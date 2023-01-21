ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

El Paso County Healing Garden designated as national memorial

By Melissa Luna
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — The El Paso County Healing Garden has been officially designated as a national memorial.

The memorial is located inside Ascarate Park in South Central El Paso. El Paso County commissioned the Healing Garden to commemorate the 23 innocent lives lost in the August 3, 2019, shooting and opened the memorial on the two-year anniversary in 2021. The bill was originally introduced to the House of Representatives by Congresswoman Veronica Escobar in 2021 and sponsored by U.S. Senator John Cornyn before it was signed by President Biden in December 2022.

