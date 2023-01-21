Read full article on original website
White Lotus star addresses fan theory and potential season 3 comeback
The White Lotus star Connie Britton has addressed a fan theory that suggests her role is related to Laura Dern's unseen character. The actress played the part of Nicole Mossbacher in season one of the hit HBO anthology series, while Dern provided the telephone voice of Abby, Dom's (Michael Imperioli) estranged wife, in season two.
The Last of Us episode 2's devastating twist almost played out very differently
The Last of Us episode 2 spoilers follow. The Last of Us is the kind of the show that's determined to wring out the last of your tears as you helplessly watch your faves fight to survive in HBO's fungal hellscape. Episode one established that grim tone early on, but episode two is when the heartache really starts to kick in.
George RR Martin's Hunter's Run to get film adaptation
George RR Martin is working on a new film, and it sounds like it's going to be equally vast, imaginative, and high-stakes as Game of Thrones. The film, based on the novel of the same name (written by Martin, Gardner Dozois and Daniel Abraham), has been snapped up by Exile Content Studio, so it seems like the wheels are really turning for the project.
Daisy Ridley addresses potential Star Wars return
Star Wars' Daisy Ridley has addressed the possibility of returning to the franchise, revealing that she is open to the idea. The actress played Rey in the sequel trilogy, with the character’s future unknown following the events of 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. Speaking to IMDb at the 2023...
His Dark Materials boss explains big change in season 3
His Dark Materials' three seasons are up, despite initial plans for more. And, while there's a chance that there could be further adventures based in this world yet to come, for now we're all still processing the huge finale the show gave us. Those who haven't read the books, however,...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Strictly star's gameshow reportedly axed after one series
Strictly Come Dancing star Anita Rani's gameshow has reportedly been cancelled by ITV after just one series. Fastest Finger First, a show which saw five contestants compete for a guaranteed place on the next series of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, debuted last year, running for five episodes. However,...
Why The Last of Us's disgusting kiss scene was so unsettling
The Last of Us episode 2 spoilers follow. HBO's apocalyptic show doesn't have to do much heavy lifting to push itself into a space heads and shoulders above the others in the zombie genre (take that Walking Dead), and nothing illustrates this better than Tess's death scene in episode two.
Dancing on Ice reveals first celebrity elimination
Dancing on Ice has announced the first couple to be eliminated from the show. Last week, Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield were the couple with the lowest combined judges' and viewers' scores and found themselves in the skate-off this week. Hitting the ice this week...
The scariest part about The Last of Us isn't the clickers
The Last of Us spoilers follow. Two episodes down and HBO's The Last of Us has already been hailed by critics and audiences as one of the best – if not the best – video game adaptations to date. It goes without saying that changes will be made...
Home and Away hints at shock new story for Theo Poulos
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has hinted at a possible stalker storyline for Theo Poulos. The talented musician has built up a strong fanbase in recent months after taking over from Bob Forsyth as the lead...
What Happy Valley's big Tommy moment means for season 3's ending
It's Happy Valley's final season and, with only two more episodes to go until the end, the tension is mounting and we can't help but feel like we're racing towards an emotional and dramatic climax. Sally Wainwright's BBC drama is known to favour going big instead of going home. By...
Why One of Us Is Lying was cancelled - and the chances of a season 3
One of Us Is Lying spoilers follow. One of Us Is Lying is the latest show to be banished to the TV graveyard, as streaming service Peacock has decided to cancel it after just two seasons. Permission granted to weep or, you know, send Peacock some threatening text messages from...
Scooby-Doo spin-off Velma sparks huge backlash following show's debut
Scooby-Doo spin-off Velma may have broken records, but it has also sparked overwhelming backlash online following its debut. Back when it was announced, people were pretty excited for Mindy Kaling's new series centred on Velma, one of the most-loved, campest, yet overlooked characters of the original show. The premiere ended...
Is Teen Wolf: The Movie worth watching?
Teen Wolf is back! In glossy, extended movie form – and along with it the arrival of old friends, old enemies and former lovers back from the dead. We of course mean Allison (Crystal Reed), but in what form? Zombie? Ghostly? Clone? That would constitute a spoiler and we would not dream of ruining the surprise.
Home and Away star Matt Evans reveals how he'd want Theo Poulos to leave
Matt Evans, who plays Theo Poulos in Home and Away, has seen his character make quite a splash since he landed in Summer Bay just a couple of years ago. A bit of a troublemaker, Theo has had his fair share of ups and downs, including opening up about his troubled past, facing relationship issues, and even being struck with a criminal record.
EastEnders reveals exit for Martin Fowler amid Lily baby story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is lining up a temporary exit for James Bye's Martin Fowler amid the Lily Slater baby storyline. Viewers will know that Martin's adoptive 12-year-old daughter Lily is pregnant, with Ricky Jr the father of the baby. The turn of events will cause tension between the Slater...
EastEnders airs cameo from show superfan in Linda and Jay scene
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired a cameo from a superfan in Monday's episode. To celebrate 100 years of the BBC, the Beeb held several 15 Seconds of Fame competitions for fans to appear on hit shows like Casualty, Strictly Come Dancing and, most recently, EastEnders. The EastEnders fan selected...
Waterloo Road exposes two death secrets in 7 huge spoilers for next week
Waterloo Road spoilers follow. Next week on Waterloo Road, the show revisits Chlo's tragic death storyline as an inquest is held. Elsewhere, bossy schoolteacher Neil finds himself under scrutiny over the death of his wife. Here's a full collection of seven big moments to look out for in next week's...
Home and Away reveals shock accident for pregnant Ziggy in 30 spoiler pictures
Thursday, February 2: Theo and Kirby continue to clash at the Diner. Friday, February 3: Dean worries about both Ziggy and the baby. Friday, February 3: Xander realises that he's not coping well with the situation. Friday, February 3: Stacey is put on the spot. Xander asks her if there'd...
