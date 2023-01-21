Read full article on original website
Millions and Millions of Gallons: City Provides Update on Massive San Diego Sewage Spill
County officials originally said last week's sewage spill, which impacted at least 18 sites around the city of San Diego, involved a staggering 500,000 gallons of effluent. Then, officials with the city of San Diego estimated the spill was 6% of what would have been processed that day at the primary municipal treatment plant in Point Loma, which, according to the city's website, sees 175 million gallons of sewage come and go in 24 hours.
Regal Cinemas Shutting Down 2 San Diego County Movie Theaters
Two of Regal Cinemas’ San Diego County locations will shut down as part of a series of closures nationwide, the company announced Friday. Say goodbye to the Escondido Stadium 16 and the El Cajon Parkway Plaza Stadium 18 theaters. Both locations will be among 39 Regal Cinemas theaters to close down across the country. The move comes months after parent company Cineworld Group filed for bankruptcy in September.
Why Have the Mornings Been So Cold in San Diego? And When Will it Warm Up?
Let's face it -- San Diegans are pretty spoiled when it comes to weather most days of the year. There's a reason our unofficial motto is 75 degrees and sunny. So it's pretty noticeable when temperatures plunge into overnight lows in the 30s, leaving residents to ask "why?" And, "When will it warm up again?"
Oceanside Pours Millions Into Upgrading Iconic Pier
The City of Oceanside is spending millions of dollars to make sure its iconic pier has a much longer life. “We’re replacing the water, the sewer, and electrical components on the pier,” said Nathan Mertz, Oceanside’s Public Works Division Manager. Mertz said the city is spending $5.5...
Man Killed By Gunfire in Gaslamp ID'd By San Diego Officials
Authorities Monday publicly identified a 29-year-old man who was fatally shot last week during a predawn confrontation with a group of people near Petco Park. Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire about 4:30 a.m. Friday found John Reed of San Diego on a sidewalk in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue in the East Village, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, according to police. Reed died at the scene.
Hospitalized UCSD Health Neurophysiologist Had No Helmet When E-Scooter Hit Pothole
Police officers said James Wadsworth, 60, wasn’t wearing a helmet Friday night when he hit a pothole on Roselle Street near the Sorrento Valley Coaster station. On Monday, Wadsworth, who lives in Oceanside, was listed in critical condition after the serious accident. Around 5:45, police say, passers-by found the...
Man in Custody After Downtown San Diego Stabbing Spree: SDPD
San Diego police took a man into custody early on Monday, accused of attacking at least two people. The stabbings occurred in a relatively short period of time — around 5 a.m. — and in a relatively small area, in the vicinity of State Street near Broadway and C Street, according to San Diego police Lt. Brian Avera.
San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles
A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
Driver Dies in Crash That Ended With SUV on Roof of Bonita Home
A 68-year-old man died Tuesday after he lost control of his white SUV and struck a house before landing on the roof of another home in Bonita, California Highway Patrol said. The homes in the 4200 block of Corral Canyon Road were on a hill with roofs nearly perpendicular to the road where the driver, identified by a family member as Howard Jones, lost control at about 9:30 a.m.
San Diego Police Release Footage of Deadly Encounter With Man Suspected of Killing Pharmacy Worker
Warning: This story contains graphic videos and images. The San Diego Police Department released footage from a deadly Jan. 17 encounter with a murder suspect in Crest on Monday. Footage from the department's helicopter and responding officers' body-worn cameras show officers opening fire on, and killing, 77-year-old Frank Brower. Bower...
Man, 20, Arrested in Connection with Fatal Gaslamp Quarter Shooting
A 20-year-old man was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting death of a 29-year-old man during a confrontation with a group of people in the Gaslamp Quarter. Dajon Shingleton was arrested without incident at about 3:40 a.m. after he was located at a home in the 3200 block of Sweetwater Springs Boulevard, in Spring Valley, said San Diego police Lt. Steve Shebloski.
22-Year-Old Woman Killed By Suspected DUI Driver in Pacific Beach Is ID'd
Authorities Monday publicly identified a young Arizona woman who was fatally injured over the weekend in a suspected DUI crash near Mission Bay. Vanessa Urbina Aragonez, 22, had just gotten out of a parked Chevrolet Tahoe SUV in the 3400 block of Riviera Drive in the Crown Point area and was standing next to it on a sidewalk when a Toyota Tacoma veered off the roadway and hit her and a man she was with shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police and the county Medical Examiner's Office.
‘Make Her Sick': Investigators Detail Larry Millete's Dark Requests to Spellcasters
The ninth day of testimony in the preliminary hearing for Larry Millete began by focusing heavily on the digital evidence associated with the case. San Diego District Attorney's Office investigator Mathew Grindley continued his testimony from the previous day, delving into the messages that were exchanged between Larry and his wife Maya, who’s been missing since Jan. 7, 2021. Her body has never been found.
Man Sentenced to Life in Prison For Murdering Estranged Wife, Sister in 2018
A man who killed his estranged wife and her sister in Escondido was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 26 years to life in state prison. Juan Carlos Ortega, 38, was convicted by a Vista jury last month of first-degree murder for the August 2018 deaths of 30-year-old Veronica Soto Ortega and 26-year-old Ana Soto.
17-Year-Old Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Injuries After Oceanside Fight
A 17-year-old boy was taken by helicopter to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a 15-year-old boy's vehicle struck the older teen following an alcohol-induced altercation in Oceanside, police said Tuesday. Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, the Oceanside Police Department responded to a fight near 1200 North Harbor Drive. While...
Maya Millete Used ‘Secret' Instagram Account to Facilitate Affair: Investigators
The eighth day of the preliminary hearing for Larry Millete kicked off Monday morning with the testimony of Chula Vista Police Detective Jesse Vicente, who said he uncovered a "secret" Instagram account Maya Millete used to communicate with an extra-marital lover. The hearing is being held to determine if Larry...
