Missouri State

a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?

Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
WTRF- 7News

Eating a fish from a West Virginia and Ohio river or lake is like drinking a month’s worth of contaminated water

Eating a fish caught in the river or lake anywhere in the United States is like drinking a month’s worth of water that’s contaminated with toxic “forever chemicals,” according to CBS. The chemicals, called PFAS, were founded in the 1940s to resist water and heat are used on household items such as non-stick pans, textiles, […]
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri

While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
1070 KHMO-AM

Has Jesse James Famous Missouri Train Robbery Loot Been Found?

Jesse James is known to have been responsible for a lot of robberies during his era, but the loot he took from a Missouri train is thought to be one of the grandest of them all and it's never been found. Or, has it? There's a new claim that at least some of the gold from the Gads Hill train robbery from January 31, 1874 has been located.
DogTime

Dysautonomia: A Rare Disease Plaguing Dogs in the Midwest

In Missouri, a man recently lost his dog to an incredibly rare—but highly fatal—disease plaguing dogs in the Midwest. According to KCTV 5 Kansas City, Paul Miller was heartbroken after losing his dog, Boomer. After seeing his dog become sluggish and struggling with vomiting, the 70-year-old man took him to a local vet. Unfortunately, Boomer passed […] The post Dysautonomia: A Rare Disease Plaguing Dogs in the Midwest appeared first on DogTime.
Whiskey Riff

America’s Feral Hog Problem Started With Only… 13 Pigs?

If you live in the South, and a quickly growing number of other regions, there is a nuisance animal that is almost impossible to ignore. According to a 2020 report by Texas Parks & Wildlife, the population of wild hogs in the United States grew from 2.4 million to 6.9 million, just between 1982 and 2016. It continues to grow at high rates (18-21% per year) due to a “high reproduction rate, generalist diet, and lack of natural predators.” In the same time frame, feral hogs have expanded their range from 18 states to 35.
Whiskey Riff

See Inside Johnny Cash’s Former Lakeside Mansion In Branson, Missouri

Back in the early ’90s, Johnny and June Carter Cash played a number of shows in Branson, Missouri. Cash decided to settle down in the Ozarks tourist hotspot, where he was building his own theater to perform for the massive number of tourists that flocked to the area year in and year out. Ultimately, the theater ended up falling through, but Cash still lived in the area for a length of time. It’s unclear how long he was there, and […] The post See Inside Johnny Cash’s Former Lakeside Mansion In Branson, Missouri first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Kansas Reflector

Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills

Few things surprise me anymore. Journalists look into all kinds of assorted (and sorted and sordid) data, and it’s our job to tease meaningful stories out of the information, whether it’s a stack of boxes from a cold case murder to a spreadsheet on what the local city council spends on travel. But when I […] The post Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals

Some of Missouri’s animals’ last moments are spent in a gas chamber, suffocating in carbon dioxide – but a bill by Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, would bar shelters from using this type of euthanasia. “Humanely treating our animals in our shelters is something that’s very important for us in the state,” Schwadron said. “And […] The post Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Freethink

Scientists use CRISPR to add an alligator gene into catfish

By inserting an alligator gene into catfish, Alabama scientists radically increased their disease resistance — but more work is needed before the genetically modified fish could find their way into farms or onto your plate. The challenge: Catfish are the most popular species raised by farmers in the US,...
a-z-animals.com

Discover Missouri’s Coldest January on Record

Missouri, also called the “Show Me State,” is located in the midwestern United States. It is in Tornado Alley and is widely known for its numerous severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. Moreover, the weather overall can be pretty extreme and varied, with temperatures rising and dropping drastically within hours. Although its winters aren’t as harsh as those in other northern states, the temperatures can sometimes be extremely low. Since January is generally considered the coldest month of winter, let’s discover which year claims Missouri’s coldest January on record!
