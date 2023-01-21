ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County man last seen in 1987 officially reported missing

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office announced Monday they received a missing persons report of a man who has been missing since 1987. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said that they received the report "recently" and has entered Enoch Pennington, who according to family members was last seen in 1987, into the missing person's database.
Some schools closing early Tuesday due to snow

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a snowstorm approaches Arkansas, some schools have announced they will dismiss students early Tuesday.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Rogers Public Schools canceled after-school activities Tuesday. This includes after-school care. It will be closed to in-person instruction altogether Wednesday, which...
Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges

TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
University of Arkansas bans TikTok from all college networks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas system has issued a directive to ban TikTok on university devices and networks in the interest of security, the institution announced on Tuesday. "The University of Arkansas System believes these actions are in the best interest of the information security for all...
Washington County search for missing man

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Department is leading an investigation into the search for a missing 50-year-old man. Valentin Ustayy has not been seen since Jan. 19, 2023. Police say he is possibly driving a black Dodge Durango with a Colorado license plate: EXUTER. Anyone with information...
Police searching for missing Fayetteville man

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Jan. 19. Police said 50-year-old Valentin Ustayy could possibly be driving a black Dodge Durango with Colorado license plate EXUTER. If you have any information about Ustayy's whereabouts, you're asked to call the...
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close

GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
