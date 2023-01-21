Authorities Monday publicly identified a young Arizona woman who was fatally injured over the weekend in a suspected DUI crash near Mission Bay. Vanessa Urbina Aragonez, 22, had just gotten out of a parked Chevrolet Tahoe SUV in the 3400 block of Riviera Drive in the Crown Point area and was standing next to it on a sidewalk when a Toyota Tacoma veered off the roadway and hit her and a man she was with shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

