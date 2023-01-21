ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

No injuries in 7th Ave. house fire Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No injuries were reported in a house fire that occurred on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning. Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning and were able to quickly extinguish the flames. Officials on the scene say that there was massive...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Jackson County woman killed in Tuesday morning crash

A 60-year-old Higdon woman was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash. Angela J. Nayadley was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving collided head-on with a Jeep, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Nayadley was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened about 10:50 a.m....
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Two injured in cutting incident in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department says two people are recovering after a cutting incident. It happened just before three Sunday afternoon on Holiday Drive. Police say one victim was hurt in the cutting, another was injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Madison man arrested in connection with Regions Bank robberies

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man was arrested in connection with four Regions Bank robberies between Madison and Huntsville. According to the Madison Police Department, Lawrence Jones, 55, was arrested Tuesday for robbing four banks in Madison County. Over the last year, there have been four bank robberies at...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in fatal Huntsville shooting

Huntsville Police have arrested a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man on Jan. 13. Police said Anfernee Bradley, 24, of Huntsville shot Joshua Turney, 33, in the 3900 block of Newson Road. Turney was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day. Investigators believe the shooting was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County teen reported missing, last seen Friday

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find 17-year-old Nadalie Faith Griffin. Griffin left her home Friday and has not been seen since. She has no cell phone that family members are aware of, the sheriff's office said. Griffin is described as being 5 feet tall...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

New sheriff in Colbert County ready to hit the ground running

HUNTSVILLE, AL

