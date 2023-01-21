NEWBERRY, Fla. – Last week, Newberry High School (NHS) hosted two separate peacebuilding workshops on campus during school hours, with attendees that included a diverse group of 22 students, 10 educators, and three outside facilitators. The purpose of the two workshops was to discuss various issues relevant to all parties, in hopes of strengthening communication and effectiveness of teaching and discipline around campus. According to both the students and teachers who participated, the workshop was “an awesome experience” and a positive step toward bridging the gap between administrators and students, some of whom said they’ve felt misunderstood or unheard in the past.

NEWBERRY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO