Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Man steals ring worth $7k from Memphis pawn shop

MEMPHIS, TN. - A man is accused of stealing an expensive ring in early January. According to the Memphis Police Department, a man entered the Best Pawn store on Jan. 10 around 11 a.m. and asked to see a ring. The clerk took the ring out of the jewelry case...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Man dead in shooting on Apple Blossom Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting on Apple Blossom Drive near the corner of Hyacinth Drive around 5:00 p.m. Police say one male victim was found dead on the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Pair caught with stolen car, drugs, gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man and woman were arrested after they were spotted inside a stolen car with a stolen license plate at a motel in the airport area Monday. Officers said they were responding to a report of a stolen and stripped Hyundai at the motel in the 2700 block of Airways […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Professional roaches’: Businesses fed up with smash-and-grab crimes

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — It happens within minutes. Swarms of thieves use tools to bash into a store and quickly swipe thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, and business owners in Memphis are fed up. “They are professional roaches,” said Dominique Worthen. He owns Snkrr Bar on Madison Avenue. “What we are known for is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Check washing: How thieves are cleaning out bank accounts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many people place bills containing checks in their mailboxes or go to the post office to mail them, they may not be aware thieves could be targeting them, putting their money and identity in jeopardy. Thieves are cleaning up by using check washing. Daniel Irwin with the Better Business Bureau of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nineteen vehicles were vandalized at the Memphis Sports and Events Center over the weekend. According to the police report, the suspect vandalized 19 vehicles on January 21 from 1:30 p.m. until 6:48 p.m. Two black 9mm Smith and Wesson handguns, and a 9mm Cal-Tech handgun were...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man critical after shooting in Williamsburg Colony neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday night in the Williamsburg Colony neighborhood, police say. At 7:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call from Winchester and Clark Roads. One shooting victim was found on Bishops Gate Drive and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$7K diamond ring stolen from Memphis pawn shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –A north Memphis pawn shop is making security changes after a man pretending to be a customer stole a $7,000 diamond and gold ring. Michael Anderson, manager of Best Pawn on Jackson, said the man came into the store wearing a medical masked and asked to look at a large men’s ring. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
ktalnews.com

Instacart shoppers banned after woman checks Kroger receipt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Online grocery shopping is supposed to be convenient, but one Kroger customer says her delivery driver stole her money and some items. The victim, who wants to remain anonymous, warned people, “If you do Kroger delivery (through Instacart), check your receipts! I had a delivery a couple of weeks ago, and the shopper added multiple items for themselves and also kept a few of my requested items.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of stealing ex’s car, throwing him from vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police say a man was seriously injured Saturday when he tried to get his stolen car back from his ex-girlfriend. Investigators said Shandricka Childress, 38, was still driving the 2002 Honda Accord when she was arrested Sunday and admitted she was driving the vehicle when her ex-boyfriend was hurt. Police said Childress dragged […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot at Main Event, man in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital, and another was arrested after a shooting at Main Event on Sunday night. According to MPD, a little after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 7219 Appling Farms Parkway. One male victim was taken to Saint Francis Bartlett in non-critical condition. Police charged […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed during robbery in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is in custody after a robbery on Sunday night. According to reports, the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. at the Z Market on South Perkins Road. Police say two men were walking to their car when two men approached them. One of the suspects hit […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

4 people injured in shooting at Gold Strike Casino

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Four people were injured in a shooting at Gold Strike Casino on Sunday morning, according to Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. A woman called 911 just after 3 a.m. after she and three others, whom she was with, had been shot while walking in the parking lot towards Gold Strike Casino.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Tyre Nichols’ family expected to see body camera footage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tyre Nichols’ family is expected to see the body camera footage from the night of his arrest. Five Memphis Police officers were fired Friday for their involvement in Nichols’ traffic stop earlier this month. For weeks people across the city have pleaded for the...
MEMPHIS, TN

