Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe Believes He Would Be An Amazing Wizard In Real Life
The "Harry Potter" movies and books allow fans to transport themselves to the magical world of witches and wizards through the eyes of their eponymous protagonist, and it's become something of a fan obsession over the years to imagine yourself getting your own acceptance letter to Hogwarts. Daniel Radcliffe brought that sense of wonder and discovery to life over the course of eight films as Harry Potter, and like the books, the movies proved to be very successful. Including the "Fantastic Beasts" films, the Wizarding World franchise has grossed over $9.5 billion worldwide (via The Numbers).
How Jonathan Majors Got Ripped To Play A Bodybuilder For Magazine Dreams
2023 is shaping up to be the year of Jonathan Majors. The actor's resume, which already includes such gems as "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," "Da 5 Bloods" and "The Harder They Fall," will be bumped up by two major releases this year with Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the ninth installment of the "Rocky" franchise "Creed III." But in that mix of major movie appearances, Majors also lent his talents to a smaller release that has moviegoers seeing a golden statuette in the actor's future.
The Big Bang Theory Fans Found A Typo That Sheldon Would Take Issue With
Even viewers largely unfamiliar with once long-running CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" likely have some conception of lead character Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons)'s disposition. In essence, Sheldon is logical to the extent that his predilection for cold logic often overtakes all else. So effectively does he portray his "Big Bang Theory" character that Parsons has accepted being typecast post-Sheldon, holding no ill will against those who may forever associate his face with that of the sitcom lead he once portrayed.
Eddie Murphy Teases Details Of His Upcoming Documentary The Last Stand
In recent years, viewers have heard little from Eddie Murphy, after the comic starred in a series of poorly-performing films and even dropped out of hosting the Oscars in 2011. Ultimately, stemming from these and other reasons, the past decade or so of Murphy's career has been considerably quieter than the era that made him a star.
Willow's Christian Slater Recalls Val Kilmer's Brilliance When They Worked Together In True Romance - Exclusive
Prolific actor Christian Slater has no doubt led a charmed life in showbiz, stacking up more than 130 acting credits in film and television since he kicked off his screen career in 1980. In particular, 1988 was a big year for Slater, with starring roles in the historical biopic "Tucker: The Man and His Dream" opposite Jeff Bridges, as well as the crime comedy "Heathers" alongside Winona Ryder and Shannen Doherty.
Blue Bloods Fans Are Considering Calling It Quits On The Show After Season 13 Disappoints
All good things must come to an end, and based on some fan chatter, it would appear some folks want the long-running police procedural "Blue Bloods" to meet its finale. Premiering in 2010, "Blue Bloods" set itself apart from other crime dramas by centering on a single family — the Reagans. All of the adults have assumed positions within New York City law enforcement. Each episode follows each member cracking cases or dealing with personal drama. By and large, it's been largely successful throughout much of its run, becoming a centerpiece of CBS' programming.
Justin Roiland's Rick And Morty Dismissal Leaves A Lot Of Characters Without A Voice
With series co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland's firing from "Ricky & Morty" due to unearthed charges of domestic violence and false imprisonment being announced, more than just Morty Smith and Rick Sanchez will be left in need of a voice. Roiland's charges stem from January 2020, when he inflicted domestic battery and corporal injury upon a Jane Doe. The charges against Roiland carry a possible seven-year prison sentence if the voice actor is found guilty. It currently remains unclear what will become of the creator's other shows, one of which is "Koala Man" currently airing on the streaming platform Hulu.
Timothée Chalamet Tells Apple To Call Him In Hilarious New Apple TV+ Commercial
There was once a time when Apple TV+ had everyone but Jon Hamm. In fact, that was a tagline of a commercial that the streamer released around this time last year, in which Jon Hamm longingly gazed at actors who had appeared in Apple TV+ projects: Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Holland, Chris Evans. Naturally, Hamm began to wonder if he could stake his own claim in the Apple universe.
Shrinking Star Jason Segel Comments On Harrison Ford's Surprising Comedic Chops
One of Hollywood's most coveted actors, Harrison Ford is best remembered for his appearances in genre staples like "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones," two franchises he's continued to be a part of well into the 2010s. It would be unfair, however, to simply peg the Oscar-nominated actor as a franchise pony. Ford has lent his talents to a wide variety of genres and projects, which include the dramatic "Witness," the sci-fi classic "Blade Runner," and the action-packed "The Fugitive."
Love Is Literally In The Air In The Trailer For Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special
While some comic book superheroes don't exactly have the most robust of rogue's galleries, DC Comics' Batman has such an iconic set of villains that even they get their own show with the animated "Harley Quinn." Although mentions of Batman and Joker abound throughout the show, Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) are the major draw of the series, and they are often joined by other famous DC characters.
