ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Lack of action in the PA House causing "frustration" for members

Harrisburg, PA — Frustrations are mounting at the State Capitol where the House remains at a standstill with no end in sight. “It is absolutely frustrating. I believe we were elected to come and get things done in Harrisburg,” said Representative Thomas Kutz, (R) Cumberland County. Today marks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

21-second state House sessions are an inefficient waste, GOP says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — For anyone who ever complained about drawn-out government meetings, recent Pennsylvania House sessions might seem like a dream come true. From opening gavel to closing gavel, one Thursday lasted just 21 seconds. Another on Sunday morning at 8 a.m. lasted just 22 seconds. A dream, perhaps – but a nightmare. House members are earning the same $95,000 as their counterparts in Pennsylvania's Senate, but the House hasn't accomplished a thing since selecting Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) as the chamber's speaker back on Jan. 3. That "D" in "D-Berks" is part of the problem. Republicans who supported Rozzi say they thought...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Pennsylvania’s New Governor Pledges To Expand Marijuana Pardons, Including By Promoting Resources In Spanish

The recently sworn-in governor of Pennsylvania says that he intends to prioritize expanding marijuana pardon opportunities, including by promoting resources in Spanish to reach more people with eligible convictions. In an interview with AL DÍA, Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) was asked about the pardon project that launched under his predecessor...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa. lawmakers propose medical debt relief bill

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Seeking to ease the burden of medical debt on working families, a plan to create the Pennsylvania Medical Debt Repayment Program was unveiled today by state Reps. Arvind Venkat and Nick Pisciottano, both D-Allegheny; Bridget Kosierowski, D-Lackawanna; and Tarik Khan and Donna Bullock, both D-Phila. The lawmakers likened the newly proposed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Shapiro To Make 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges

Shapiro To Make Roughly 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges. (Harrisburg, PA) - New Governor Josh Shapiro wants to cut down on executive branch employees accepting gifts. He also wants state employees to sign an integrity pledge and participate in ethics training. The governor said Friday the intent of the mandates is to prevent improper influence. The ethics classes will be led by Eric Fillman, who served as chief counsel for the House Ethics Committee in Harrisburg. He was also the first-ever Chief Integrity Officer for Shapiro when Shapiro was attorney general.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvanians encouraged to use myPATH to file 2022 tax returns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use myPATH, a free online option, to file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns this year. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, myPATH is a user-friendly program that can be used to make income tax payments.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

The senator’s spouse: Pa.’s Gisele Fetterman finds new role and larger platform for change

Gisele Fetterman loves that people talk about the way she dresses. It has nothing to do with vanity and all to do with advocacy. In November, while accompanying husband, newly elected member of the U.S. Senate John Fetterman, she sent social media abuzz when she wore a $12 thrifted dress under a well-worn leather jacket to orientation in the U.S. Capitol.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania

Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wisr680.com

Bill Would Eliminate Rule Prohibiting Teachers From Wearing Religious Symbols

The Pennsylvania State Senate has approved legislation that would repeal a law that prevented teacher from wearing religious symbols in class. The bill would eliminate a portion of the school code that prohibited teachers from wearing any garb, mark, emblem, or insignia that were reflective of their religious belief. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy