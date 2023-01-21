Read full article on original website
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
After seeing bodycam footage, Tyre Nichols' attorney calls him "a human piñata for officers."Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Man steals ring worth $7k from Memphis pawn shop
MEMPHIS, TN. - A man is accused of stealing an expensive ring in early January. According to the Memphis Police Department, a man entered the Best Pawn store on Jan. 10 around 11 a.m. and asked to see a ring. The clerk took the ring out of the jewelry case...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Man dead in shooting on Apple Blossom Dr.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting on Apple Blossom Drive near the corner of Hyacinth Drive around 5:00 p.m. Police say one male victim was found dead on the...
MPD: Pair caught with stolen car, drugs, gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man and woman were arrested after they were spotted inside a stolen car with a stolen license plate at a motel in the airport area Monday. Officers said they were responding to a report of a stolen and stripped Hyundai at the motel in the 2700 block of Airways […]
Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
‘Professional roaches’: Businesses fed up with smash-and-grab crimes
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — It happens within minutes. Swarms of thieves use tools to bash into a store and quickly swipe thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, and business owners in Memphis are fed up. “They are professional roaches,” said Dominique Worthen. He owns Snkrr Bar on Madison Avenue. “What we are known for is […]
Check washing: How thieves are cleaning out bank accounts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many people place bills containing checks in their mailboxes or go to the post office to mail them, they may not be aware thieves could be targeting them, putting their money and identity in jeopardy. Thieves are cleaning up by using check washing. Daniel Irwin with the Better Business Bureau of […]
actionnews5.com
Recently fired MPD officer accused of violence while working with Shelby County in 2016
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many questions still remain about the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers who were fired following the results of the internal investigation surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols. There were also two Memphis Fire EMTs who were relieved of duty pending the results of...
actionnews5.com
19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nineteen vehicles were vandalized at the Memphis Sports and Events Center over the weekend. According to the police report, the suspect vandalized 19 vehicles on January 21 from 1:30 p.m. until 6:48 p.m. Two black 9mm Smith and Wesson handguns, and a 9mm Cal-Tech handgun were...
Preliminary findings from Tyre Nichols' autopsy show extensive bleeding, severe beating
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An independent medical examiner who also conducted an autopsy on George Floyd in 2020 when he died at the hands of Minneapolis Police officers released preliminary findings in the death of Tyre Nichols to attorney Ben Crump Tuesday, the civil rights attorney announced. According to Crump,...
actionnews5.com
Man critical after shooting in Williamsburg Colony neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday night in the Williamsburg Colony neighborhood, police say. At 7:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call from Winchester and Clark Roads. One shooting victim was found on Bishops Gate Drive and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
$7K diamond ring stolen from Memphis pawn shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. –A north Memphis pawn shop is making security changes after a man pretending to be a customer stole a $7,000 diamond and gold ring. Michael Anderson, manager of Best Pawn on Jackson, said the man came into the store wearing a medical masked and asked to look at a large men’s ring. He […]
ktalnews.com
Instacart shoppers banned after woman checks Kroger receipt
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Online grocery shopping is supposed to be convenient, but one Kroger customer says her delivery driver stole her money and some items. The victim, who wants to remain anonymous, warned people, “If you do Kroger delivery (through Instacart), check your receipts! I had a delivery a couple of weeks ago, and the shopper added multiple items for themselves and also kept a few of my requested items.”
Woman accused of stealing ex’s car, throwing him from vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police say a man was seriously injured Saturday when he tried to get his stolen car back from his ex-girlfriend. Investigators said Shandricka Childress, 38, was still driving the 2002 Honda Accord when she was arrested Sunday and admitted she was driving the vehicle when her ex-boyfriend was hurt. Police said Childress dragged […]
One shot at Main Event, man in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital, and another was arrested after a shooting at Main Event on Sunday night. According to MPD, a little after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 7219 Appling Farms Parkway. One male victim was taken to Saint Francis Bartlett in non-critical condition. Police charged […]
Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Footage Is ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Damaging’ To Cops, Memphis Councilman Says
A Memphis councilman who said he's been told about the bodycam video showing Tyre Nichols' violent arrest said the footage is "disgusting." The post Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Footage Is ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Damaging’ To Cops, Memphis Councilman Says appeared first on NewsOne.
One killed during robbery in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is in custody after a robbery on Sunday night. According to reports, the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. at the Z Market on South Perkins Road. Police say two men were walking to their car when two men approached them. One of the suspects hit […]
actionnews5.com
4 people injured in shooting at Gold Strike Casino
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Four people were injured in a shooting at Gold Strike Casino on Sunday morning, according to Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. A woman called 911 just after 3 a.m. after she and three others, whom she was with, had been shot while walking in the parking lot towards Gold Strike Casino.
actionnews5.com
Tyre Nichols’ family expected to see body camera footage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tyre Nichols’ family is expected to see the body camera footage from the night of his arrest. Five Memphis Police officers were fired Friday for their involvement in Nichols’ traffic stop earlier this month. For weeks people across the city have pleaded for the...
actionnews5.com
Two Memphis Fire employees relieved of duty in connection to Tyre Nichols’ death, internal investigation ongoing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis Fire personnel were relieved of duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation in connection to Tyre Nichols’ death. MFD says the employees were involved in the initial patient care of Tyre Nichols. At a community meeting in Hickory Hill, Councilman J.B. Smiley...
