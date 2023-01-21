Read full article on original website
2 Kentuckians charged with disaster fraud
Two Kentuckians have been indicted on charges of wire fraud and disaster fraud, one faces more.
wdrb.com
County jailers sue Kentucky corrections agency over state inmates kept in county jails
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Four elected Kentucky jailers and their statewide association have sued the Kentucky Department of Corrections, claiming it routinely fails to move inmates in county jails to state facilities. The lawsuit, filed last Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, alleges that the corrections department relies on county...
Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
hazard-herald.com
How 2022 Gun Sales in Kentucky Compare to the Rest of the Country
Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
fox56news.com
New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
Laws Regarding What You Can and Cannot Do at Kentucky Rest Areas
Some of the memories I enjoy of our family vacations when I was a kid revolve around rest areas. Yes, I know, there's nothing exciting about a rest area. I get it. But you're not me. I enjoy road travel SO much, even rest areas--a necessary part of such activities--are part and parcel of a good trip.
WTVQ
Vendor double charges more than 7,000 Kentucky tax accounts
LEXINGTON, Ky. – A vendor collecting taxes for the state of Kentucky accidentally collected twice from more than 7,000 accounts on Wednesday. Kentucky Department of Revenue spokesperson Jill Midkiff says the problem was a “technical glitch.”. Of the 7,881 duplicated payments, the company was able to void the...
Louisville activist 'skeptical' of new Kentucky State Police body cams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Kentucky State Police (KSP) works to build the public's trust, one local activist is concerned how the agency will use its new body cameras. Rev. Tim Findley says these questions immediately crossed his mind after the KSP announcement Friday: “Are they going to be turned on? Are they going to be loopholes that officers use?”
wpsdlocal6.com
Narcan emergency kits being placed in high-traffic areas, including McDonald's, to prevent overdose deaths
PADUCAH — More people are dying from drug overdose every year. In Kentucky alone, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracked a 14.5% spike in opioid overdose deaths from 2020 to 2021. That's why local nonprofit Four Rivers Behavioral Health is working to supply Narcan in more high-traffic areas, like McDonalds.
wdrb.com
Officials hear 9 recommendations from high school students to improve safety at Kentucky schools
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky education officials heard from several high school students Tuesday about what they think should be done to improve safety at Kentucky schools. The members of the Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner's Student Advisory Council presented nine safety recommendations. Those nine recommendations were released in a...
Gun Shows & Sportsman Expos Happening Around Kentucky in Spring 2023
For collectors, hunting enthusiasts, and second amendment supporters spring is a big time of year for gun shows around the state. Whether you are in search of hard-to-find collector's items or require new hunting equipment, there is sure to be plenty to take in during any of these various shows that will be held around the Bluegrass.
2 Kentucky women indicted for murder by Kentucky AG
Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Friday that a case presented by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in two women indicted on murder charges.
AOL Corp
As my family found out, KY schools are denying services to gifted children | Opinion
If you’ve ever wondered why Kentucky can’t seem to get out of the bottom rankings of schools nationwide, at least part of the answer is now clear. I now have proof that when it comes to gifted education, Fayette County Public Schools is not only violating state laws and refusing to follow the Kentucky Board of Education’s Administrative Regulations, they’re not even following their own policies. At times, they even intentionally lie to parents about their own policies.
WKYT 27
All dogs taken in by Lexington Humane Society from Tennessee hoarding situation adopted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Humane Society says all the dogs they brought in from a hoarding situation in Tennessee have been adopted. In December, authorities in Tennessee removed dozens of dogs from deplorable conditions inside a home. The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) was contacted by the Dyer Police Department after a concerned citizen tipped them off to the situation inside the trash-filled home.
wdrb.com
Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
wpsdlocal6.com
Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky
KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
WKYT 27
Ky. cannabis groups see surge in predatory practices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear’s executive order on medical cannabis was seen as a positive step towards legalization by many of its proponents. However, a group pushing for legislative reform has noticed a concerning trend since its implementation. Since the turn of the year, Kentuckians have been seeking...
Weekly COVID-19 report shows decline in cases, deaths, hospitalizations, and positivity rate
There was plenty of encouraging news in the weekly COVID-19 report issued on Monday, as the number of new cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and Kentucky’s positivity rate all saw significant declines during the last seven days. The Kentucky Department for Public Health January 23 report says there were 4,913 new...
spectrumnews1.com
Beshear: 2 Kentucky counties receiving funds for clean water projects
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pike County has been awarded over $3.8 million and Perry County received more than $8 million to expand access to clean water and support area nonprofits, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday. What You Need To Know. Pike County has been awarded over $3.8 million to expand...
WKYT 27
Researchers study COVID vaccine hesitancy in Eastern Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It is called the Kentuckians Vaccinating Appalachian Communities, or K-VAC, project. Researchers want to address the lower vaccine rates in Eastern Kentucky compared to other parts of the state and the country. ”Part of the solution is providing the best information that we can, the most...
