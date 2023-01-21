Read full article on original website
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Frank's RedHot Teams Up With Fortnite For Food-Centric Game
You may be known to douse every meal you eat in hot sauce, but have you ever noticed the condiment in your bank account? This very reality became possible when Frank's RedHot Sauce arrived on the non-fungible token scene last year, according to Entrepreneur. Before the Super Bowl, the brand created Bonecoin — "its first-ever 'edible NFT,'" a form of cryptocurrency — as a tribute to buffalo chicken wings and the enjoyment they provide during football season. To participate, people could submit photos of their chicken wing bones online to earn Bonecoin.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Tom Colicchio's Super Bowl Tacos, Explained
The 2023 Super Bowl may not be until February 12 (via NFL), but that doesn't mean that players, football fans, Rihanna stans, and game day snackers aren't already making plans for the big day. Doritos is already teasing a secret celebrity in their Super Bowl ad, and party hosts are brainstorming their most epic Super Bowl party food ideas. So what's on the menu?
