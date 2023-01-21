ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Strong Museum of Play nominated for top culture museum in the US

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Strong National Museum of Play has been nominated as one of USA Today’s Top Pop Culture Museums in the Country. The Rochester staple was chosen for its world-class toy, video game and comic book exhibits. It is one of 20 museums nationwide to be nominated and one of two in New York state!
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing Person: 15-year-old last seen in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw. He was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 19 at his residence on Cedar Street in Rochester according to his family. He was reported missing the next day. He may possibly be in Greece. If you have any information that can help to find Ahmad, please call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Franchise ROC held event to answer questions about starting small business

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Franchise ROC is connecting prospective entrepreneurs with successful business owners. The nonprofit helps people in the Rochester area to start, develop, and franchise their small businesses. Local business leaders hosted an event on Tuesday night. They say franchising is a good option for people looking to...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Yellow Alert Weather on Wednesday for accumulating snow in the afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Threat Tracker is highlighting Wednesday with a Yellow Alert for some snow that will impact driving during the afternoon hours into the evening commute. The day starts quietly with just cloudy skies in the morning with no issues for the morning commute. Snow arrives between 9 a.m. and noon from south to north.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Yellow Alert: A few hours of rough weather Wednesday afternoon with brief heavy snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a quiet Wednesday morning, some light snow will develop from south to north across the region by midday with a coating to an inch. Some heavier snow will develop after the lunch hour with a quick accumulation of 2-4″ through 5 p.m. Even though this will not be a major storm the snow will fall just hard enough to bring snowy road conditions, and our Yellow Alert, for a few hours leading into the evening commute.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Parents speak out after daughter narrowly escapes being shot at Franklin HS

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The parents of a girl who narrowly escaped being shot at the doorstep of her school are speaking out. There’s been a lot of talk about school safety after the shooting at Franklin High School. The gunman fired point-blank range at a 16-year-old boy. Two girls were caught in the line of fire and thankfully were not hurt. News10NBC spoke to one of the girls and her parents about this terrifying experience and the answers they’re still trying to get from school leaders.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two people are recovering after house fire in West Bloomfield

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are recovering from a house fire in West Bloomfield, Ontario County. Firefighters responded to Conn Road just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Both people inside made it out safely. Investigators think the fire started in a car in the garage and spread to the...
WEST BLOOMFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

ESL appoints two new members to its board of directors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ESL Federal Credit Union has announced two new appointees to its board of directors. Cynthia Langston and Warren Hern will serve as the newest members. Langston is the current senior vice president and chief information officer for Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield. Hern is the president...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Jury convicts Irondequoit man of girlfriend’s murder

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Seth Larson, the man accused of killing and dismembering his girlfriend at their Irondequoit home, has been convicted on all charges. The jury deliberated for nearly three hours Monday. Lisa Shuler was killed in spring of 2021. Her remains were found at their Culver Road home...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Metro Justice calls on City Hall to take action over RG&E billing issues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Protestors called on Rochester City Hall to take action over RG&E’s billing issues. Social justice group Metro Justice held a press conference across from City Hall on Monday evening to address what it calls RG&E’s lack of transparency and the mayor’s refusal to hold the utility accountable.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two people stabbed overnight at different scenes in northern Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say two people were stabbed overnight, one with life-threatening injuries, at separate scenes in the northern part of the city. The first stabbing, which happened at North Clinton Avenue near Carl Street around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, left a 52-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Former Gates Town Supervisor Mark Assini is running for county executive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Former Gates Town Supervisor Mark Assini announced he’s planning to run for Monroe County Executive. Assini has been working in the private industry for several years after two failed bids for Congress in 2014 and 2016. He served as the Gates town supervisor from 2010...
GATES, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three men found guilty of 2021 Handy Street murder

Rochester, N.Y. – On Tuesday, Monroe County Jury convicted 18-year-old Anttwan Brown, 30-year-old Tyron Bryant, and 19-year-old Diamonte Scott of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the murder of Tymir Thomas. On September 11, 2021, Rochester Police Officers responded to Handy Street for the...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy