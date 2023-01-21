GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed by police in Gary, Indiana after he emerged from a house with a gun following a standoff, Indiana State Police said.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, Gary and Indiana State Police remained on the scene as of 10 p.m. Nearly two dozen evidence markers were seen clustered together in one place on Chase Street, and more than 50 were seen in the neighborhood.We are told this all happened in an otherwise very quiet neighborhood in Gary.Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield, public information officer for the Lowell Post, said Gary...

GARY, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO