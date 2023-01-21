ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

98.1 The Hawk

Describing Binghamton, New York in Your Words

Binghamton, New York means a lot of different things to different people, so we asked you to share your descriptions of the city with us. Now I've only been here for about seven months, so I'm certainly not an expert on what the locals think of the Binghamton area. That's why I asked the community to help me out and compile a list of one word descriptions for Binghamton.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Construction-Based Trade School Coming to Binghamton's East Side

Opportunities for area residents to get into various construction trades will be coming to the city of Binghamton's East Side in the near future, according to an announcement from Mayor Jared Kraham Monday morning. 89 Robinson Street in the City of Binghamton will become the new site of a construction...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Museum At Bethel Woods Nominated for 10 Best Travel Awards

If you love music, odds are you enjoy museums dedicated to music. And we have many of those types of museums dotted across the United States. Some of the well-known museums include the Motown Museum in Detroit Michigan, the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum in Nashville Tennesse, The Rock-n-Roll Museum in Cleveland Ohio, and the New Orleans Jazz Museum in New Orleans Louisiana. There was once a Bagpipe Museum in Ellicott City Maryland, but apparently, it is gone, for now.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Wall Street bet behind Ithaca’s Green New Deal

This story first appeared in The American Prospect and New York Focus, a nonprofit newsroom investigating how power works in New York state. It was written by editor-at-large Lee Harris. Sign up for their newsletter here. ITHACA, N.Y.—In 2019, Ithaca, New York, a lush college town bounded by giant gorges,...
ITHACA, NY
98.1 The Hawk

New York Red Light Cameras Also Monitor Your Car’s Noise Levels

If you drive an excessively loud car in New York, you might want to think about avoiding red light cameras because they're tracking your noise levels. I'm not much of a car guy myself, so I can't speak to what it feels like to drive a car that sounds like a jet engine taking off. I'm sure people who drive those cars love it because it makes them feel like Hollywood stunt drivers. But for the rest of us, all those cars are just an annoyance that somehow manage to rev their engines right outside your house at 7:00 am on a Saturday.
BINGHAMTON, NY
14850.com

New owner, new plan for Brews and Brats property north of Trumansburg

The owners of Brews and Brats at Autumn View announced last September that they’d accepted a purchase offer on the property, and the eatery on Route 96 just outside the Village of Trumansburg had closed. Monday night, the owners of New Park Event Venue in Ithaca’s northwest announced they’ll be opening a new venue at “a new sister property called Cedarwood” in the Brews and Brats location.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Sentenced for Stealing Vehicle, Television

A Binghamton man was sentenced in court Tuesday morning after he pleaded guilty to stealing a vehicle in Pennsylvania and driving it to Vestal where he stole a television. Mitchell McComas was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in state prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree.
BINGHAMTON, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 9, 2023 through Jan. 15, 2023 there were 85 calls for service, seven Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 16 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Robert M. Anderson, age 36 of Lisle, N.Y., was arrested...
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

DeFendini: Ithaca’s homelessness is sign of city’s housing crisis

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A member of Ithaca’s Common Council says homelessness in the city is a growing problem. Alderperson Jorge DeFendini tells WHCU it’s a symptom of a looming housing crisis in Ithaca. DeFendini adds there are other issues involved. DeFendini represents the 4th Ward on...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

BorgWarner’s plant closure means 280 job losses, says IAED leader

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — BorgWarner will be closing down one of their Lansing production plants by the end of next year. Heather McDaniel with Ithaca Area Economic Development tells us it means job losses. McDaniel adds there had been discussion about possible consolidation. The company currently employs about 1,500...
LANSING, NY
owegopennysaver.com

‘Once an Indian, Always an Indian’

In November of 2022, the New York State Department of Education issued a directive that school districts are prohibited from using Native American team names, logos, or imagery or face penalties that may include “… removal of school officers and the withholding of State Aid.”. This certainly poses...
OWEGO, NY
vhsnews.com

The Men Who Built the Tri-City Area

During the Second Great Migration, Slavic immigrants turned up at Ellis Island with very little knowledge of English. However, they were prepared to ask one question: “which way to Endicott Johnson?”. The corporation that essentially built the Tri-City area, including Endicott, Johnson City, Binghamton, and later Vestal, was Endicott...
VESTAL, NY
