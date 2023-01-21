ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henning, IL

Henning manhunt comes to a close, neighbors relieved

By Amanda Brennan
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8IKZ_0kM4TrX400

HENNING, Ill., (WCIA) — Many in Henning watched an hours-long manhunt unfold outside their front doors. One said he couldn’t sleep last night as he watched officers searching fields on ATVs across the street from his house.

Now, neighbors have a restored sense of safety. The search has come to a close.

It all started to unfold Thursday night in Danville and into Friday in Henning.

The FBI said the suspect, Jacob Edwards, 18, has been arrested. They said he started his crime spree states away in Michigan. Then, he made his way through Indiana and eventually into Illinois.

UPDATE: Vermilion Co. Sheriff, FBI, ISP apprehend fugitive, ending multi-state manhunt

Police tracked him down all because of a 911 call. Deputies searched the fields off of Henning Road all day. Friday afternoon, someone reported a man knocking on their door. That’s when police responded, leading them to the suspect.

“This all started last night with a notification that this person that was wanted for bank robbery out of Michigan was in our community,” Pat Hartshorn, the Vermilion County Sheriff, said.

On Thursday night, law enforcement started following Edwards in Danville.

The FBI said Edwards robbed a bank outside of Detroit on Jan. 17, approaching the teller with a note demanding money, saying he also had an armed accomplice outside.

Danville Police release new details in 3-year-old girl’s death

They added that Edwards then stole a truck in Lafayette, Indiana on Jan 19. That’s the vehicle he brought to Illinois. Police said he refused to pull over on Thursday night. He drove to Henning, with police chasing close behind.

“The subject ended up driving through some farm fields, got his truck stopped, got out ran on foot,” Hartshorn said.

Edwards started running through fields on 2900 North, just east of Henning Road.

Corey Lanter lives close by.

“I just happened to see police lights out there. At first, we didn’t know what was going on,” Lanter said. “It did look like a manhunt because of all the spotlights.”

ISP sergeant testifies preliminary hearing of Earl Moore Jr. murder trial

He watched police searching fields on ATVs.

“Four cruisers at the end of our road just sitting there,” Lanter added. He saw police cars with their lights on aimed at the field.

Police continued searching the same areas during daylight hours on Friday.

Eventually, Edwards was arrested about five miles from where he crashed and started running the night before.

Hartshorn said Edwards knocked on someone’s door on 2550 North Road. That person called 911, and a deputy responded.

That officer found Edwards near the home. Police said the teenager had a gun and pointed it at him. An officer shot Edwards.

Danville’s future casino expected to bring in millions of dollars annually

Lanter hasn’t experienced anything like this before. He was worried for his town the entire time.

“Most of my concerns come with our home right here, and other homes out here, we have these outside farm buildings,” Lanter said. “That maybe he could stash, you know, go in and stay. That was my main concern.”

Illinois State Police said Edwards was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They added that no officers were hurt.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 6

Related
WCIA

Man arrested on U of I campus with loaded guns

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said officers found two guns in his possession during a traffic stop on campus. Officials said Ronald Bufkin, 29, was pulled over at the intersection of Fourth and Chalmers Streets because he disobeyed a stop sign. When Bufkin stepped […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

City of Champaign closing lane on Melinda Ave. Wednesday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a portion of the southbound lane of Melinda Avenue will be closed on Wednesday due to a tree removal. The closure, between Bloomington Road and Honeysuckle Lane, begins at 7 a.m. The city said traffic on Bloomington will not be allowed to turn south onto […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign man arrested for theft at U of I basketball game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said he stole from a student while working as a “temporary employee” at State Farm Center during a game last week. Bobby Battle, 32, was arrested on Saturday on charges of theft and obstructing justice. Brad Swanson, Assistant Director […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Police: Shots fired in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Joe Lamberson with the Champaign Police Department says police responded to a report of shots fired around 7:45 pm at the intersection of Stonegate Dr. and S. Mattis Ave. on Saturday. Police say they found evidence of gunfire as well as a vehicle that struck...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking to solve identity theft in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers and the Champaign Police Department are asking for help in solving an identity theft that happened earlier this month. Officials said that on Jan. 3, a man presented a fake ID card to the employees of the First Mid Bank & Trust, located at 114 West Church […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Semi overturns in wreck on US 41 in southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Strong winds reportedly caused a semi to overturn along the northbound lanes of US 41 Monday morning. The crash reportedly occurred near the intersection of US 41 and Pimento Circle in southern Vigo County just before 11 a.m. Monday. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Meng, […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Update: THPD ID Clay City man killed in Terre Haute shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Clay City man is dead after police say he was shot and killed in an attempted home intrusion over the weekend. Monday, THPD identified the individual killed as Michael Bell, 30, of Clay City. Police say the person who was alleged to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Fire Chief Marcott, Police Chief Yates Take Center Stage at Council Public Services Meeting

