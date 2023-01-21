ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WFXR

Fire reported at Patrick Henry Correctional facility

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A was reported fire at the Department of Corrections in Henry County on January 23, according to BTW21. Around 10:31 on Monday firefighters were dispatched to the Patrick Henry Correctional Unit on A. L. Phillpott Highway for a fire. While crews battled the fire, Virginia State Police and Henry County […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Fire in Henry County under investigation

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Chief William Martin said fire crews got a call around 10:30 p.m. for a laundry room fire at the Department of Corrections in Henry County. Martin said guards attempted to put out the fire but couldn't put it out but were...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Danville Utility Commission proposes utility rate increases

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Utility Commission voted 5 to 1 to propose utility rate increases after the results of a biennial rate study presented to them last year. Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey said inflation played a big role in the proposed increases. "That was a big...
DANVILLE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Fire engulfs structure and vehicles in Stewartsville

A fire engulfed a structure and vehicles in Stewartsville on Monday. In the early morning of Jan. 23, at 3:29 a.m., Bedford County Communications dispatched Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department (SCVFD), Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Bedford Fire Department, and Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue for a reported structure fire in the area of the 2300 block of Lovers Lane.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Pittsylvania-Danville Health District offers free flu vaccine

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will offer a free seasonal flu vaccine at a special clinic on Friday, February 3. This will take place from 2 through 4 p.m. at the Ballou Park Recreation Center. A limited supply of free influenza vaccine will be available on...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Central Virginia fire departments conduct brush fire training in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Fire Departments in Central Virginia came together on Saturday for training with the Virginia Department of Forestry. The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company as well as the Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue attended FFI Wildland Day. The Boonsboro Company brought along its...
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

No one hurt after early morning Bedford County fire

BEDFORD, Va. – Fortunately, no one was hurt in a Bedford fire that took several hours to fully extinguish, according to the Bedford Fire Department. On Monday (Jan. 23) shortly before 3:30 a.m., crews were called to the 2300 block of Lovers Lane, authorities said. They arrived to find...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

No injuries reported after chimney fire in Altavista

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Fire Company responded to a house for a chimney fire on Sunday night. The company responded to the home in the 300 block of Camping Spring Road. The first units on scene found an active chimney fire with smoke throughout the first floor...
ALTAVISTA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Legislation for adult high school in Roanoke advances in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that’s needed for a new adult high school in Roanoke is advancing in the General Assembly. Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is teaming up with the city of Roanoke and other community partners to build a new center at the Goodwill Jobs Campus in Northwest Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center

A Danville woman is dead from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in Pittsylvania County on Saturday. A 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Sheila Kay Powell, 66, of Danville, pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center and was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge, which was traveling north on Route 41, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

