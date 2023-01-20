Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
NHL PLAYERS COME TO THE DEFENSE OF BRUCE BOUDREAU AND CRITICIZE CANUCKS ORGANIZATION
The Vancouver Canucks have received due criticism for their recent behavior with regards to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Canucks management has dangled the idea of terminating Boudreau for two months now, and he has gotten emotional in front of media more than once. Canucks' fans made their feelings known on...
markerzone.com
TIMO MEIER FIGHTS BRANDON CARLO AFTER A HEATED EXCHANGE
Timo Meier is arguably the NHL's hottest trade item as the March 3rd Trade Deadline approaches. The 6'1'', 220lb power forward possesses all the makings of an elite power forward, and a contending team would seriously benefit from his point-per-game scoring. He upped his draft stock even further on Sunday...
Bruins get good news on Brandon Carlo, but bad news on Tomas Nosek
The Boston Bruins announced on Saturday that Tomas Nosek will miss at least four weeks with a fractured foot. In better news, Brandon Carlo is not expected to miss any time after leaving Thursday’s game with an injury.
markerzone.com
19-YEAR NHL VETERAN EXPECTED TO BE APART OF VANCOUVER'S NEW COACHING STAFF
The Vancouver Canucks are expected to formally announce their coaching change on Monday with a press conference introducing Rick Tocchet as the new bench boss. In the past week, questions have arose regarding who would be on the new coaching staff and Sergei Gonchar's name was brought up, with it being more and more likely that he'll either be an assistant or in an advisory role.
3 Trade destinations for Red Wings C Dylan Larkin
Could the Detroit Red Wings end up trading captain Dylan Larkin before the 2022-23 NHL trade deadline passes? That is a question that has gained some traction ever since the recent news broke that the Red Wings' latest offer to Larkin was “not received well.” With the speculation emerging that Larkin could be traded, there has been some discussion as to which teams would be lining up to make Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman an offer he cannot refuse.
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star Player
Since the beginning of January, NBA star center Serge Ibaka has been away from his Milwaukee Bucks team for what has been labeled as "personal reasons," and now the saga has taken a whole new turn.
Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors
Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
NHL player scolded for skipping Pride event launches debate over forced activism: 'I think it's ridiculous'
NHL player Ivan Provorov made headlines for skipping festivities celebrating LGBTQ pride, and critics feels it's the latest example of an issued being foisted upon people.
Football Legend Becomes Highest-Paid Athlete Ever
Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese legend debuted for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr football club in the Saudi Pro League. The team won in Ronaldo’s debut match 1-0 against Ettifaq. Ronaldo was unable to score in his first match with the team.
markerzone.com
'SOMEONE' IN THE CANUCKS' ORGANIZATION TOLD INSIDER BOUDREAU DEBACLE WAS ALL HIS FAULT
The Vancouver Canucks' dismissal of Bruce Boudreau and all the drama therein has completely taken over the news cycles of the past week or so. Much of the criticism has been one-way, directed at the Canucks' front office and ownership more than anything. Apparently, however, it was reported that one...
markerzone.com
INSIDER SUGGESTS A RIFT HAS DEVELOPED IN RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN DARRYL SUTTER AND FLAMES GM
After a dominant '21-22 campaign, the Calgary Flames have lost the panache which carried them to the Western Conference Semi-Finals. It's no secret that the departure of forwards Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk have at least something to do with it, but there is perhaps more to the story. According...
Jim Montgomery provides update on Jake DeBrusk's rehab
Jake DeBrusk is getting closer to returning to the Boston Bruins, with coach Jim Montgomery revealed that he will begin skating again on Monday. Montgomery didn’t rule out a return before the All-Star break.
Sports World Furious With NHL Coach Firing On Sunday
The Vancouver Canucks have finally made a change that they've been wanting to make for the last several weeks. On Sunday afternoon, they officially announced the firing of head coach Bruce Boudreau and the ensuing hire of Rich Tocchet. It comes as the team has been an utter mess this season. ...
markerzone.com
JOHNNY GAUDREAU GIVEN STANDING OVATION IN RETURN TO CALGARY (VIDEO)
The fans may have booed him whenever he touched the puck and during his penalty shot in the first period, but those boos were quickly ended once the Calgary Flames played a video tribute for their former star, Johnny Gaudreau. Gaudreau didn't watch most of the video tribute, keeping his...
markerzone.com
CANUCKS' GM LIED DURING SUNDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE TO SAVE FACE, FAILS MISERABLY
The whole Vancouver Canucks/Bruce Boudreau debacle showed the entire hockey world the ugly underbelly of professional sports. The carelessness with which the Canucks' management has approached the situation is puzzling, to say the least. GM Patrik Allvin and President Jim Rutherford are under intense scrutiny over their decisions and the...
markerzone.com
VETERAN DEFENCEMAN EXPECTED TO REMAIN IN NASHVILLE PAST MARCH 3RD'S DEADLINE
It seems like it's a yearly tradition leading up to the trade deadline to talk about Nashville Predators defenceman Mattias Ekholm. His name always pops up in trade rumours and despite contending teams being interested in him in recent years, he's opted to remain with the Preds and it sounds like it will be no different this season.
markerzone.com
SENATORS GM PIERRE DORION SCOUTING WESTERN CONFERENCE TEAM FOR SECOND TIME IN FOUR DAYS
The Ottawa Senators are currently tied with Montreal for second-last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points and are 11 points back of Pittsburgh for the second and final wild card spot. There's a good chance that the Senators will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a sixth consecutive season,...
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER NOW HAS 3 HEAD COACHES ON PAYROLL, MAKING FOR THE NHL'S MOST EXPENSIVE COACHING STAFF
With the news of Bruce Boudreau's dismissal and Rick Tocchet assuming the head coaching role, the Vancouver Canucks now have three head coaches on their payroll for this season. Travis Green is still earning a paycheck to not coach for Vancouver, joining Boudreau and Tocchet. All told, Vancouver is allocating...
markerzone.com
FORMER PLAYER RIPS DARRYL SUTTER AFTER DISRESPECTING FLAMES' ROOKIE
Darryl Sutter is about as old school as they come these days. The old guard of NHL coaches has dwindled down to just Sutter and John Tortorella, although you could make a case for one or two others. These coaches tend to butt heads with modernity in general (see: Tortorella & the iPads), and it can cause discomfort behind the scenes.
markerzone.com
WATCH - WHOLESOME MOMENT WITH JEFF CARTER AND SON WHO COLLECTS DAD'S HOCKEY CARDS
Hockey players might be some of the toughest people on the planet. But at home, they are mushy just like the rest of us. Wholesome moments of players with their families are always good for a warm feeling and sometimes even a chuckle. This video posted by the wife of Pittsburgh Penguins center Jeff Carter has a little bit of both:
Comments / 0