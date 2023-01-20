ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Courage re-sign forward Brittany Ratcliffe for 2023 season

CARY, N.C. (Jan. 23, 2023) – The North Carolina Courage have re-signed forward Brittany Ratcliffe for the 2023 season. The deal also includes a mutual option for the 2024 season. Ratcliffe joined Courage in 2021 and has been a member of the NWSL since the 2016 season. Ratcliffe appeared...
Courage acquire defender Emily Fox in trade with Racing Louisville

CARY, N.C. (Jan. 23, 2023) – The North Carolina Courage have acquired defender Emily Fox, the first overall pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft out of the University of North Carolina, from Racing Louisville in a trade that sends defenders Abby Erceg and Carson Pickett to Louisville. At 24...