Zoe Saldaña Owns The $2 Billion Box Office (& Who Is On Her Heels)
"Avatar: The Way of Water" made somewhat predictable waves last week as it became the sixth film ever to gross $2 billion internationally. The milestone is huge, not just because it reinstates James Cameron's as king of the box office, but because it marks Zoe Saldaña's fourth film to cross the benchmark.
Marvel's Wasp: Every One Of Her Powers And Abilities Explained
The Wasp is a true-blue Avenger, as wondrous as she is winsome. Many women have operated under this mantle over the years, the most famous being Hope Van Dyne, Janet Van Dyne, and Nadia Van Dyne. Fans around the world know the former two, thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: In the "Ant-Man and the Wasp" movies, Hope is played by Evangeline Lilly, while Janet is played by Michelle Pfeiffer. They bring as much power, punch, and pizzazz to the silver screen as they do to the printed page.
Rick And Morty Fans Think The Show Already Has A Built-In Contingency Plan For Justin Roiland's Departure
The following article includes mentions of domestic abuse. In January 2023, charges of domestic battery and false imprisonment were brought against "Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland in Orange County, California. They stem from a 2020 incident reportedly involving an unnamed woman Roiland was involved with at the time. In response to this news, Adult Swim made the decision to part ways with Roiland on January 24, 2023, with a spokesperson saying in a brief statement, "Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland," as mentioned by Deadline. As this situation continues to unfold, "Rick and Morty" viewers have begun to question what will become of it, in addition to Roiland's other projects.
Daisy Ridley Has Thoughts On The Last Jedi Vs. Rise Of Skywalker Debate
The two most recent films in the Skywalker Saga, "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi" and "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker," are two of the franchise's most controversial entries. Audiences were split on "The Last Jedi," and even some of the film's cast, including Finn actor John Boyega, criticized it.
Tom Hanks Lands Three Razzies Nominations (& He Deserves Every One Of Them)
Though Tom Hanks has his share of bad movies, his two consecutive Academy Awards for "Philadelphia" and "Forrest Gump" — as well as his array of other awards, per IMDb — are a pretty good indication that he's no slouch when it comes to acting. Even when the movie around him ends up being a bit of a turkey, his genial air and genuine acting ability can make it very difficult to imagine that someone would genuinely dislike a Tom Hanks performance. It would be even harder to imagine him in the receiving end of a Golden Raspberry award.
Adult Swim Lets Justin Roiland Loose And Will Re-Cast His Rick And Morty Voice Roles
Justin Roiland is officially out at Adult Swim. Per The Hollywood Reporter, The Cartoon Network and Adult Swim will fully cut ties with the "Rick and Morty" co-creator, who also voiced lead characters Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, in the wake of the revelation that Roiland has several serious domestic violence charges pending against him in Orange County, California. Adult Swim/Cartoon Network/Boomerang SVP of Communications Mairie Moore announced in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter that the roles of Rick and Morty will be recast.
Alden Ehrenreich Weighs In On The Possibility Of A Solo 2
Back in 2018, Lucasfilm was gearing up for "Star Wars" to reign supreme at the box office, rivaling the success of Marvel, their fellow Disney-owned brand. Following the incredible performances of "The Force Awakens," "The Last Jedi," and the studio's first spin-off "Rogue One," Lucasfilm went all-in on expanding the "Star Wars" universe beyond the "Skywalker Saga."
Ashton Kutcher Had A Strange Moment Of Disorientation On Set Of That '90s Show
When "That '70s Show" premiered in 1998, the '70s setting, vibe, and overall atmosphere of the program was a nostalgic callback to another time. Unfortunately, the short-lived "That '80s Show" did not catch on like its predecessor, which left fans with only the original sitcom to appreciate in syndication or as a binge-watch following the series' conclusion in 2006. Flash-forward to 2023, and recollections of the 1990s are where '70s nostalgia was in '98 (via The Escapist), and fans new and old now have the Netflix revival "That '90s Show" to enjoy.
Disney+ Fixed A Confusing MCU Continuity Error In Ms. Marvel
Now well into its second decade of existence, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has released nearly 40 film and television projects. And with Phase 5 set to kick off with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," the MCU is only going to get bigger as Marvel forges ahead. With "The Multiverse Saga" set to continue playing out over Phase 5, it's also going to get harder for Kevin Feige and company to keep track of the where's, when's, how's, why's, and who's of the MCU. And as a few eagle-eyed fans noticed during the small screen run of "Ms. Marvel," they've already endured what could be perceived as a pretty major continuity miss.
Whatever Happened To Wayne Unser From Sons Of Anarchy?
As the longtime chief of police in Charming, Wayne Unser is one of SAMCRO's biggest allies on FX's "Sons of Anarchy." A corrupt cop, Unser looks the other way on the motorcycle club's activities despite his misgivings. The veteran chief believes the club helps keep Charming safe from drugs or gentrification, though he also knows the police department isn't respected as a result.
