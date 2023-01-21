Read full article on original website
Donna Baron
3d ago
..."extremist" rhetoric is ALL that comes out of that hereford's mouth! The only "violence" she condones is that perpetrated by the criminals that she and the Horse on the Hill have let loose onto the law abiding community! All is as directed by the socialists/communists that put them in office, control information and continue to dummy down our children so they are unaware that their next step could be their last!☝️
Hochul, lawmakers, activists agree: It’s time for all-electric buildings in NY
Environmental advocates are hoping that this is the year that New York will get gas and oil out of its buildings. Some 200 activists are expected to rally in Albany Tuesday for a package of legislation to help electrify the state’s buildings as New York attempts to hit ambitious climate goals set in 2019.
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul cooks with gas stoves while pushing ban in new buildings
Gov. Hochul wants to start banning gas stoves in new homes by 2025 – but critics say she’s full of hot air. The pushback is targeting Hochul’s personal use of fossil fuels on gas ranges at the Executive Mansion in Albany and at her private pad in Buffalo. “The governor’s push to ban gas stoves appears to be as hypocritical as it is ridiculous,” Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay (R-Fulton) fumed. “One has to wonder how many times she’s fired up her own gas stove since declaring them environmentally unsafe in her State of the State Address,” he added. In two years,...
Poll Reveals Percentage Of NY Voters Who Think Nassau Rep. George Santos Should Resign
The growing list of scandals plaguing New York Congressman George Santos has decimated much of the freshman lawmaker’s political support, new polling confirms. Among the state’s registered voters, nearly two-thirds of Democrats and 59 percent of independents think Santos should resign, according to a Siena College poll revealed Monday, Jan. 23.
Metro Justice calls on City Hall to take action over RG&E billing issues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Protestors called on Rochester City Hall to take action over RG&E’s billing issues. Social justice group Metro Justice held a press conference across from City Hall on Monday evening to address what it calls RG&E’s lack of transparency and the mayor’s refusal to hold the utility accountable.
Lawsuit dismissed against Town of Irondequoit and two council members
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The lawsuit filed by Irondequoit Town Councilwoman Patrina Freeman against the Town of Irondequoit and two councilmembers has been dismissed by United States District Court Judge David G. Larimer. The lawsuit, filed in March of 2022, alleged various forms of racial discrimination centered around the...
News10NBC Investigates: Billing and customer service problems continue at RG&E
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Despite a year-long News10NBC Investigation and assurances from the CEO of RG&E that things are turning around, the billing and customer service issues at the utility continue. Over the course of the last few weeks, the number of complaints coming into the News10NBC newsroom has skyrocketed...
This Week With Claudia Tenney
CNY – Following is a weekly newsletter from Congresswoman Caludia Tenney:. Celebrating the Grand Openings of New Constituent Service Centers in Victor and Oswego. The 24th District is a sprawling and beautiful district, which includes portions of the North Country, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and Western New York.
Gov. Hochul Plans To Ban Certain Types Of Cigarettes In NY
Certain types of cigarettes in New York State could be banned this year.
New York State Targets Firearm Distributors Over Ghost Gun Parts
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion today, Friday, January 13, 2023, against ten national gun distributors. The motion is for a preliminary injunction against the companies demanding that they halt sales of 'ghost gun' parts in New York State. Attorney General James is asking a federal court to step in to stop the manufacturers from selling, shipping, distributing, or supplying unfinished frames or receivers to any customers in New York.
Western New York Church Puts “Satan” On Their Sign?
One church in Western New York may have tried to be a little too clever on their sign, and it’s upsetting a lot of people. People don’t like to talk about the evils of the world, and those who are religious don’t exactly enjoy talking about Satan.
Inside N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s ‘Catastrophic’ Meltdown Over One Judge
Late last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul sought the input of New York’s most powerful labor unions as she weighed a critical decision: who to appoint as chief judge of the Empire State’s highest court.The freshly elected Democrat offered up a list of potential candidates for her labor allies to consider. According to three sources with knowledge of the discussions, there was only one name on the list that bothered them.That name ended up being the one that Hochul announced as her nominee: Hector LaSalle.From labor unions to abortion rights groups, key Democratic constituencies came out of the woodwork to oppose...
New Strange Details: Hudson Valley Student Missing In New York State
New details are coming after a Hudson Valley student went missing earlier this month. Family and friends continue to ask for help. Family and friends are searching for 29-year-old Jordan Taylor. New Paltz, Spring Valley Graduate Is Missing. Taylor went to Spring Valley High School and graduated from SUNY New...
Did You Know? One of The Highest Points of Route 20 is in Central New York
Believe it or not... there's more history to Route 20 in New York State than you might have known!. What some people argue is the best scenic route through the state and country, others just call it their commute to and from work. Regardless, Route 20 stretches on for a LONG time and has a ton of history to it's name.
