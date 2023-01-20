Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill River Greenways Association receives $300,000 state grant
State funding has been awarded for two recreational improvement projects in Schuylkill County, according to state Rep. Tim Twardzik, R-123, Butler Twp., who played a role in securing the grants. The funding was made available through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2), which is administered by the Department of Conservation...
First day to file federal income tax
MOOSIC, Pa. — Monday, January 23, is the first day the Internal Revenue Service will accept and begin to process your return. The IRS promises things will be a little easier this year. It has 5,000 new employees, thanks to the inflation reduction act passed last year. Those people,...
Knox Mine disaster remembered in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Families walked along the Susquehanna River through Jenkins Township and Pittston City Sunday as they were reminded of the Knox Mine disaster 64 years ago that changed deep mining in northeastern Pennsylvania forever. “The river broke into the mines, it flooded a lot of the mines,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nonprofit that helps troubled veterans hoping to raise funds to buy Camp Trexler in Monroe
POLK TWP., Pa. - A lodge and dormitory are examples of the four or five buildings Valor founder Mark Baylis hopes to build on nearby Camp Trexler in Polk and Chestnuthill townships. "The veterans will benefit on three topics that can prevent veteran suicide," he said. The Valor Clinic Foundation...
Technical mistakes, secrecy envelope errors led to Lehigh Valley mail-in ballots being rejected
The 1,296 rejected ballots were a fraction of the roughly 73K mail-in ballots returned in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The post Technical mistakes, secrecy envelope errors led to Lehigh Valley mail-in ballots being rejected appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
‘Luzerne County Predator Catcher’ in Harrisburg
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The man known as the “Luzerne County Predator Catcher” is fresh off a recent high-level state meeting. Musa Harris is known for exposing alleged child predators by posing as a young person online, then meeting the alleged predator and exposing them. Just last week, Harris had a sit-down with the new […]
Parades to celebrate St. Patrick slated in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Diamond City will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with its annual parade this year. The mayor of Wilkes-Barre announced this year's parade will step off at 2 p.m. on March 12 in the city. Community organizers are welcome to participate free by contacting the city through...
Demolition at abandoned hotel begins
Danville, Pa. — Demolition has begun on the former Days Inn hotel after a years-long battle with the former owners. The dilapidated hotel has been the site of squatters and vandals over the last several years and police have been called to the property numerous times, including in October when four Bloomsburg University students discovered a dead body in the lobby of the hotel. Related reading: Body discovered in abandoned...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lake-Lehman limits any potential tax hike to 4.8% index
LEHMAN TWP. — The Lake-Lehman School Board voted Monday to limit any potential increase in the property tax rate to the 4.8% state index. By voting to limit any tax increase to the index, the district does not have to seek voter approval for a tax hike above the index or seek state approval to exceed to index with allowed spending exemptions. The board will determine the property tax rate for 2023-24 school year when adopting the next budget.
WFMZ-TV Online
Dickson City to convert former video rental shop into community center
Dickson City is getting a community center. Using a donated building at 824 Main St. and grant funding, Dickson City officials are converting a former video rental shop into a space for community groups to gather, an area for the borough’s historical society to showcase its memorabilia and, potentially, an office for elected state officials to meet with their constituents — among other features.
WFMZ-TV Online
Montco DA: Contractor stole total of more than $400K from homeowners in southeastern Pa., Berks
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A contractor is being accused in the theft of more than $400,000 from homeowners in southeastern Pennsylvania and Berks County. Joseph Ford, 53, of Collegeville, is being charged with more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Free adoption event at the Lehigh Valley Humane Society
This is not the first Saturday of the month, but it is a special day for animals needing a loving home. Adopting from both the Berks and Lehigh County Humane Society is free on Saturday. Lehigh County's CEO Hal Warner, along with Rick Koze of Kay Builders, who is sponsoring...
Dozens show up for Luzerne County estate sale
WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— You know what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Mazell Estate Liquidations held a rummage sale today in Luzerne County selling everything from antiques to household items. Dozens of people showed up to sell and buy items at a reduced price. The owner of Mazell says inflation has […]
WGAL
Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania
Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
10 potential Republican Schuylkill County commissioner candidates answer questions
MOUNT CARBON — How they would balance the budget and whether they would accept George F. Halcovage Jr. as a running mate were among the topics discussed by 10 potential Republican candidates for Schuylkill County commissioner. Each participant gave an introduction, told why they wanted to run and had...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
Drought watch lifted for 5 Pa. counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on Friday that a drought watch has been lifted for five Pennsylvania counties. After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the drought watch was lifted for Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton, Potter, and Schuylkill counties. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection also said...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local expert explains why many may see smaller tax refunds this year
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Expect your tax refund to be a little lighter this year. "Unfortunately, what a lot of taxpayers aren't prepared for is at the year-end budget process they did not extend a lot of these tax provisions that helped so much during the pandemic," said Bill Bloss with RLB Accountants in Allentown.
Home listings slip in December as Lehigh Valley sellers attempt to wait out high mortgage wave
It’s a new year but a new start may have to wait, as real estate experts say homeowners looking to sell are waiting patiently for the right moment to let go of their properties. Having grown accustomed to historically low and subnormal mortgage rates, sellers seem prepared to wait...
Snowy conditions in Susquehanna County
GREAT BEND, Pa. — The snow is falling across the area, and we're tracking road conditions up north. Snowy scenes have been missing from Susquehanna County for most of the winter, but flakes were falling steadily for hours on Monday morning in Great Bend Township. Whether it was a welcome sight depends on who you asked.
Comments / 0