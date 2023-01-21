Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Police search for suspect after person stabbed to death outside SW Oklahoma City convenience store
One person was killed Monday night after a stabbing in a southwest Oklahoma City convenience store parking lot.
OKC man convicted after shooting ex-girlfriend multiple times during carjacking at INTEGRIS hospital
A federal jury recently convicted an Oklahoma City man of carjacking and other crimes after shooting a woman multiple times in the parking garage of INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center back in 2022.
KFOR
Carjacking investigation turns to officer-involved shooting investigation in NW OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department says shots were fired by one of its officers during a carjacking investigation on the city's northwest side Tuesday afternoon.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City police looking for suspect who shot a man walking home from work
OKLAOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man was shot while walking home from work when a stranger approached him wearing a mask, pulled out a gun and started firing at him. It happened at a home near Bryant and Southeast 44th street in Southeast Oklahoma City. The victim...
‘I’m God and that hurts,’ Police body cam video shows suspect kicking, biting, and spiting on officers during arrest
A man is facing several complaints after kicking, biting, and spitting on officers during an arrest.
Police investigate deadly stabbing in southwest OKC
Officials are investigating a deadly stabbing in southwest Oklahoma City.
KFOR
Man faces several complaints after resisting arrest
Man faces several complaints after resisting arrest.
Man arrested after allegedly stealing fire rescue truck
Authorities have released the identity of a man accused of stealing a fire rescue truck from the Mustang Fire Department.
Anadarko man facing charges after assault at hospital, claimed police were devils
An Anadarko man is facing several charges after attacking emergency room health care professionals.
Woman killed in deadly hit-and-run in Oklahoma City
Authorities say one woman has died after she was hit by a car on Saturday night.
Truck crashes into front of Oklahoma City laundromat
It was a chaotic scene at a laundromat in Oklahoma City on Saturday afternoon.
KFOR
Shawnee Main Street building collapses unexpectedly during demolition
A building on Shawnee's Main Street unexpectedly collapsed during its scheduled demolition Tuesday afternoon.
kswo.com
Man in critical condition after Grady County crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in critical condition, after crashing the car he was driving in snowy conditions in Grady County on Tuesday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened on OK-19/County Street 2800, one mile west of Ninnekah, shortly after 11:30 a.m. OHP says Manjit Singh, 50,...
KFOR
Protest and Memorial held outside the Oklahoma County Jail Saturday
Family members, friends, community members, leaders, justice reform activists and more gathered in front of the Oklahoma County Jail Saturday afternoon for a memorial and protest to honor those who have died and suffered inside the county jail.
KFOR
One woman recovering after duplex fire
A woman is being treated at a burn unit after her duplex home caught fire
easttexasradio.com
Pontotoco Inmates Seriously Injure Fellow Inmate
Four inmates in the Pontotoc County Jail face felony assault charges after they allegedly lured a fellow inmate into a sleeping area and severely beat him. They flew the victim to an Oklahoma City hospital for injuries that included a fractured eye socket. They sent the charges on the four suspects to the District Attorney.
KFOR
Oklahoma City neighbors reporting trash bins being set on fire
Several residents are reporting someone has been setting blue bin trash cans on fire in North Oklahoma City. They said it's been happening since mid-December.
Three people escape house fire in SW OKC
Three people escaped an overnight house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.
KFOR
New Supt. of Schools unable to answer budget questions
Confusion at the Capitol: New State Superintendent of Schools unable to answer budget questions.
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon convenience store worker accused of embezzlement
A former Yukon convenience store worker faces prison time for allegedly embezzling more than $7,000 from the business. El Reno’s Stephannie Louise Myers, 41, was charged Jan. 9 in Canadian County District Court with embezzlement. The felony crime is punishable by up to five years in state prison, a maximum $5,000 fine and restitution.
