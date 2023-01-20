ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

markerzone.com

NHL PLAYERS COME TO THE DEFENSE OF BRUCE BOUDREAU AND CRITICIZE CANUCKS ORGANIZATION

The Vancouver Canucks have received due criticism for their recent behavior with regards to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Canucks management has dangled the idea of terminating Boudreau for two months now, and he has gotten emotional in front of media more than once. Canucks' fans made their feelings known on...
markerzone.com

TIMO MEIER FIGHTS BRANDON CARLO AFTER A HEATED EXCHANGE

Timo Meier is arguably the NHL's hottest trade item as the March 3rd Trade Deadline approaches. The 6'1'', 220lb power forward possesses all the makings of an elite power forward, and a contending team would seriously benefit from his point-per-game scoring. He upped his draft stock even further on Sunday...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

19-YEAR NHL VETERAN EXPECTED TO BE APART OF VANCOUVER'S NEW COACHING STAFF

The Vancouver Canucks are expected to formally announce their coaching change on Monday with a press conference introducing Rick Tocchet as the new bench boss. In the past week, questions have arose regarding who would be on the new coaching staff and Sergei Gonchar's name was brought up, with it being more and more likely that he'll either be an assistant or in an advisory role.
COLORADO STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Trade destinations for Red Wings C Dylan Larkin

Could the Detroit Red Wings end up trading captain Dylan Larkin before the 2022-23 NHL trade deadline passes? That is a question that has gained some traction ever since the recent news broke that the Red Wings' latest offer to Larkin was “not received well.” With the speculation emerging that Larkin could be traded, there has been some discussion as to which teams would be lining up to make Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman an offer he cannot refuse.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors

Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Football Legend Becomes Highest-Paid Athlete Ever

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese legend debuted for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr football club in the Saudi Pro League. The team won in Ronaldo’s debut match 1-0 against Ettifaq. Ronaldo was unable to score in his first match with the team.
The Spun

Sports World Furious With NHL Coach Firing On Sunday

The Vancouver Canucks have finally made a change that they've been wanting to make for the last several weeks. On Sunday afternoon, they officially announced the firing of head coach Bruce Boudreau and the ensuing hire of Rich Tocchet. It comes as the team has been an utter mess this season. ...
markerzone.com

JOHNNY GAUDREAU GIVEN STANDING OVATION IN RETURN TO CALGARY (VIDEO)

The fans may have booed him whenever he touched the puck and during his penalty shot in the first period, but those boos were quickly ended once the Calgary Flames played a video tribute for their former star, Johnny Gaudreau. Gaudreau didn't watch most of the video tribute, keeping his...
NEW JERSEY STATE
markerzone.com

CANUCKS' GM LIED DURING SUNDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE TO SAVE FACE, FAILS MISERABLY

The whole Vancouver Canucks/Bruce Boudreau debacle showed the entire hockey world the ugly underbelly of professional sports. The carelessness with which the Canucks' management has approached the situation is puzzling, to say the least. GM Patrik Allvin and President Jim Rutherford are under intense scrutiny over their decisions and the...
markerzone.com

VETERAN DEFENCEMAN EXPECTED TO REMAIN IN NASHVILLE PAST MARCH 3RD'S DEADLINE

It seems like it's a yearly tradition leading up to the trade deadline to talk about Nashville Predators defenceman Mattias Ekholm. His name always pops up in trade rumours and despite contending teams being interested in him in recent years, he's opted to remain with the Preds and it sounds like it will be no different this season.
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

FORMER PLAYER RIPS DARRYL SUTTER AFTER DISRESPECTING FLAMES' ROOKIE

Darryl Sutter is about as old school as they come these days. The old guard of NHL coaches has dwindled down to just Sutter and John Tortorella, although you could make a case for one or two others. These coaches tend to butt heads with modernity in general (see: Tortorella & the iPads), and it can cause discomfort behind the scenes.

