ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill River Greenways Association receives $300,000 state grant

State funding has been awarded for two recreational improvement projects in Schuylkill County, according to state Rep. Tim Twardzik, R-123, Butler Twp., who played a role in securing the grants. The funding was made available through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2), which is administered by the Department of Conservation...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

First day to file federal income tax

MOOSIC, Pa. — Monday, January 23, is the first day the Internal Revenue Service will accept and begin to process your return. The IRS promises things will be a little easier this year. It has 5,000 new employees, thanks to the inflation reduction act passed last year. Those people,...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Knox Mine disaster remembered in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — Families walked along the Susquehanna River through Jenkins Township and Pittston City Sunday as they were reminded of the Knox Mine disaster 64 years ago that changed deep mining in northeastern Pennsylvania forever. “The river broke into the mines, it flooded a lot of the mines,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

‘Luzerne County Predator Catcher’ in Harrisburg

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The man known as the “Luzerne County Predator Catcher” is fresh off a recent high-level state meeting. Musa Harris is known for exposing alleged child predators by posing as a young person online, then meeting the alleged predator and exposing them. Just last week, Harris had a sit-down with the new […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Demolition at abandoned hotel begins

Danville, Pa. — Demolition has begun on the former Days Inn hotel after a years-long battle with the former owners. The dilapidated hotel has been the site of squatters and vandals over the last several years and police have been called to the property numerous times, including in October when four Bloomsburg University students discovered a dead body in the lobby of the hotel. Related reading: Body discovered in abandoned...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lake-Lehman limits any potential tax hike to 4.8% index

LEHMAN TWP. — The Lake-Lehman School Board voted Monday to limit any potential increase in the property tax rate to the 4.8% state index. By voting to limit any tax increase to the index, the district does not have to seek voter approval for a tax hike above the index or seek state approval to exceed to index with allowed spending exemptions. The board will determine the property tax rate for 2023-24 school year when adopting the next budget.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Dickson City to convert former video rental shop into community center

Dickson City is getting a community center. Using a donated building at 824 Main St. and grant funding, Dickson City officials are converting a former video rental shop into a space for community groups to gather, an area for the borough’s historical society to showcase its memorabilia and, potentially, an office for elected state officials to meet with their constituents — among other features.
DICKSON CITY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montco DA: Contractor stole total of more than $400K from homeowners in southeastern Pa., Berks

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A contractor is being accused in the theft of more than $400,000 from homeowners in southeastern Pennsylvania and Berks County. Joseph Ford, 53, of Collegeville, is being charged with more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Free adoption event at the Lehigh Valley Humane Society

This is not the first Saturday of the month, but it is a special day for animals needing a loving home. Adopting from both the Berks and Lehigh County Humane Society is free on Saturday. Lehigh County's CEO Hal Warner, along with Rick Koze of Kay Builders, who is sponsoring...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Dozens show up for Luzerne County estate sale

WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— You know what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Mazell Estate Liquidations held a rummage sale today in Luzerne County selling everything from antiques to household items. Dozens of people showed up to sell and buy items at a reduced price. The owner of Mazell says inflation has […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania

Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man

BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Drought watch lifted for 5 Pa. counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on Friday that a drought watch has been lifted for five Pennsylvania counties. After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the drought watch was lifted for Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton, Potter, and Schuylkill counties. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection also said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Local expert explains why many may see smaller tax refunds this year

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Expect your tax refund to be a little lighter this year. "Unfortunately, what a lot of taxpayers aren't prepared for is at the year-end budget process they did not extend a lot of these tax provisions that helped so much during the pandemic," said Bill Bloss with RLB Accountants in Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Snowy conditions in Susquehanna County

GREAT BEND, Pa. — The snow is falling across the area, and we're tracking road conditions up north. Snowy scenes have been missing from Susquehanna County for most of the winter, but flakes were falling steadily for hours on Monday morning in Great Bend Township. Whether it was a welcome sight depends on who you asked.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy