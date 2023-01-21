ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Gephardt Daily

Wanted Taylorsville rape suspect arrested by SLCPD

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hours after Taylorsville police asked the public to be on the lookout for an aggravated rape suspect, the wanted man was taken into custody by Salt Lake City police. “Christopher Browning was arrested by the Salt Lake City Police Department around...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Birthday party at Salt Lake hotel ends in gunfire, 2 men shot

SALT LAKE CITY — Three people suffered injuries — two of them from being shot — during a birthday party celebration at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel early Tuesday. Just after 2 a.m., Salt Lake police responded to the Crystal Inn Hotel and Suites, 230 W. 500 South, on a report of people being shot inside a room. Two men, ages 24 and 22, were taken to local hospitals in critical condition but are expected to survive, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Sandy man threatened to kill parents after shooting TVs, police say

SANDY — A man was safely taken into custody Monday after police say he shot two televisions and threatened to kill his parents and go on a killing spree. The 25-year-old man was in his parents' Sandy residence when he told them to cover their ears. Moments later, the son fired two rounds into a television in the master bedroom and another round into the TV in the front room, according to a police booking affidavit.
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Utah girl rescued from kidnapping after using SafeUT app

SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old girl was saved after being kidnapped over the weekend thanks to the SafeUT app. Salt Lake City Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jonathan Simonji who is accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl. On Saturday, Jan 21, at 3:08 a.m. dispatch received a call from...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 7-year-old girl found safe

UPDATE: The 7-year-old has been found safe, according to the West Jordan Police Department. WJPD explained that at approximately 10 a.m., police received a call from the 7-year-old’s grandfather, who said she had been taken from the home. The grandfather is her primary guardian and the child was taken...
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Police: Road rage incident closes I-15, Bangerter Highway offramp

DRAPER, Utah — A road rage incident caused a car to drive off the road into a ditch, with the driver attempting to flee from police Sunday evening. Utah Highway Patrol’s Tropper Mike Alexander told KSL that two cars were involved in the road rage incident while driving southbound Interstate 15 at appropriately 5:30 p.m.
DRAPER, UT

