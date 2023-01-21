ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

KFOR

Man faces several complaints after resisting arrest

Man faces several complaints after resisting arrest. Professor and students brighten patient rooms for children. New Supt. of Schools unable to answer budget questions. Confusion at the Capitol: New State Superintendent of Schools unable to answer budget questions. Police search for suspect after person stabbed to …. One person was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Shawnee Main Street building collapses unexpectedly during demolition

A building on Shawnee's Main Street unexpectedly collapsed during its scheduled demolition Tuesday afternoon.
SHAWNEE, OK
kswo.com

Man in critical condition after Grady County crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in critical condition, after crashing the car he was driving in snowy conditions in Grady County on Tuesday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened on OK-19/County Street 2800, one mile west of Ninnekah, shortly after 11:30 a.m. OHP says Manjit Singh, 50,...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Protest and Memorial held outside the Oklahoma County Jail Saturday

Family members, friends, community members, leaders, justice reform activists and more gathered in front of the Oklahoma County Jail Saturday afternoon for a memorial and protest to honor those who have died and suffered inside the county jail. Protest and Memorial held outside the Oklahoma County …. Family members, friends,...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KFOR

One woman recovering after duplex fire

A woman is being treated at a burn unit after her duplex home caught fire
EDMOND, OK
easttexasradio.com

Pontotoco Inmates Seriously Injure Fellow Inmate

Four inmates in the Pontotoc County Jail face felony assault charges after they allegedly lured a fellow inmate into a sleeping area and severely beat him. They flew the victim to an Oklahoma City hospital for injuries that included a fractured eye socket. They sent the charges on the four suspects to the District Attorney.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma City neighbors reporting trash bins being set on fire

Several residents are reporting someone has been setting blue bin trash cans on fire in North Oklahoma City. They said it's been happening since mid-December.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

New Supt. of Schools unable to answer budget questions

Confusion at the Capitol: New State Superintendent of Schools unable to answer budget questions.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon convenience store worker accused of embezzlement

A former Yukon convenience store worker faces prison time for allegedly embezzling more than $7,000 from the business. El Reno’s Stephannie Louise Myers, 41, was charged Jan. 9 in Canadian County District Court with embezzlement. The felony crime is punishable by up to five years in state prison, a maximum $5,000 fine and restitution.
YUKON, OK

