as well as many travelers and visitors, and they can see how the roadway looks and what sometimes clutters the roadsides -- trash. The post Bend Parkway motorist calls trash buildup ‘disgusting’; ODOT says crews clear litter at least weekly appeared first on KTVZ.
Hwy. 20 reopens 80 miles east of Bend after crash involving several semis blocked snowy road
A crash involving several semi-trucks closed U.S. Highway 20 about 80 miles east of Bend for a time Wednesday night, before a partial reopening of the westbound lane, ODOT reported. The post Hwy. 20 reopens 80 miles east of Bend after crash involving several semis blocked snowy road appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘She is at peace’: Body at Shevlin Park identified as missing Bend woman
Bend Police say a body found at Shevlin Park Sunday afternoon has been initially identified as Melissa Rosann Trench. The Bend woman was reported missing on Dec. 27. Police say searchers looking in the area of Shevlin Park found what they believed to be a body at about 12:30 p.m. The discovery was made on the south end of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo Creek and Forest Service Road 4606.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 200-ton building moving Saturday for Bend Highway 97 project
First it was a house. Now, Instant Landscaping in Bend is about to move a 200-ton building to make way for a new highway. The landscaping supply company will move their masonry truck shop about 1/2-mile north. The move starts at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. The move is to make room...
Bend woman shares painful story of losing her brother, in hopes others can avoid tragic fate
In this special report, NewsChannel 21's Patrick Priest spoke with a Bend woman who shared the painful loss of her brother to a suspected fentanyl overdose, in hopes that others will seek out the help they need, which is available, to avoid similar tragedies -- even as simple as a $20 test kit you can The post Bend woman shares painful story of losing her brother, in hopes others can avoid tragic fate appeared first on KTVZ.
After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’
Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’ appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Dill update: Injured pup getting rehab, but may not regain use of back legs
A puppy named Dill who was injured in a head-on collision in Bend last weekend is now getting acupuncture and physical therapy after undergoing surgery on his fractured femur. But it remains unclear if he’ll regain full use of his back legs. Bend Animal Emergency (BAE) said Dill’s surgery...
centraloregonian.com
A view of Prineville Reservoir from above
From a height of 3,500 feet, Prineville Reservoir looks a lot more like the Crooked River that initially ran through the area than the massive body of water that has become a recreational destination in recent years. Because of multiple years of drought, the reservoir is just 10% full. And...
A Hiker’s Dream: Oregon’s ‘Sleeping Giant’ Volcano and Lava River Cave
The Newberry National Volcanic Monument sits in the Deschutes National Forest near Bend in central Oregon. The park covers over 54,000 acres and includes vast old lava flows, lakes, the 1.5-mile Lava River Cave (that you can hike), and an active volcano, “Newberry Crater”. The crater is currently seismically and geothermally active and if you decide to make the trip, you will see hundreds of cinder cones, vents, miles of basalt flows, and amazing wildlife.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Unique Bend affordable housing development ‘Parkside Place’ moves forward
The City of Bend is looking at a unique housing opportunity. “The fabric of all that happens in Bend are the folks that do qualify for affordable housing,” said Housing Director for the City of Bend Lynn McConnell. “We want to make sure that is mixed in, in a way that allows for every one of higher and lower income to live in Bend and form a healthy community with resiliency.”
kauainownews.com
Volcano Watch: Newberry volcano in Oregon designated as “very high threat” by U.S. Geological Survey
Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by scientists and affiliates of the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. The shield-shaped stratovolcano is located about 20 miles south of Bend, Oregon, and is one of the largest and most hazardous active volcanoes in the United States. It...
