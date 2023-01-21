See a stunning blue lobster caught by captain. ‘Not something you catch very often’

A vibrant crustaceous catch stunned a New Hampshire captain and thousands online when they saw the photos.

Jake Eaton was in Portsmouth on Jan. 19 when he caught a stunning blue lobster — even the creatures’ eyes were blue.

Blue lobsters are rumored to be so rare it’s a one in 100-million chance of catching one, McClatchy News previously reported.

“(I don’t know) if they are as rare as they claim but definitely not something you catch very often,” Eaton said on Facebook.

Eaton shared the photos on a New Hampshire group Facebook page , which got over 2,000 likes. He estimated the lobster was around 7 or 8 years old.

Many were concerned if the fisherman had kept the lobster, but Eaton assured the group that it was notched and tossed back into the wild.

