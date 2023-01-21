Read full article on original website
Describing Binghamton, New York in Your Words
Binghamton, New York means a lot of different things to different people, so we asked you to share your descriptions of the city with us. Now I've only been here for about seven months, so I'm certainly not an expert on what the locals think of the Binghamton area. That's why I asked the community to help me out and compile a list of one word descriptions for Binghamton.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Construction-Based Trade School Coming to Binghamton's East Side
Opportunities for area residents to get into various construction trades will be coming to the city of Binghamton's East Side in the near future, according to an announcement from Mayor Jared Kraham Monday morning. 89 Robinson Street in the City of Binghamton will become the new site of a construction...
93-Unit Apartment Complex in Village of Owego to Open Soon
People could be moving into several dozen new apartments in Tioga County in the next few weeks. The 93-unit Owego Square complex is located off Route 434 on the south side of the village. The site is just east of the Court Street bridge. The project is being developed by...
Museum At Bethel Woods Nominated for 10 Best Travel Awards
If you love music, odds are you enjoy museums dedicated to music. And we have many of those types of museums dotted across the United States. Some of the well-known museums include the Motown Museum in Detroit Michigan, the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum in Nashville Tennesse, The Rock-n-Roll Museum in Cleveland Ohio, and the New Orleans Jazz Museum in New Orleans Louisiana. There was once a Bagpipe Museum in Ellicott City Maryland, but apparently, it is gone, for now.
wellsvillesun.com
Actors wanted for the movie “Stationed at Home” being shot in Binghamton
Sure everyone thinks New York City or Niagara Falls when it comes to movie locations in New York, but Binghamton has a strong film office and now a new movie. The Binghamton Film Office and the Broome County IDA The Agency said funding was secured for Daniel V. Masciari’s movie, “Stationed at Home.”
The Wall Street bet behind Ithaca’s Green New Deal
This story first appeared in The American Prospect and New York Focus, a nonprofit newsroom investigating how power works in New York state. It was written by editor-at-large Lee Harris. Sign up for their newsletter here. ITHACA, N.Y.—In 2019, Ithaca, New York, a lush college town bounded by giant gorges,...
New York Red Light Cameras Also Monitor Your Car’s Noise Levels
If you drive an excessively loud car in New York, you might want to think about avoiding red light cameras because they're tracking your noise levels. I'm not much of a car guy myself, so I can't speak to what it feels like to drive a car that sounds like a jet engine taking off. I'm sure people who drive those cars love it because it makes them feel like Hollywood stunt drivers. But for the rest of us, all those cars are just an annoyance that somehow manage to rev their engines right outside your house at 7:00 am on a Saturday.
14850.com
New owner, new plan for Brews and Brats property north of Trumansburg
The owners of Brews and Brats at Autumn View announced last September that they’d accepted a purchase offer on the property, and the eatery on Route 96 just outside the Village of Trumansburg had closed. Monday night, the owners of New Park Event Venue in Ithaca’s northwest announced they’ll be opening a new venue at “a new sister property called Cedarwood” in the Brews and Brats location.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Sentenced for Stealing Vehicle, Television
A Binghamton man was sentenced in court Tuesday morning after he pleaded guilty to stealing a vehicle in Pennsylvania and driving it to Vestal where he stole a television. Mitchell McComas was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in state prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree.
Hydrant struck by snowplow in Endicott, expect dirty water
Endicott residents can expect dirty water after a fire hydrant was struck by a snowplow this morning.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 9, 2023 through Jan. 15, 2023 there were 85 calls for service, seven Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 16 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Robert M. Anderson, age 36 of Lisle, N.Y., was arrested...
whcuradio.com
DeFendini: Ithaca’s homelessness is sign of city’s housing crisis
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A member of Ithaca’s Common Council says homelessness in the city is a growing problem. Alderperson Jorge DeFendini tells WHCU it’s a symptom of a looming housing crisis in Ithaca. DeFendini adds there are other issues involved. DeFendini represents the 4th Ward on...
whcuradio.com
BorgWarner’s plant closure means 280 job losses, says IAED leader
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — BorgWarner will be closing down one of their Lansing production plants by the end of next year. Heather McDaniel with Ithaca Area Economic Development tells us it means job losses. McDaniel adds there had been discussion about possible consolidation. The company currently employs about 1,500...
owegopennysaver.com
‘Once an Indian, Always an Indian’
In November of 2022, the New York State Department of Education issued a directive that school districts are prohibited from using Native American team names, logos, or imagery or face penalties that may include “… removal of school officers and the withholding of State Aid.”. This certainly poses...
Lupo’s S&S Char Pit closed for good
Fans are mourning the closure of a 45 year-old spiedie institution as Lupo's S&S Char Pit has closed for good.
vhsnews.com
The Men Who Built the Tri-City Area
During the Second Great Migration, Slavic immigrants turned up at Ellis Island with very little knowledge of English. However, they were prepared to ask one question: “which way to Endicott Johnson?”. The corporation that essentially built the Tri-City area, including Endicott, Johnson City, Binghamton, and later Vestal, was Endicott...
Major announcement at BU’s State of the University speech
More deserving students will be able to go to Binghamton University thanks to the largest scholarship gift in the school's history.
Paula Perna becomes United Way Director
The United Way has a new director who brings a wide range of experiences to the position.
Lupo’s S&S Char Pit Closure: Owners Contemplate New Direction
As Binghamton-area spiedie lovers express disappointment by the sudden shutdown of Lupo's S&S Char Pit, the operators of the business are evaluating their options for the property. During a live radio interview Wednesday, Steve Lupo told WNBF News: "There's certainly nothing good about closing a business or a restaurant." The...
Plans to Renovate JC’s Former Red Robin Diner “Still in Progress”
A Broome County man said work will continue to transform the old Red Robin Diner in Johnson City into a new restaurant. Taimoor Khan of the town of Binghamton acquired the property at 268 Main Street last June for $210,000. A glimpse inside the former Red Robin Diner in Johnson...
98.1 The Hawk
Binghamton, NY
