WHEC TV-10
Strong Museum of Play nominated for top culture museum in the US
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Strong National Museum of Play has been nominated as one of USA Today’s Top Pop Culture Museums in the Country. The Rochester staple was chosen for its world-class toy, video game and comic book exhibits. It is one of 20 museums nationwide to be nominated and one of two in New York state!
WHEC TV-10
Second grader at School No. 10 donates blankets to homeless people
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A second grader in Rochester has a lesson for all of us. Kalena Guadalupe and her mother donated dozens of blankets to the Open Door Mission to help keep the homeless warm. After learning about the need in our community, Kalena made it her mission to...
WHEC TV-10
Missing Person: 15-year-old last seen in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw. He was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 19 at his residence on Cedar Street in Rochester according to his family. He was reported missing the next day. He may possibly be in Greece. If you have any information that can help to find Ahmad, please call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Man slain on East Ave stabbed and shot in past; acquitted of triple murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The man murdered on East Avenue on the weekend was one of the suspects acquitted in the triple murder outside the Boys and Girls Club almost a decade ago. Michael Mathis was 25-years-old. Rochester Police won’t say if revenge for the Boys and Girls Club murders...
WHEC TV-10
Franchise ROC held event to answer questions about starting small business
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Franchise ROC is connecting prospective entrepreneurs with successful business owners. The nonprofit helps people in the Rochester area to start, develop, and franchise their small businesses. Local business leaders hosted an event on Tuesday night. They say franchising is a good option for people looking to...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in middle of spike of stolen cars, mostly KIAs and Hyundais
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “Well I’m nervous every time I go to bed,” David Fiorito said outside his house in the South Wedge. “I wonder if I’m going to have a car in the morning.”. What’s happening to the owners of KIAs and Hyundais in...
WHEC TV-10
Yellow Alert Weather on Wednesday for accumulating snow in the afternoon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Threat Tracker is highlighting Wednesday with a Yellow Alert for some snow that will impact driving during the afternoon hours into the evening commute. The day starts quietly with just cloudy skies in the morning with no issues for the morning commute. Snow arrives between 9 a.m. and noon from south to north.
WHEC TV-10
Yellow Alert: A few hours of rough weather Wednesday afternoon with brief heavy snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a quiet Wednesday morning, some light snow will develop from south to north across the region by midday with a coating to an inch. Some heavier snow will develop after the lunch hour with a quick accumulation of 2-4″ through 5 p.m. Even though this will not be a major storm the snow will fall just hard enough to bring snowy road conditions, and our Yellow Alert, for a few hours leading into the evening commute.
WHEC TV-10
Parents speak out after daughter narrowly escapes being shot at Franklin HS
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The parents of a girl who narrowly escaped being shot at the doorstep of her school are speaking out. There’s been a lot of talk about school safety after the shooting at Franklin High School. The gunman fired point-blank range at a 16-year-old boy. Two girls were caught in the line of fire and thankfully were not hurt. News10NBC spoke to one of the girls and her parents about this terrifying experience and the answers they’re still trying to get from school leaders.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester City Council approves police presence outside five city high schools
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been a heated debate, but tonight the votes are in. Rochester City Council voted 8-1 to approve police presence outside five city high schools. The vote Tuesday to fund overtime for police became a pressing issue after shots were fired at a 16-year-old student outside Franklin High School.
WHEC TV-10
Two people are recovering after house fire in West Bloomfield
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are recovering from a house fire in West Bloomfield, Ontario County. Firefighters responded to Conn Road just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Both people inside made it out safely. Investigators think the fire started in a car in the garage and spread to the...
WHEC TV-10
ESL appoints two new members to its board of directors
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ESL Federal Credit Union has announced two new appointees to its board of directors. Cynthia Langston and Warren Hern will serve as the newest members. Langston is the current senior vice president and chief information officer for Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield. Hern is the president...
WHEC TV-10
Jury convicts Irondequoit man of girlfriend’s murder
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Seth Larson, the man accused of killing and dismembering his girlfriend at their Irondequoit home, has been convicted on all charges. The jury deliberated for nearly three hours Monday. Lisa Shuler was killed in spring of 2021. Her remains were found at their Culver Road home...
WHEC TV-10
Metro Justice calls on City Hall to take action over RG&E billing issues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Protestors called on Rochester City Hall to take action over RG&E’s billing issues. Social justice group Metro Justice held a press conference across from City Hall on Monday evening to address what it calls RG&E’s lack of transparency and the mayor’s refusal to hold the utility accountable.
WHEC TV-10
Two people stabbed overnight at different scenes in northern Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say two people were stabbed overnight, one with life-threatening injuries, at separate scenes in the northern part of the city. The first stabbing, which happened at North Clinton Avenue near Carl Street around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, left a 52-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: A little snow today before a better chance for snow Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Waking up this morning to another chilly day as temperatures are starting off near the freezing mark once again. We are also dealing with overcast skies once again and both the chilly weather and cloudy skies will continue for today. Cloud cover will give way to...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Billing and customer service problems continue at RG&E
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Despite a year-long News10NBC Investigation and assurances from the CEO of RG&E that things are turning around, the billing and customer service issues at the utility continue. Over the course of the last few weeks, the number of complaints coming into the News10NBC newsroom has skyrocketed...
WHEC TV-10
Former Gates Town Supervisor Mark Assini is running for county executive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Former Gates Town Supervisor Mark Assini announced he’s planning to run for Monroe County Executive. Assini has been working in the private industry for several years after two failed bids for Congress in 2014 and 2016. He served as the Gates town supervisor from 2010...
WHEC TV-10
Three men found guilty of 2021 Handy Street murder
Rochester, N.Y. – On Tuesday, Monroe County Jury convicted 18-year-old Anttwan Brown, 30-year-old Tyron Bryant, and 19-year-old Diamonte Scott of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the murder of Tymir Thomas. On September 11, 2021, Rochester Police Officers responded to Handy Street for the...
WHEC TV-10
Man accused of robbing Pittsford jewelry store arrested on separate charge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A repeated offender accused of robbing a Pittsford jewelry store and brandishing a weapon before fleeing in a stolen car has been arrested. Zeaquan Walker, 20, has been charged with felony first-degree robbery and felony third-degree grand larceny. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say he went to...
