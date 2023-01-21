Read full article on original website
Fire reported at Patrick Henry Correctional facility
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A was reported fire at the Department of Corrections in Henry County on January 23, according to BTW21. Around 10:31 on Monday firefighters were dispatched to the Patrick Henry Correctional Unit on A. L. Phillpott Highway for a fire. While crews battled the fire, Virginia State Police and Henry County […]
WDBJ7.com
Danville woman starts medical transportation business to cut down local discharge wait times
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman is starting her own medical transport business after spotting a need working in the local medical field. Jaime Bethel worked in the Danville emergency room at SOVA Health for 8 years. Seeing wait times of up to 12 hours for patient transportation is...
wfxrtv.com
Poll: Half of American adults are unprepared to help in medical crises, Roanoke emergency officials weigh in
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A medically-based poll says most Americans don’t see themselves as being capable to help in a medical emergency. The new poll from the American College of Emergency Physicians and Morning Consult says about half of American adults aren’t prepared to help in a medical crisis.
WSET
Fire in Henry County under investigation
WSLS
Operation Bold Blue Line brings extra funding, equipment to Martinsville Police Department
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Operation Bold Blue Line is the Governor’s plan to reduce homicides, shootings and violent crimes across the state. He plans to do this by supporting existing law enforcement with funding for trainings and new equipment. Another part of Operation Bold Blue Line is using $30 million to help recruit more officers to Virginia.
WSET
'Smelled something burning:' Multiple Concord Fire crews respond to Dollar General
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — Multiple crews were called out to the Dollar General in Concord on Saturday for a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived on the scene at 11:01 a.m. and spoke with workers who said they smelled something burning. The company searched the building and found...
WSET
'Slow down:' Danville Police issue 100+ speeding tickets since Jan. 1
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Police officers are warning the city's drivers to slow down after a fast start to ticketing in the New Year. DPD said since January 1, officers have issued 103 speeding tickets. One of the tickers was for a driver going 71 in a 35,...
WSET
1 person taken to hospital, residents displaced after Danville house fire
Late Tuesday night the Danville Fire Department responded to the report of a possible house fire on Central Street. When crews arrived around 11:41 p.m., they found smoke coming from the home. Firefighters made sure everyone was out of the house and then began attacking the flames, starting to make...
WSET
Danville Utility Commission proposes utility rate increases
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Utility Commission voted 5 to 1 to propose utility rate increases after the results of a biennial rate study presented to them last year. Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey said inflation played a big role in the proposed increases. "That was a big...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Fire engulfs structure and vehicles in Stewartsville
A fire engulfed a structure and vehicles in Stewartsville on Monday. In the early morning of Jan. 23, at 3:29 a.m., Bedford County Communications dispatched Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department (SCVFD), Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Bedford Fire Department, and Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue for a reported structure fire in the area of the 2300 block of Lovers Lane.
WSET
Pittsylvania-Danville Health District offers free flu vaccine
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will offer a free seasonal flu vaccine at a special clinic on Friday, February 3. This will take place from 2 through 4 p.m. at the Ballou Park Recreation Center. A limited supply of free influenza vaccine will be available on...
WSET
3 taken to hospital after crash on Goodview Road in Bedford County: Officials
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An area fire department said multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Bedford County on Monday. At 10:05 a.m., the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Goodview Road at Meador Road for an accident with entrapment.
WSET
Central Virginia fire departments conduct brush fire training in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Fire Departments in Central Virginia came together on Saturday for training with the Virginia Department of Forestry. The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company as well as the Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue attended FFI Wildland Day. The Boonsboro Company brought along its...
WSLS
No one hurt after early morning Bedford County fire
BEDFORD, Va. – Fortunately, no one was hurt in a Bedford fire that took several hours to fully extinguish, according to the Bedford Fire Department. On Monday (Jan. 23) shortly before 3:30 a.m., crews were called to the 2300 block of Lovers Lane, authorities said. They arrived to find...
WSLS
Roanoke City Schools Superintendent White selected as Region 6 Superintendent of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Schools Superintendent Verletta White is being praised for her impact on students in the Roanoke Valley. On Monday, school officials announced that White has been named the Region 6 Superintendent of the Year. She was selected by fellow superintendents in Southwest Virginia. Now, White...
WSET
No injuries reported after chimney fire in Altavista
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Fire Company responded to a house for a chimney fire on Sunday night. The company responded to the home in the 300 block of Camping Spring Road. The first units on scene found an active chimney fire with smoke throughout the first floor...
WDBJ7.com
Legislation for adult high school in Roanoke advances in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that’s needed for a new adult high school in Roanoke is advancing in the General Assembly. Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is teaming up with the city of Roanoke and other community partners to build a new center at the Goodwill Jobs Campus in Northwest Roanoke.
WSET
Bedford Area YMCA pool to close for 'big updates,' what to do in the meantime
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area Family YMCA is getting some exciting new updates to kick off 2023. According to the YMCA's Facebook page, their swimming pool is getting a big update. They said the pool will be closing on Friday and will be closed through February 20.
Augusta Free Press
Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center
A Danville woman is dead from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in Pittsylvania County on Saturday. A 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Sheila Kay Powell, 66, of Danville, pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center and was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge, which was traveling north on Route 41, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
WSET
66-year-old Danville woman dies in crash on Route 41 in Pittsylvania County: VSP
