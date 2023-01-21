Read full article on original website
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Blue Bloods Fans Are Considering Calling It Quits On The Show After Season 13 Disappoints
All good things must come to an end, and based on some fan chatter, it would appear some folks want the long-running police procedural "Blue Bloods" to meet its finale. Premiering in 2010, "Blue Bloods" set itself apart from other crime dramas by centering on a single family — the Reagans. All of the adults have assumed positions within New York City law enforcement. Each episode follows each member cracking cases or dealing with personal drama. By and large, it's been largely successful throughout much of its run, becoming a centerpiece of CBS' programming.
toofab.com
Bachelor Premiere Blowup: Night One Emotional Trainwreck, Zach Eliminates One Third of Women
From a pig to a party bus, toasting champagne and chugging maple syrup, these 30 ladies certainly know how to make a ... memorable first impression!. A new season of "The Bachelor" kicked off Monday night, and new leading man Zach Shallcross is not messing around. By the end of the first night, he'd already slashed the bevy of beauties by a third!
The Inside Story On The 60 Minutes Story That Became An Oscar Nominated Film
"60 Minutes" has broadcast countless important stories in its 55 seasons, from the 1968 Presidential campaigns of Richard Nixon and Hubert Humphrey in its first episode in the fall of 1968 to its coverage of the war between Russia and Ukraine last year. But one segment from the February 4, 1996 episode of "60 Minutes" (available on YouTube) grew into a feature film starring Al Pacino and Russell Crowe that went on to earn seven Oscar nominations in 1999, including one for Best Picture and one for Crowe as best actor.
NCIS: Los Angeles Fans Are Devastated Over The Series' Cancellation
The "NCIS" franchise has survived changing tastes, evolving network promotion strategies, and the advent of streaming. However, for one branch of the show's family, the end has arrived. On January 27, CBS announced that "NCIS: Los Angeles" will end in 2023 after a 14 Season run. That's an impressive marker...
The Last Of Us Fans Are Devastated Over Tess' Traumatic Scene In Episode 2
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 2. Fungus has never been more terrifying than on HBO's newest phenomenon, "The Last of Us." The postapocalyptic television series is not only adapted from the 2013 video game of the same name but also based on the very real and disturbing occurrence of Cordyceps. Explained in vivid and horrifying detail in the cold open of Episode 1, it is obvious that this is no ordinary infection tale. But if a fungus capable of puppeteering you like a nightmarish marionette isn't enough to traumatize you, there are always the emotional stakes of the series.
Rocky Carroll Describes The Challenging NCIS Scenes That Improved His Skills As A Director
Rocky Carroll has been as steady a film and television presence as any actor in Hollywood over the past several decades. While he's delivered powerful turns in projects like "Born on the Fourth of July," "Crimson Tide," and "Chicago Hope," he's perhaps best known for his portrayal of Director Leon Vance on CBS's hit procedural "NCIS."
Where You've Seen The Cast Of 2023's Night Court Before
There's another Gold Rush in California, but this time it's not gold everybody's mining out West, it's intellectual property. With seemingly every movie franchise and classic sitcom getting a reboot, revival, or dark and gritty remake, it's only a matter of time before your old favorite gets dusted off and given new life. The '80s legal sitcom "Night Court" is back on NBC, featuring the daughter of the original show's main character Harry Stone (Harry Anderson).
Shotgun Wedding Review: Hallmark Meets Die Hard
One of the only positive outcomes of Hollywood's post-pandemic crisis is the unexpected revival of the big-screen, A-list romcom, with the likes of "Marry Me," "The Lost City," and "Ticket to Paradise" charming audiences worldwide throughout their lucrative box office runs. Having the genre back on our screens has been such a tonic that we're unprepared for the current moment when their simple narrative formulas are already starting to show signs of growing stale once again.
The Last Of Us Fans Are Split On The Major Change To Tess' Fate In The HBO Series
It's no secret that live-action video game adaptations have had a bit of a rocky history, consistently failing at the box office and premiering to lukewarm (and sometimes downright horrific) reviews. For the most part, it's widely accepted that video game movies and television shows are simply not good; particularly due to the long line of horrible adaptations we've seen in the past.
Fans Were Chilled And Thrilled By The Opening Scene Of The Last Of Us Episode 2
The second entry of "The Last of Us" saw a record-breaking spike in the number of viewers tuning in to see the show, and the tense opening moments caused quite an uproar among fans. HBO's new series, based on the video game of the same name, made viewership history with...
NCIS Fans Are Thrilled To See Sawyer And Torres Strengthen Their Bond
If you think that law enforcement agents tasked with patrolling naval bases would have a boring job, then you've probably never seen the long-running television series "NCIS." Currently in Season 20, "NCIS" isn't about a bunch of stuffy desk jockeys. Instead, the agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service often take a hands-on approach when looking into crimes. In the recent episode "Big Rig," the chaos-causing Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) runs into his friend Agent Dale Sawyer (Zane Holtz) on the streets, but instead of a friendly catch-up, Sawyer is unkempt, paranoid, and covered in blood.
Those About To Die - Everything We Know So Far
Since NBC's subscription platform Peacock launched on July 15, 2020, it's been cranking out top quality TV shows and movies in nearly every genre. On the documentary side, Peacock has titles like "John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise" and "The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media." On the drama side, it's got hits like "Dr. Death," "Bel-Air," and "Vampire Academy." On the comedy side, Peacock boasts titles like "Girls5eva" and "Paul T. Goldman." All of this means Peacock can rival Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon when it comes to original content.
The Last Of Us Destroys An HBO Record With Its Impressive Viewership Growth
While "The Last of Us" was already primed to be one of the biggest new shows of the year, it's unlikely that even HBO expected it to do as well as it has. With its first episode being the second most watched premiere on the network in the last decade behind "House of the Dragon," the video game adaptation is off to an incredibly good start.
Gold Rush Fans Are Suspicious Over Dave's Retirement News In Season 13
Throughout its nearly 13 years on air, Discovery's incredibly popular reality series "Gold Rush" has been accused numerous times of faking drama for the sake of entertainment. This should come as no surprise to most fans of reality television, as the majority of these shows go out of their way to craft specific storylines that will keep the audience invested.
