ACFR crews save barn and farm equipment after trash fire gets out of control
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Today Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to a grass fire in NW Alachua County. The fire started as a control burn of two trash piles that got out of control. The fire spread to grass that was near the piles and grew into an approximately 4-acre fire. Crews from Station 21 in the City of Alachua were able to quickly stop the fire before other crews arrived, saving a barn and farm equipment that were threatened.
City and county commissions declare a “traffic violence crisis”
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At today’s Joint Meeting between the Alachua County Commission and Gainesville City Commission, the commissioners declared a “traffic violence crisis” after Mayor Harvey Ward brought up the topic during commission comment. Ward said that during the 19 days he’s been mayor, two cyclists...
Man arrested with multiple stolen mail pieces after allegedly battering GPD officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Erick Bernard Mann, Jr., 37, was arrested yesterday and charged with burglary, petit theft, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of personal identification information for five or more people, resisting arrest without violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, and giving a false name to law enforcement.
Man arrested for car theft and drug possession
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Mitchell Harrison, 34, was arrested last night and charged with grand theft of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, driving without a valid license, and resisting arrest without violence after officers pulled over a car that had been reported stolen. The victim reported a stolen...
Man who allegedly ran over an occupied tent said he was scaring off a bear
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Adam Andrew Marini, 50, was arrested early this morning and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly running over an occupied tent with a car. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a campsite in the 3800 block of NW 39th Avenue at 4:50 a.m. this morning and reportedly found a Honda CRV parked near a tent that he described as “smashed.”
Gainesville woman on pre-trial diversion arrested for firearm theft and selling drugs
ALACHUA, Fla. – Mar’kya Chanel Isom, 21, was arrested last night in Alachua and charged with grand theft of a firearm, cocaine possession with intent to sell, and driving a car without a tag. An Alachua Police Department officer pulled Isom over on U.S. Hwy 441 at about...
Man arrested for second time in 10 days for possession of marijuana with intent to sell
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Keontra Kevon Tillman, 21, was arrested yesterday and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of public housing; he was on pre-trial release from a January 12 arrest for possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug equipment, carrying a concealed firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a delinquent under 24 years of age.
Register for Florida Museum’s Ta-RUN-tula 5K on March 4
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Ready, set, run! The Florida Museum of Natural History will be back again for its seventh annual 5K race on March 4. The in-person race will begin at 8 a.m. and will follow the same route as last year through nature trails and quiet campus roads that highlight Gainesville’s breathtaking natural beauty. To accommodate museum supporters worldwide, the race will be held both virtually and in person.
“We can’t do anything about academics until we get this behavior under control”: School board members discuss their vision for the district
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At the January 17 Alachua County School Board meeting, each member of the board had an opportunity to talk about their vision for the school district. Chair Tina Certain said she put “Strategic Visioning” on the agenda to give the new board an opportunity to discuss “how we’re going to go forward.”
Newberry High School takes fresh approach to handling student behavior issues
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Last week, Newberry High School (NHS) hosted two separate peacebuilding workshops on campus during school hours, with attendees that included a diverse group of 22 students, 10 educators, and three outside facilitators. The purpose of the two workshops was to discuss various issues relevant to all parties, in hopes of strengthening communication and effectiveness of teaching and discipline around campus. According to both the students and teachers who participated, the workshop was “an awesome experience” and a positive step toward bridging the gap between administrators and students, some of whom said they’ve felt misunderstood or unheard in the past.
