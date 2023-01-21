Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (knee) will be re-evaluated again in two weeks. Durant was expected to miss about a month when he was diagnosed with a sprained MCL two weeks ago, so he remains on track to return at the beginning of February. However, the Nets may decide to take a conservative approach and wait until after the All-Star break for Durant to return. Kyrie Irving should continue to carry a heavier load on offense in the meantime, with Yuta Watanabe, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry playing additional minutes throughout the rotation.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO