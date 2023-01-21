Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) out for Nuggets Sunday
The Denver Nuggets have ruled out Michael Porter Jr. (personal) for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Porter Jr. will miss tonight's game as he attends to a personal matter. Porter Jr. has averaged 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game so far this season.
numberfire.com
Cody Martin (knee) doubtful for Hornets on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin (knee) is doubtful to play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Martin looks like he will miss fifth straight contest after he was listed as doubtful with left knee soreness. In a matchup versus a Phoenix team ranked 11th in defensive rating, Dennis Smith Jr. should see more minutes on Tuesday if Martin is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Stevens Adams (knee) out for Memphis' Wednesday contest
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Golden State Warriors. Adams will miss his second straight game with knee soreness. In an opportunity versus a Warriors' team allowing 53.0 FanDuel points per game to centers this season, Xavier Tillman should see an increased role at the five position.
numberfire.com
Immanuel Quickley (knee) active for Knicks on Tuesday night
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (knee) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Quickley will suit up at home after New York's guard was sidelined one game with knee soreness. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project Quickley to score 24.5 FanDuel points. Quickley's projection includes 12.4...
numberfire.com
Anthony Lamb a healthy scratch for Warriors on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Lamb entered the day with a questionable tag due to left foot soreness. While he has been medically cleared to take the floor, the team is going to deactivate him for Sunday's contest to preserve his two-way days.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
numberfire.com
Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out for Pelicans' Tuesday matchup versus Denver
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (toe) will not play in Tuesday's contest versus the Denver Nuggets. Ingram will remain sidelined despite participating in consecutive full practices. In a matchup against a Nuggets' team ranked 16th in defensive rating, expect Trey Murphy to play an increased role on Tuesday night.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers' Tuesday contest against Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. James is active against his intrastate rivals after the Lakers' superstar was listed as questionable. In 35.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project James to score 52.4 FanDuel points. James' current projection includes 30.8...
numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) probable Monday night for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Middleton has missed 18 straight games due to right knee soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he has been listed as probable. Assuming Middleton makes his long-awaited return to the court, Pat Connaughton would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Nikola Jokic (hamstring) on Tuesday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jokic will make his 42nd start at center after Denver's superstar was forced to miss two games with left hamstring tightness. In 34.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models expect Jokic to score 56.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jaxson Hayes starting in New Orleans' Tuesday lineup, Dyson Daniels to bench
New Orleans Pelicans forward Jaxon Hayes is starting in Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Hayes will make his second start this season after Dyson Daniels was taken out of Tuesday's starting lineup. In a matchup versus a Nuggets' team allowing 44.7 FanDuel points per game to the four position, Hayes' FanDuel salary stands at $4,200.
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert coming off Cleveland's bench on Tuesday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. LeVert will play a second unit role on the road after Donovan Mitchell was picked as Cleveland's starter. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project LeVert to score 20.2 FanDuel points. LeVert's Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (groin) active on Tuesday night
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) will play in Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Mitchell will make his return after Cleveland's star was sidelined three games with a left groin strain. In a matchup versus a New York team ranked 14th in defensive rating, our models project Mitchell to score 37.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
De'Andre Hunter (illness) questionable for Atlanta's Wednesday contest
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hunter's availability remains in limbo after Atlanta's forward missed one game with acute asthma symptoms. Expect Bogdan Bogdanovic to see more minutes versus a Thunder team ranked ninth in defensive rating if Hunter is inactive.
numberfire.com
Deandre Ayton (illness) remains out for Suns on Tuesday
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (illness) is ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Ayton is inactive for his third straight game with a non-COVID illness. In an appealing spot versus a Charlotte team allowing the most fantasy points (59.7) to the center position, Bismack Biyombo should see an increased role at the five on Tuesday.
numberfire.com
Miami's Jimmy Butler (back) ruled out on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (back) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler will watch from the sidelines after Miami's star experienced lower back stiffness during pregame warmups. Expect Tyler Herro to play a lead offensive role versus a Boston team ranked fifth in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Dyson Daniels (ankle) out for remainder of New Orleans' Tuesday contest
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (ankle) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Daniels will not be available again on Tuesday after suffering a right ankle injury. Expect Devonte' Graham to see more minutes off the bench if Daniels were to miss more time. According to...
numberfire.com
Boston's Grant Williams starting on Tuesday, Blake Griffin to bench
Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Williams will start at power forward after Blake Griffin was sent to the bench. In 29.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Williams to score 20.4 FanDuel points. Williams' current projection includes 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Evan Fournier (personal) out for New York on Tuesday
New York Knicks guard/forward Evan Fournier (personal) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fournier has been ruled out and will not play against Cleveland on Tuesday for personal reasons. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Fournier is averaging...
Comments / 0