(Above) Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott (L), Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates (R) It was Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott and Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates that did a lot of the talking during Tuesday (Jan 24th) night’s Danville City Council Public Services Committee meeting. Fire Chief Marcott presented the department’s annual report, which stated that 4,260 fire calls were made in 2022, which is the most ever for the department. In fact, fire calls for the Danville department have gone up 78% since 2015. But as Chief Marcott explained, the amount of the calls that are actually active fires is not what has risen so much. Instead, it’s a major increase in medical calls. A good part of that, Chief Marcott says, is certainly tied to the growing problem all over in opioid overdoses, such as heroin and fentanyl.
CBS Chicago

Jury pool counties selected in Delphi, Indiana murder trial of Richard Allen

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We now know where the jury will be selected from in Richard Allen's murder trial.He's the man accused of killing two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana. Lawyers in the case have agreed to select jurors from St. Joseph County and Allen County.Trial will be held at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi. Earlier this month, Allen was led into the courthouse for a hearing.The judge agreed to have jurors bused in from other counties for the high-profile trial. Allen is accused of murdering teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German back in 2017.
DELPHI, IN
WCIA

Garwood St. to close in Champaign beginning Tuesday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced Garwood St. will be closed beginning Tuesday. The closure, between Walnut St. and Champaign St., is so sanitary sewer services can be repaired on the 1200 block of Walnut St. The closure will happen all week weather permitting, and is scheduled to reopen on Friday. Traffic […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Ask Angi: Snow Removal Tips

January is the snowiest month in the US, which means it’s time to break out the snow shovel. Mallory Micetich, a home expert at Angi, is here to talk about snow removal.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville Police: 3-year-old’s death being treated as homicide

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department announced on Monday that a 3-year-old girl’s death is now being investigated as a homicide. This announcement comes just hours after the Vermilion County Coroner released the girl’s name. Kanari Miller died Friday morning at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center after her family said she fell down […]
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Danforth man arrested, wanted on 12 outstanding arrest warrants

IROQUOIS COUNT, Ill. (WAND)- Police arrest a 30-year-old Danforth man for violation of the sex offender registration act. According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, January 20, 2023 the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Brenden N. Noel, 30, of rural Danforth, IL, on an outstanding Iroquois County Arrest Warrant.
DANFORTH, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign community raises $25,000 and counting for Bash for the Badge

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign community came together Saturday night to support Bash for the Badge, they’ve raised over $25,000 dollars and counting so far. All the proceeds are going to Amber Oberheim’s organization, Peacemaker Project 703. Bash for the Badge is all about supporting law enforcement. This year’s theme is “Stand For Safety.” […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Freshman senators continue Bennett’s legacy with valentines programs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Central Illinois legislators are continuing a Valentine’s Day tradition. State Senators Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) and Paul Faraci (D-Champaign) need help with their Valentine’s program, continuing the work formerly done by Tom’s nephew and Paul’s friend, the late Sen. Scott Bennett. Faraci is partnering with the Vermilion County War Museum […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Stop signs stolen in some Central Illinois cities

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — “You got to be kidding me, that’s not good,” Darla Smith said. That was Darla Smith’s reaction when I told her stop signs had been stolen near her house. Commissioners from St. Joseph, Stanton and Ogden Townships told a Champaign County deputy about the problem. “They’re taking the stop signs, […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy