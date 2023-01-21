Read full article on original website
Harlem boss opens up about new direction of season 2
Harlem will be back on Prime Video for season two, and it's going in a slightly different direction. Among the comedy's stars are Meagan Good and Grace Byers (who you'll recognise from Empire), and – believe it or not – the iconic Whoopi Goldberg. For its return, writer...
Daisy Ridley addresses potential Star Wars return
Star Wars' Daisy Ridley has addressed the possibility of returning to the franchise, revealing that she is open to the idea. The actress played Rey in the sequel trilogy, with the character’s future unknown following the events of 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. Speaking to IMDb at the 2023...
Kaley Cuoco's Harley Quinn TV series releases first-look trailer for Valentine's Day special
The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco's Harley Quinn TV series has unveiled a first-look trailer for its Valentine's Day special. The DC Universe show will return for a one-off holiday episode on HBO Max on Thursday, February 9 as Harley and Poison Ivy take a huge step in their relationship.
Magpie Murders with The Crown star confirms new broadcaster as second season is announced
Magpie Murders has officially found a new home — while a second series has also been confirmed for the Lesley Manville mystery series. The first season was adapted by Anthony Horowitz from his book of the same name and aired on BritBox last year. Now, the BBC has announced it has acquired the series.
Daisy Ridley teaming up with husband for new movie Magpie
Star Wars' Daisy Ridley has confirmed that she is teaming up with her now-confirmed husband for her next movie Magpie. While the film itself and the two stars' involvement were announced last year, Ridley – who plays the main character – has revealed that she is now married to Tom Bateman, who is writing the script and serving as a producer alongside Ridley.
Dancing on Ice reveals first celebrity elimination
Dancing on Ice has announced the first couple to be eliminated from the show. Last week, Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield were the couple with the lowest combined judges' and viewers' scores and found themselves in the skate-off this week. Hitting the ice this week...
Ozark star Julia Garner's Madonna biopic has been indefinitely postponed
The long-awaited Madonna biopic starring Ozark star Julia Garner has apparently been shelved. Variety is reporting that the project has essentially been put on the back-burner by Universal Pictures because Madonna, who is directing the film, has decided to focus on her upcoming tour instead. The biopic isn't entirely scrapped,...
Scooby-Doo spin-off Velma sparks huge backlash following show's debut
Scooby-Doo spin-off Velma may have broken records, but it has also sparked overwhelming backlash online following its debut. Back when it was announced, people were pretty excited for Mindy Kaling's new series centred on Velma, one of the most-loved, campest, yet overlooked characters of the original show. The premiere ended...
Coronation Street newcomer praised by I’m a Celeb star niece Emily Atack
Coronation Street spoilers follow. I'm a Celebrity star Emily Atack has praised her aunt Amy Robbins after she made her debut on Coronation Street. Amy was recently cast as Daisy Midgeley's mother Christina on the ITV soap, entering the cobbles yesterday evening (January 23). Related: Coronation Street's Daisy faces disturbing...
Home and Away star Matt Evans reveals how he'd want Theo Poulos to leave
Matt Evans, who plays Theo Poulos in Home and Away, has seen his character make quite a splash since he landed in Summer Bay just a couple of years ago. A bit of a troublemaker, Theo has had his fair share of ups and downs, including opening up about his troubled past, facing relationship issues, and even being struck with a criminal record.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's new movie about Nike lands release date
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's new movie about Nike has landed a release date from Prime Video. The Last Duel pair have reunited on Air, Affleck's latest directorial project about a young Michael Jordan's game-changing endorsement from shoe giant Nike in the 1980s. Their partnership would revolutionise the trainer genre,...
That '90s Show explains why Jackie and Fez broke up after the finale
That '90s Show spoilers follow. That '90s Show has provided an in-series explanation for why Jackie (Mila Kunis) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) broke up. As fans of That '70s Show will remember, Jackie had a romantic relationship with Ashton Kutcher's Michael Kelso, before ultimately choosing to get together with Fez in the series finale.
Home and Away reveals shock accident for pregnant Ziggy in 30 spoiler pictures
Thursday, February 2: Theo and Kirby continue to clash at the Diner. Friday, February 3: Dean worries about both Ziggy and the baby. Friday, February 3: Xander realises that he's not coping well with the situation. Friday, February 3: Stacey is put on the spot. Xander asks her if there'd...
Charlotte Crosby teases what to expect from her new BBC documentary series
Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has teased fans with what to expect from her upcoming BBC documentary series Charlotte in Sunderland. Per the synopsis, the new documentary will follow Charlotte "as she pursues her personal and professional dreams in her beloved hometown of Sunderland whilst juggling the stresses of running her businesses and preparing for motherhood with boyfriend Jake."
Home and Away hints at shock new story for Theo Poulos
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has hinted at a possible stalker storyline for Theo Poulos. The talented musician has built up a strong fanbase in recent months after taking over from Bob Forsyth as the lead...
Why The Last of Us's disgusting kiss scene was so unsettling
The Last of Us episode 2 spoilers follow. HBO's apocalyptic show doesn't have to do much heavy lifting to push itself into a space heads and shoulders above the others in the zombie genre (take that Walking Dead), and nothing illustrates this better than Tess's death scene in episode two.
George RR Martin's Hunter's Run to get film adaptation
George RR Martin is working on a new film, and it sounds like it's going to be equally vast, imaginative, and high-stakes as Game of Thrones. The film, based on the novel of the same name (written by Martin, Gardner Dozois and Daniel Abraham), has been snapped up by Exile Content Studio, so it seems like the wheels are really turning for the project.
Britain's Got Talent confirms new judge replacing David Walliams
Britain's Got Talent has revealed their new judging line-up. Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon are all returning to the panel, but David Walliams isn't coming back. Instead he has been replaced by former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli. The news was revealed by hosts Ant and Dec...
The Last of Us episode 2's devastating twist almost played out very differently
The Last of Us episode 2 spoilers follow. The Last of Us is the kind of the show that's determined to wring out the last of your tears as you helplessly watch your faves fight to survive in HBO's fungal hellscape. Episode one established that grim tone early on, but episode two is when the heartache really starts to kick in.
EastEnders star Jake Wood returns to 2:22 replacing cast member
EastEnders star Jake Wood has returned to 2:22 A Ghost Story replacing People Just Do Nothing's Hugo Chegwin who was forced to resign following an illness during the play's rehearsal stages. The EastEnders star will reprise his award-winning role of Ben, having previously starred as one of the show's original...
