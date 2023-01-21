Read full article on original website
WAFF
No injuries in 7th Ave. house fire Tuesday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No injuries were reported in a house fire that occurred on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning. Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning and were able to quickly extinguish the flames. Officials on the scene say that there was massive...
WAAY-TV
Jackson County woman killed in Tuesday morning crash
A 60-year-old Higdon woman was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash. Angela J. Nayadley was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving collided head-on with a Jeep, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Nayadley was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened about 10:50 a.m....
WAAY-TV
Multiple units responding to Huntsville structure fire
Huntsville Fire & Rescue has four units on the scene of a structure fire at 117 Sandy Hollow Drive. Please avoid this area. Use caution if you cannot. Stick with WAAY for updates.
WAAY-TV
Two injured in cutting incident in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department says two people are recovering after a cutting incident. It happened just before three Sunday afternoon on Holiday Drive. Police say one victim was hurt in the cutting, another was injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
Fatal shooting of Hazel Green man by MCSO deputies still being investigated
It's been nearly three weeks since a Hazel Green man was shot and killed in his home by Madison County Sheriff's deputies.
WAAY-TV
Sheriff’s Office investigating after teen hurt in shooting at Madison apartment complex
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving a teenager. A 15-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the hand when deputies responded to FarmHaus Apartments, 1260 Balch Road in Madison, late Sunday. Investigators are following up on leads, according to Brent Patterson, sheriff’s office spokesman....
Woman arrested in after allegedly shooting at relative in north Alabama
Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call in a Center Star subdivision Monday morning.
Decatur Police investigate shooting involving juvenile
A shooting involving a juvenile is under investigation in Decatur, according to local law enforcement officials.
One in custody after one cut, one struck in Huntsville incident
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says one person is in custody after an incident on Holiday Drive that sent two to the hospital.
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
MCSO: 1 injured in apartment shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at FarmHaus apartment in Madison.
rocketcitynow.com
Oakwood Avenue repairs leaving some residents 'unhappy'
A large section of Oakwood Avenue was repaved recently. The City of Huntsville says next steps include reconfiguration and re-stripping the route.
WAFF
Madison man arrested in connection with Regions Bank robberies
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man was arrested in connection with four Regions Bank robberies between Madison and Huntsville. According to the Madison Police Department, Lawrence Jones, 55, was arrested Tuesday for robbing four banks in Madison County. Over the last year, there have been four bank robberies at...
Madison County Sheriff looking for missing teen
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
WAAY-TV
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in fatal Huntsville shooting
Huntsville Police have arrested a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man on Jan. 13. Police said Anfernee Bradley, 24, of Huntsville shot Joshua Turney, 33, in the 3900 block of Newson Road. Turney was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day. Investigators believe the shooting was...
Kitchen fire displaces two adults, three dogs in Huntsville
Responders on the scene said HFR received a call reporting a kitchen fire on Sandy Hollow Drive. They were able to confirm that four units arrived on the scene and put the fire out quickly.
WAAY-TV
Madison County teen reported missing, last seen Friday
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find 17-year-old Nadalie Faith Griffin. Griffin left her home Friday and has not been seen since. She has no cell phone that family members are aware of, the sheriff's office said. Griffin is described as being 5 feet tall...
WHNT-TV
FULL VIDEO: Lawrence County D.A. Gives Update on 2020 Fatal Shooting
Tariq Steward was 21 years old when he died from a gunshot wound in a gas station parking lot on December 12, 2020. FULL VIDEO: Lawrence County D.A. Gives Update on …. Tariq Steward was 21 years old when he died from a gunshot wound in a gas station parking lot on December 12, 2020.
WAFF
New sheriff in Colbert County ready to hit the ground running
No one was injured in a house fire on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning. What story received the most views over the last 24 hours? Find out here. Renovations, upgrades coming to Toyota Field in Madison. Updated: 7 hours ago. New changes are coming soon to the home of...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Officer suffers minor injuries in scuffle with suspect
A Huntsville Police Department officer suffered minor injuries Friday at Parkway Place Mall. An alleged shoplifter hit the officer while being taken into custody, police said. Additional officers arrived and assisted with the incident.
