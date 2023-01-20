Read full article on original website
SEAL Team future revealed after season 6
SEAL Team season 6 spoilers follow. David Boreanaz's Jason Hayes and his navy troops are sticking around for at least another season of SEAL Team. Yes that's right, streaming service Paramount+ has renewed the military drama for a seventh season (via TVLine), which goes some way to numbing the pain of Clay Spenser's (played by Max Thieriot) brutal season 6 demise.
Chucky future revealed beyond season 2
Chucky has been renewed for a third season. Two months on from the horror show's last episode, titled 'Chucky Actually', Deadline announced the happy news, with both the USA Network and Syfy remaining onboard to broadcast. Incase this iconic demon toy doesn't ring any bells, Chucky is a doll possessed...
What Happy Valley's big Tommy moment means for season 3's ending
It's Happy Valley's final season and, with only two more episodes to go until the end, the tension is mounting and we can't help but feel like we're racing towards an emotional and dramatic climax. Sally Wainwright's BBC drama is known to favour going big instead of going home. By...
Murder Mystery 2 confirms Netflix release date with first look
Netflix has confirmed the release date for Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to 2019's Agatha Christie adaptation starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, as well as a first look. The duo return as Nick and Audrey Spitz, now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye business off the ground....
Magpie Murders with The Crown star confirms new broadcaster as second season is announced
Magpie Murders has officially found a new home — while a second series has also been confirmed for the Lesley Manville mystery series. The first season was adapted by Anthony Horowitz from his book of the same name and aired on BritBox last year. Now, the BBC has announced it has acquired the series.
'Blue Bloods': Danny's New Love Interest Revealed
More than five years after Linda Reagan died, Blue Bloods finally showed Det. Danny Reagan going on a date. During the Jan. 20 episode "Lost Ones," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) went to bat for an officer with whom he had a special connection. This new character, Laura Acosta, was played by guest star Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black).
Barney Returns In ‘HIMYF’: All The Updates On The ‘HIMYM’ Characters In The Spinoff Series
How I Met Your Father returned for season 2 on January 24 and featured one amazing How I Met Your Mother cameo. Neil Patrick Harris is the latest How I Met Your Mother star to make an appearance in the sequel series. Barney Stinson is back and as suave as ever.
That '90s Show explains why Jackie and Fez broke up after the finale
That '90s Show spoilers follow. That '90s Show has provided an in-series explanation for why Jackie (Mila Kunis) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) broke up. As fans of That '70s Show will remember, Jackie had a romantic relationship with Ashton Kutcher's Michael Kelso, before ultimately choosing to get together with Fez in the series finale.
His Dark Materials boss explains big change in season 3
His Dark Materials' three seasons are up, despite initial plans for more. And, while there's a chance that there could be further adventures based in this world yet to come, for now we're all still processing the huge finale the show gave us. Those who haven't read the books, however,...
Harlem boss opens up about new direction of season 2
Harlem will be back on Prime Video for season two, and it's going in a slightly different direction. Among the comedy's stars are Meagan Good and Grace Byers (who you'll recognise from Empire), and – believe it or not – the iconic Whoopi Goldberg. For its return, writer...
Home and Away hints at shock new story for Theo Poulos
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has hinted at a possible stalker storyline for Theo Poulos. The talented musician has built up a strong fanbase in recent months after taking over from Bob Forsyth as the lead...
7 huge Casualty spoilers for next month
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty isn't on next weekend (January 28), as the show will now be taking another short break until February. When the ED drama returns, Jacob's past will be revisited, while Dylan makes a new discovery and Ethan's exit story is revealed. Here's a full collection of the...
Home and Away reveals shock accident for pregnant Ziggy in 30 spoiler pictures
Thursday, February 2: Theo and Kirby continue to clash at the Diner. Friday, February 3: Dean worries about both Ziggy and the baby. Friday, February 3: Xander realises that he's not coping well with the situation. Friday, February 3: Stacey is put on the spot. Xander asks her if there'd...
13 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Felicity is plagued by more doubts over the wedding. Elsewhere, Nikau is surprised by Stacey's flirting, while Ziggy suffers a nasty accident at Salt. Here's a full collection of 13 big moments coming up. 1. Felicity...
Oscar Nominee Ke Huy Quan Talks ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Recognition: “None of This Feels Real Right Now”
Ke Huy Quan is an Oscar nominee. After leaving Hollywood for decades and watching the Academy Awards every year from afar, he never expected to hear those words in the same breath. This year, his dream became reality as he received a best supporting actor nomination for his role as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once. After learning of his nomination Tuesday morning while on a Zoom with co-star Michelle Yeoh, directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and others, Quan spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the significance of the film’s 11 nominations, why its message about kindness resonated...
Home and Away star Matt Evans reveals how he'd want Theo Poulos to leave
Matt Evans, who plays Theo Poulos in Home and Away, has seen his character make quite a splash since he landed in Summer Bay just a couple of years ago. A bit of a troublemaker, Theo has had his fair share of ups and downs, including opening up about his troubled past, facing relationship issues, and even being struck with a criminal record.
Dancing on Ice reveals first celebrity elimination
Dancing on Ice has announced the first couple to be eliminated from the show. Last week, Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield were the couple with the lowest combined judges' and viewers' scores and found themselves in the skate-off this week. Hitting the ice this week...
Harrison Ford unveils first trailer for Apple TV+ comedy show
Harrison Ford is starring in a new Apple TV+ comedy show, and the first trailer just dropped. The show, called Shrinking, stars Jason Segel alongside Ford as they work together to overcome the former's grief and holdbacks in life... with plenty of laughs along the way. If the trailer is...
Home and Away reveals shocking final showdown for Cash and Tex
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has revealed a shocking final showdown between Cash and Tex following Cash's visit to the latter in prison. Last year, viewers saw Cash's sister Felicity and Eden Fowler involved in a...
Strictly star's gameshow reportedly axed after one series
Strictly Come Dancing star Anita Rani's gameshow has reportedly been cancelled by ITV after just one series. Fastest Finger First, a show which saw five contestants compete for a guaranteed place on the next series of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, debuted last year, running for five episodes. However,...
