local21news.com
Lack of action in the PA House causing "frustration" for members
Harrisburg, PA — Frustrations are mounting at the State Capitol where the House remains at a standstill with no end in sight. “It is absolutely frustrating. I believe we were elected to come and get things done in Harrisburg,” said Representative Thomas Kutz, (R) Cumberland County. Today marks...
Pa. House GOP says time to end stalemate, calls Dems to return to Harrisburg
Hopes are fading of getting a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at helping child sex abuse survivors on the May primary ballot in Pennsylvania. State House Republicans are calling on Democrats to return to session.
21-second state House sessions are an inefficient waste, GOP says
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — For anyone who ever complained about drawn-out government meetings, recent Pennsylvania House sessions might seem like a dream come true. From opening gavel to closing gavel, one Thursday lasted just 21 seconds. Another on Sunday morning at 8 a.m. lasted just 22 seconds. A dream, perhaps – but a nightmare. House members are earning the same $95,000 as their counterparts in Pennsylvania's Senate, but the House hasn't accomplished a thing since selecting Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) as the chamber's speaker back on Jan. 3. That "D" in "D-Berks" is part of the problem. Republicans who supported Rozzi say they thought...
marijuanamoment.net
Pennsylvania’s New Governor Pledges To Expand Marijuana Pardons, Including By Promoting Resources In Spanish
The recently sworn-in governor of Pennsylvania says that he intends to prioritize expanding marijuana pardon opportunities, including by promoting resources in Spanish to reach more people with eligible convictions. In an interview with AL DÍA, Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) was asked about the pardon project that launched under his predecessor...
Pa. lawmakers propose medical debt relief bill
HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Seeking to ease the burden of medical debt on working families, a plan to create the Pennsylvania Medical Debt Repayment Program was unveiled today by state Reps. Arvind Venkat and Nick Pisciottano, both D-Allegheny; Bridget Kosierowski, D-Lackawanna; and Tarik Khan and Donna Bullock, both D-Phila. The lawmakers likened the newly proposed […]
Refusal to release inaugural donors exposes gap in Pa. law
HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — The refusal thus far of Gov. Josh Shapiro to disclose who paid for his glitzy inaugural bash has exposed the gap in state law that lets governors in Pennsylvania escape the kind of transparency that is sometimes required elsewhere. Presidential inaugural committees are...
iheart.com
Shapiro To Make 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges
Shapiro To Make Roughly 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges. (Harrisburg, PA) - New Governor Josh Shapiro wants to cut down on executive branch employees accepting gifts. He also wants state employees to sign an integrity pledge and participate in ethics training. The governor said Friday the intent of the mandates is to prevent improper influence. The ethics classes will be led by Eric Fillman, who served as chief counsel for the House Ethics Committee in Harrisburg. He was also the first-ever Chief Integrity Officer for Shapiro when Shapiro was attorney general.
abc27.com
Pennsylvanians encouraged to use myPATH to file 2022 tax returns
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use myPATH, a free online option, to file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns this year. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, myPATH is a user-friendly program that can be used to make income tax payments.
Thousands in Pa. feel stuck in a high-stakes game of telephone with their homes, vital utilities on the line
Backlogs and bottlenecks have dragged out wait times for a $350 million Pennsylvania mortgage relief program.
PSU President Neeli Bendapudi: ‘What is good for Penn State is good for Pennsylvania’
HARRISBURG - With a new governor and newly-seated Legislature to hear it, Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi made a pitch for more state aid for Penn State, in particular, and higher education generally in remarks before the Pennsylvania Press Club Monday. Now seven months into her tenure as president and...
lebtown.com
Kuhn campaigns at funeral home; says he wants to bury negative politics in county
At his first-ever campaign event in a bid for elected office, Mike Kuhn addressed the question that was on everyone’s mind: Why was it being held in a reception room of a funeral home?. “When you think about it, a funeral home is the perfect place for our event,”...
The senator’s spouse: Pa.’s Gisele Fetterman finds new role and larger platform for change
Gisele Fetterman loves that people talk about the way she dresses. It has nothing to do with vanity and all to do with advocacy. In November, while accompanying husband, newly elected member of the U.S. Senate John Fetterman, she sent social media abuzz when she wore a $12 thrifted dress under a well-worn leather jacket to orientation in the U.S. Capitol.
Technical mistakes, secrecy envelope errors led to Lehigh Valley mail-in ballots being rejected
The 1,296 rejected ballots were a fraction of the roughly 73K mail-in ballots returned in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The post Technical mistakes, secrecy envelope errors led to Lehigh Valley mail-in ballots being rejected appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
975thefanatic.com
This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania
Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
wisr680.com
Bill Would Eliminate Rule Prohibiting Teachers From Wearing Religious Symbols
The Pennsylvania State Senate has approved legislation that would repeal a law that prevented teacher from wearing religious symbols in class. The bill would eliminate a portion of the school code that prohibited teachers from wearing any garb, mark, emblem, or insignia that were reflective of their religious belief. The...
UPMC has grown too big; Pa. lawmakers need to support its workers, new report finds
The report cites numerous UPMC employees who told of staffing shortages that affected their jobs and their patients. The post UPMC has grown too big; Pa. lawmakers need to support its workers, new report finds appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Doug Mastriano says lack of GOP support helped lead to gubernatorial loss
Mastriano, who lost to Gov. Josh Shapiro by 15 points, pinned the blame, in part, on a Republican party that he feels abandoned and maligned him.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
Pennsylvania bill defrays charging station cost for electric car owners
(The Center Square) – Electric vehicle (EV) owners could see some savings thanks to the state government, but the benefits would flow to the already-well-off. The boost comes in the form of a tax credit, worth up to $2,000, to install an electric vehicle charging station or port. The proposal, Senate Bill 157, is sponsored by Sen. Vincent Hughes, D-Philadelphia. ...
WFMZ-TV Online
Libertarian candidate Eddie Wenrich to run against David Argall for state Senate seat
Another candidate is throwing his hat into the ring in the race for a Pennsylvania state Senate seat. Libertarian candidate Eddie Wenrich will be running against state Sen. David Argall for the chance to represent District 29. The district covers Carbon and Schuylkill counties, and parts of Luzerne County. He...
