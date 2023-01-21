ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Bluegrass Live

Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
HATTIESBURG, MS
hazard-herald.com

How 2022 Gun Sales in Kentucky Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Vendor double charges more than 7,000 Kentucky tax accounts

LEXINGTON, Ky. – A vendor collecting taxes for the state of Kentucky accidentally collected twice from more than 7,000 accounts on Wednesday. Kentucky Department of Revenue spokesperson Jill Midkiff says the problem was a “technical glitch.”. Of the 7,881 duplicated payments, the company was able to void the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Louisville activist 'skeptical' of new Kentucky State Police body cams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Kentucky State Police (KSP) works to build the public's trust, one local activist is concerned how the agency will use its new body cameras. Rev. Tim Findley says these questions immediately crossed his mind after the KSP announcement Friday: “Are they going to be turned on? Are they going to be loopholes that officers use?”
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

Gun Shows & Sportsman Expos Happening Around Kentucky in Spring 2023

For collectors, hunting enthusiasts, and second amendment supporters spring is a big time of year for gun shows around the state. Whether you are in search of hard-to-find collector's items or require new hunting equipment, there is sure to be plenty to take in during any of these various shows that will be held around the Bluegrass.
KENTUCKY STATE
AOL Corp

As my family found out, KY schools are denying services to gifted children | Opinion

If you’ve ever wondered why Kentucky can’t seem to get out of the bottom rankings of schools nationwide, at least part of the answer is now clear. I now have proof that when it comes to gifted education, Fayette County Public Schools is not only violating state laws and refusing to follow the Kentucky Board of Education’s Administrative Regulations, they’re not even following their own policies. At times, they even intentionally lie to parents about their own policies.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

All dogs taken in by Lexington Humane Society from Tennessee hoarding situation adopted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Humane Society says all the dogs they brought in from a hoarding situation in Tennessee have been adopted. In December, authorities in Tennessee removed dozens of dogs from deplorable conditions inside a home. The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) was contacted by the Dyer Police Department after a concerned citizen tipped them off to the situation inside the trash-filled home.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky

KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Ky. cannabis groups see surge in predatory practices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear’s executive order on medical cannabis was seen as a positive step towards legalization by many of its proponents. However, a group pushing for legislative reform has noticed a concerning trend since its implementation. Since the turn of the year, Kentuckians have been seeking...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Beshear: 2 Kentucky counties receiving funds for clean water projects

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pike County has been awarded over $3.8 million and Perry County received more than $8 million to expand access to clean water and support area nonprofits, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday. What You Need To Know. Pike County has been awarded over $3.8 million to expand...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Researchers study COVID vaccine hesitancy in Eastern Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It is called the Kentuckians Vaccinating Appalachian Communities, or K-VAC, project. Researchers want to address the lower vaccine rates in Eastern Kentucky compared to other parts of the state and the country. ”Part of the solution is providing the best information that we can, the most...
KENTUCKY STATE

