digitalspy.com
Dancing on Ice reveals first celebrity elimination
Dancing on Ice has announced the first couple to be eliminated from the show. Last week, Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield were the couple with the lowest combined judges' and viewers' scores and found themselves in the skate-off this week. Hitting the ice this week...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away hints at shock new story for Theo Poulos
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has hinted at a possible stalker storyline for Theo Poulos. The talented musician has built up a strong fanbase in recent months after taking over from Bob Forsyth as the lead...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away reveals shock accident for pregnant Ziggy in 30 spoiler pictures
Thursday, February 2: Theo and Kirby continue to clash at the Diner. Friday, February 3: Dean worries about both Ziggy and the baby. Friday, February 3: Xander realises that he's not coping well with the situation. Friday, February 3: Stacey is put on the spot. Xander asks her if there'd...
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife's Helen George shares new brunette hair transformation
Call the Midwife actress Helen George has gone from blonde to brunette. Displaying her wavy new look with an Instagram selfie yesterday (January 20), she was soon landing all sorts of compliments from friends and fans in the comment section. Victoria Yeates, who plays Sister Winifred opposite George's Nurse Trixie...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Matt Evans reveals how he'd want Theo Poulos to leave
Matt Evans, who plays Theo Poulos in Home and Away, has seen his character make quite a splash since he landed in Summer Bay just a couple of years ago. A bit of a troublemaker, Theo has had his fair share of ups and downs, including opening up about his troubled past, facing relationship issues, and even being struck with a criminal record.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
digitalspy.com
SEAL Team future revealed after season 6
SEAL Team season 6 spoilers follow. David Boreanaz's Jason Hayes and his navy troops are sticking around for at least another season of SEAL Team. Yes that's right, streaming service Paramount+ has renewed the military drama for a seventh season (via TVLine), which goes some way to numbing the pain of Clay Spenser's (played by Max Thieriot) brutal season 6 demise.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away reveals shocking final showdown for Cash and Tex
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has revealed a shocking final showdown between Cash and Tex following Cash's visit to the latter in prison. Last year, viewers saw Cash's sister Felicity and Eden Fowler involved in a...
digitalspy.com
Love Island airs tense argument between Liv and Zara
Love Island aired a dramatic argument tonight (January 23) as Olivia and Zara clashed after a game of Never Have I Ever. During the drinking game at the start of the episode, things got pretty tense as a few of the islanders began to call out the behaviour of a certain someone, with some contestants even claiming this person was there for the clout above anything else.
digitalspy.com
Drag Race star The Vivienne reveals Dancing on Ice injury hack that makes co-stars "jealous"
RuPaul's Drag Race UK star The Vivienne has swapped her heels and the runway for ice skates and the rink, as she makes her Dancing on Ice debut this weekend. Whether she can transfer her performance skills to the competition remains to be seen, but she's teased that she's got a 'hack' to help her deal with injuries that her co-stars are jealous of.
digitalspy.com
Dancing On Ice star The Vivienne reveals surprise plan to get "reluctant" co-star in drag
Dancing On Ice star The Vivienne has revealed a surprise plan to get co-star in drag. The drag queen, who is partnered with Colin Grafton on the ITV series, spoke to OK! Magazine about their time on the show so far, and disclosed that she might have a plan in store for Colin.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Justin and Theo face Mac's fury in new Lyrik storyline
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Justin Morgan and Theo Poulos face Mackenzie Booth's fury after Lyrik cancel a gig at Salt. After a misunderstanding where Theo had pulled out of the gig believing he had been replaced by the band's former lead singer, leading to a cancellation of the whole gig, Mac was furious.
digitalspy.com
7 huge Casualty spoilers for next month
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty isn't on next weekend (January 28), as the show will now be taking another short break until February. When the ED drama returns, Jacob's past will be revisited, while Dylan makes a new discovery and Ethan's exit story is revealed. Here's a full collection of the...
digitalspy.com
What Happy Valley's big Tommy moment means for season 3's ending
It's Happy Valley's final season and, with only two more episodes to go until the end, the tension is mounting and we can't help but feel like we're racing towards an emotional and dramatic climax. Sally Wainwright's BBC drama is known to favour going big instead of going home. By...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Max faces jail threat, and 8 more big soap moments airing next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Coronation Street: Max is arrested on a serious charge. (Wednesday at 8pm on ITV1) When Daryan calls...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Chesney Brown upsets Gemma in wedding storyline
Coronation Street spoilers ahead. Chesney Brown and Gemma Winter can kiss their wedding fund goodbye, as the former hatches a fast-food enterprise. As Coronation Street fans will be aware, the financially-stretched yet proud parents of the quads are currently saving up for their big day, but in upcoming scenes, it all goes to pot.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Vanessa Hehir confirms exit from soap
Coronation Street star Vanessa Hehir has confirmed her exit from the soap. Taking to Instagram, the actor, who has been a guest star on the soap playing Esther Hargrave, posted a series of behind the scenes pictures from the show, expressing her thanks for the cast and crew and penning some final words for her time there.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Frank Kauer shares hopes for Mason's future after Eric plot
Hollyoaks actor Frank Kauer, who plays Mason on the show, has opened up about what he hopes for his character's journey after his friendship with Eric. For context, Mason had been drawn into radicalised misogyny by evil Eric over the past few months, but now he's trying to turn his life back around after Eric's siege at the local pub, The Dog.
digitalspy.com
Murder Mystery 2 confirms Netflix release date with first look
Netflix has confirmed the release date for Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to 2019's Agatha Christie adaptation starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, as well as a first look. The duo return as Nick and Audrey Spitz, now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye business off the ground....
