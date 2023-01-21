Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her BodyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGary, IN
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdownLimitless Production Group LLCValparaiso, IN
“Human Behavior Hacker” Presenting to Region Business LeadersBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Related
WNDU
Police investigating suspicious death of Benton Harbor man
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a Benton Harbor man was found dead on Sunday. According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, authorities were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of LaSalle Street on Sunday. First responders on scene discovered a man dead inside the home. The victim has been identified as Leon Johnson, a longtime Benton Harbor resident.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police asking for help in identifying individual in fraud investigation
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual they say is a person of interest in fraud cases in the area. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684. You can also message the police department through Facebook Messenger.
Gary police SWAT team shoots, kills man after standoff
GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed by police in Gary, Indiana after he emerged from a house with a gun following a standoff, Indiana State Police said.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, Gary and Indiana State Police remained on the scene as of 10 p.m. Nearly two dozen evidence markers were seen clustered together in one place on Chase Street, and more than 50 were seen in the neighborhood.We are told this all happened in an otherwise very quiet neighborhood in Gary.Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield, public information officer for the Lowell Post, said Gary...
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Gary: police
GARY, Ind. - A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Gary Tuesday night. According to Sgt. Glen Fifield of the Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred on Chase Street. A Gary police officer reportedly shot the suspect, who died as a result. The officer was not injured. The...
WNDU
2 arraigned after shots fired into St. Joseph home
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people were arraigned in Berrien County Trial Court on Monday for numerous charges related to several shots being fired into a house in St. Joseph over the weekend. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Carlton Antoni Kelly, 38, and Chantal Baker, 31,...
WNDU
South Bend Police searching for missing 39-year-old man
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help as they search for a missing man. Pablo Ramos III, 39, was last seen on Jan. 9 near the 200 block of N. Niles Avenue wearing a black jacket with Nickelodeon characters on it, dark sweatpants, black boots, a Miami Heat beanie and a black backpack.
wbiw.com
Police arrest employee for stealing copper from Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District
LAPORTE CO. – In early December, the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division Lowell Post was requested to investigate a theft that had allegedly occurred at the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD). The NICTD Police Department had requested assistance in investigating a theft of wire that they believed...
WNDU
Trial underway for Elkhart man accused of killing roommate
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial for a man who killed his roommate in Elkhart is underway. Dustin McKee, 31, of Elkhart is facing a murder charge and felony possession of a gun by a serious felon. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, McKee is accused of shooting and killing his roommate Brandon Lowe, 38, in their Elkhart apartment following a disagreement.
Cannabis supply intercepted on way to Vincennes University
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two men reportedly heading to Vincennes University to deal marijuana have been arrested while traveling through Vermillion County, the Sheriff says. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over after being clocked driving at speeds of 102 MPH in a 60 MPH zone of SR 63, […]
abc57.com
Former Berrien County deputy sentenced to 30 days for false pretenses
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former Berrien County deputy accused of embezzling money from the Niles Wrestling Club was sentenced to 30 days in jail in addition to probation and restitution, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years' probation,...
abc57.com
Employee allegedly pulled under vehicle during shoplifting incident in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A gas station employee was injured on Friday after she was allegedly pulled under a vehicle while a shoplifting suspect was trying to leave the scene, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 5:17 a.m., an officer was called to the 2700 block of S. Main St....
WNDU
Police: South Bend residents urged to be vigilant after string of robberies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents in South Bend are urged to be more cautious when traveling after a string of robberies over the weekend. According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to seven robberies across various parts of the city from Saturday through early Monday morning. Multiple suspects have been arrested in relation to some of the burglaries; however, there are still active cases ongoing.
WNDU
Animal rescue in Michigan City under police investigation for treatment of dogs
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An animal rescue in Michigan City is closed as police continue to investigate its treatment of rescue dogs. The Michigan City Police Department says it began investigating Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue after receiving multiple complaints from concerned citizens and animal groups about the location operated by John Naughton in the 200 block of Earl Road.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart gas station employee injured chasing after alleged shoplifter
An employee was allegedly pulled under a vehicle during a shoplifting incident in Elkhart. Elkhart police say the gas station employee chased after a female suspect shortly after 5 a.m. Friday morning when she grabbed items and bolted back to her car. The suspect allegedly grabbed the employee’s arm, pulling...
regionnewssource.org
Munster Police Handling Suicide Investigation
On Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 6:45 AM, the Munster Police Department was dispatched to the area of Park West subdivision to search for an alleged suicidal subject, according to Munster Police. A vehicle, which was related to the subject, was located in a nearby subdivision by officers. Officers...
WNDU
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Berrien Township
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a fatal car crash in Berrien Township on Tuesday evening. According to the Michigan State Police, authorities responded to the 11500 block of M-139 near Sherr Road around 9:15 p.m. for a car that had left the roadway and hit a tree. First responders on scene found two victims dead in the vehicle.
WNDU
Driver killed in Sunday night crash in Mishawaka identified
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in Mishawaka. The Mishawaka Police Department says it happened just before 6 p.m. in the 14000 block of Douglas Road between Fir Road and the Canadian National Railroad tracks. Investigators say a Jeep Cherokee left...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seize gun, 479 pills, 65 bags of crack cocaine in traffic stop
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Benton Harbor night resulted in the seizure of drugs and a loaded gun Thursday. According to authorities, the traffic stop was initiated after police saw an “illegal substance transaction.” The traffic stop resulted in the discovery and seizure of a loaded handgun, 65 baggies of suspected crack cocaine and nearly 500 illegally possessed prescription pills.
abc57.com
One person dies in single vehicle crash in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind., --- Officials are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Mishawaka. Police said the crash occurred in the 14000 block of Douglas Road, between the Canadien National Railroad tracks and Fir Road just a few minutes before 6:00 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said a Jeep Cherokee left the roadway,...
IACS cuts ties with animal rescue amid allegations of neglect and abuse
The Michigan City Police Department opened a criminal investigation into Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue, 207 Earl Road in Michigan City.
Comments / 1