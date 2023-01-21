Read full article on original website
Taylorsville aggravated rape suspect arrested by Salt Lake City police
The Salt Lake City Police Department has arrested the suspect involved in an aggravated rape case that occurred in Taylorsville earlier this month.
Party leads to 3 injured in Salt Lake City hotel shooting
Three people were injured, two critically, following a shooting overnight at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel.
Wanted Taylorsville rape suspect arrested by SLCPD
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hours after Taylorsville police asked the public to be on the lookout for an aggravated rape suspect, the wanted man was taken into custody by Salt Lake City police. “Christopher Browning was arrested by the Salt Lake City Police Department around...
Teen safe after being kidnapped by stranger; suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A 26-year-old man was arrested and accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl in Salt Lake City after trying to lure her into his vehicle with alcohol and food. Jonathan Simonji was booked into jail on one count of second-degree kidnapping, a felony charge. Officials report...
Jury trial begins for mom accused of causing her 6-year-old’s death over potty training
WEST JORDAN, Utah — The jury trial for a mom accused of child abuse and aggravated murder in causing the death of her son began Monday. Prosecutors said the alleged abuse was related to potty training. Reyna Flores-Rosales, 34, has been charged with three counts of child abuse, a...
Birthday party at Salt Lake hotel ends in gunfire, 2 men shot
SALT LAKE CITY — Three people suffered injuries — two of them from being shot — during a birthday party celebration at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel early Tuesday. Just after 2 a.m., Salt Lake police responded to the Crystal Inn Hotel and Suites, 230 W. 500 South, on a report of people being shot inside a room. Two men, ages 24 and 22, were taken to local hospitals in critical condition but are expected to survive, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.
Sandy man threatened to kill parents after shooting TVs, police say
SANDY — A man was safely taken into custody Monday after police say he shot two televisions and threatened to kill his parents and go on a killing spree. The 25-year-old man was in his parents' Sandy residence when he told them to cover their ears. Moments later, the son fired two rounds into a television in the master bedroom and another round into the TV in the front room, according to a police booking affidavit.
Utahn with 5 DUI convictions sent to prison for killing 13-year-old bicyclist
WEST JORDAN — A Saratoga Springs man who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide was ordered Monday to spend at least one year and up to 20 years in prison for causing the death of 13-year-old Eli Mitchell, who was riding his bike when he was struck last April in West Jordan.
Man who killed 13-year-old Eli Mitchell sentenced up to 20 years in prison
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man who killed 13-year-old Eli Mitchell was sentenced up to 20 years in prison on Monday. The courtroom was packed with two families hoping for very different outcomes. Mason Ohms, 50, was sentenced on two different counts. He was given a sentence...
Abduction suspect reportedly turned herself in after receiving AMBER Alert
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 7-year-old West Jordan was located less than a half-hour after authorities issued an AMBER Alert announcing the girl's abduction. The woman accused in the abduction allegedly drove to the nearest police station after receiving the AMBER Alert naming her as a suspect. The...
Utah girl rescued from kidnapping after using SafeUT app
SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old girl was saved after being kidnapped over the weekend thanks to the SafeUT app. Salt Lake City Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jonathan Simonji who is accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl. On Saturday, Jan 21, at 3:08 a.m. dispatch received a call from...
Man arrested after 14-year-old kidnapping victim contacts officials through SafeUT app
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man has been charged with kidnapping after police said the teenage victim used the SafeUT app to get help. Police were dispatched on Saturday to a call regarding a 14-year-old girl who they said had been abducted by an older man and was being held at an Airbnb.
Police arrest 3 teens in Salt Lake City drive-by shooting
Salt Lake City Police arrested three teenagers after witnessing a drive-by shooting Saturday night.
Utah man arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, claiming it was her request
A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly shooting and killing his wife in Roy, claiming she asked him to do so because she was in extreme pain.
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 7-year-old girl found safe
UPDATE: The 7-year-old has been found safe, according to the West Jordan Police Department. WJPD explained that at approximately 10 a.m., police received a call from the 7-year-old’s grandfather, who said she had been taken from the home. The grandfather is her primary guardian and the child was taken...
Gun found on Utah high school student after ‘scuffle’ with officer, police say
MIDVALE, Utah — A Hillcrest High student is in police custody after a school resource officer found a gun on them after an argument Monday. Unified Police Sgt Melody Cutler told KSL that the officer asked the teenager to go to his office to “chat” for a bit, but the student refused.
Park City Police seeking leads on stolen bear statue
A statue of a friendly coffee-drinking bear was stolen from its home in Park City, and police are looking for leads on who would commit such a crime.
Heber City accused of ‘circling the wagons’ as it tries to defend Sheriff Rigby
Heber City is coming to Sheriff Jared Rigby’s defense as he continues to fight for a powerful state job. FOX 13 News is fact-checking the following four statements.
Police: Road rage incident closes I-15, Bangerter Highway offramp
DRAPER, Utah — A road rage incident caused a car to drive off the road into a ditch, with the driver attempting to flee from police Sunday evening. Utah Highway Patrol’s Tropper Mike Alexander told KSL that two cars were involved in the road rage incident while driving southbound Interstate 15 at appropriately 5:30 p.m.
UHP: Drivers raced, flipped one another off before rollover crash on I-15
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Two drivers sped, raced and flipped each other off before one of the vehicles rolled over in a road rage crash, officials said. They said two vehicles were involved in the incident on between 10600 South and Bangerter Highway on I-15 southbound Sunday night. Witnesses...
