Blood is a new horror movie directed by Brad Anderson (Fringe). The movie follows Jess, a newly separated nurse and devoted mother to her two children: teenage daughter Tyler, and eight-year-old son Owen. As a result of her relationship breaking down, Jess decides to move herself and her children into her old family farmhouse. As any seasoned horror veteran will know, moving into an old farmhouse is usually the point where things start to go terribly, terribly wrong for our unsuspecting family. Sure enough, their pet dog soon bolts into the surrounding forest, enticed by unseen forces. When the dog returns rabid and soaked in blood days later, he uncharacteristically attacks Owen, who is rushed to the hospital. Doctors are baffled as Owen's condition worsens, trying with no success to pinpoint the mysterious infection lurking within the boy. A devastated Jess visits her ailing child, but when she walks into Owen's room and stumbles across a stomach-churning scene, she works out exactly what Owen will need in order to survive.

