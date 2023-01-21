Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arkansas witness describes silent fast-moving V-shaped object overheadRoger MarshEureka Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Related
Bentonville School District consider consolidating bus routes amid driver shortage
BENTONVILLE, Ark — Bentonville Schools are considering consolidating bus routes to create a more reliable transportation system for families. From August to November 25, 2022, the district says it had 152 late routes and 149 cancelled routes. "Administration asked me to looking at ways to be more sustainable, be...
KHBS
Most Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools move to AMI day for Wednesday
ROGERS, Ark. — Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Rogers, and Springdale Public Schools have alerted parents schools will be closed Wednesday and it will be an Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI) Day.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Bentonville Schools canceled classes altogether on Wednesday, with no AMI...
Fort Smith Police to temporarily stop responding to minor accidents, enacting 'inclement weather policy'
FORT SMITH, Ark — As heavy snowfall continues in the River Valley, the Fort Smith Police Department is being inundated with traffic accident calls. As a result, they have stated that they "must temporarily suspend the immediate investigation of minor traffic accidents that involve property damage only." Involved parties...
Local school districts announce early dismissal, virtual learning modes amid impending winter weather
ARKANSAS, USA — A major winter storm with heavy snow and severe travel risks is expected to hit Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this afternoon, Jan. 24. Multiple schools have already announced early dismissals and virtual class modes for both Jan. 24 and 25 due to the storm:
Benton County man last seen in 1987 officially reported missing
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office announced Monday they received a missing persons report of a man who has been missing since 1987. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said that they received the report "recently" and has entered Enoch Pennington, who according to family members was last seen in 1987, into the missing person's database.
KHBS
Some schools closing early Tuesday due to snow
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a snowstorm approaches Arkansas, some schools have announced they will dismiss students early Tuesday.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Rogers Public Schools canceled after-school activities Tuesday. This includes after-school care. It will be closed to in-person instruction altogether Wednesday, which...
Fort Smith police investigating rash of restaurant burglaries
The Fort Smith Police Department is investigating after officers responded to several recent burglaries of local restaurants.
KHBS
Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges
TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
University of Arkansas bans TikTok from all college networks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas system has issued a directive to ban TikTok on university devices and networks in the interest of security, the institution announced on Tuesday. "The University of Arkansas System believes these actions are in the best interest of the information security for all...
Benton County man reported missing 36 years after disappearance
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it received a recent report of a man who family members say has been missing since around 1987.
KHBS
ARDOT asks drivers to stay home as snow and slush cover Arkansas roads
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Snow and slush covered highways, interstates and major roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Many side roads across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are slushy or covered with snow, while many side roads are much worse. Tow trucks spent Tusday night on...
Washington County search for missing man
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Department is leading an investigation into the search for a missing 50-year-old man. Valentin Ustayy has not been seen since Jan. 19, 2023. Police say he is possibly driving a black Dodge Durango with a Colorado license plate: EXUTER. Anyone with information...
Crawford County deputies arrested by FBI for excessive force during violent arrest
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Crawford County deputies who were seen on video hitting a man outside a Mulberry gas station in August 2022 have been arrested by the FBI. According to the FBI spokesperson, US Marshals took Levi White and Zachary King into custody Tuesday morning and went to their first appearance at the federal courthouse in Fort Smith.
KHBS
Police searching for missing Fayetteville man
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Jan. 19. Police said 50-year-old Valentin Ustayy could possibly be driving a black Dodge Durango with Colorado license plate EXUTER. If you have any information about Ustayy's whereabouts, you're asked to call the...
Fayetteville dispatcher loses home in fire, finds support in the community
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sandy Branson said she was in Texas with her husband when she received a text from her sister, Natisha, that her home had caught on fire. "It was Thursday evening and I got a text from Natisha that her husband thought that there was a fire," said Branson.
UPDATE: Bella Vista police locate missing man
Bella Vista police are looking for a man who has been missing since Jan. 21.
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
Mother of missing Fayetteville teen says DNA results identified human remains as her son
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An investigation on a missing man now has new details after human remains were located in Fayetteville. Jennifer Hay, the mother of Christian Hernandez, who went missing two years ago, tells 5NEWS that she has been notified that the found remains are those of her son.
Walmart announces raises, new programs for associates
Walmart announced a four-point plan to strengthen its jobs and invest in its employees.
Six arrested in Benton County drugs, guns investigation
Six men were arrested on Jan. 20 as part of an investigation at Wings of Peace Ministry NW Arkansas, a transitional living facility for men seeking sobriety.
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 0