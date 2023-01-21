You may be known to douse every meal you eat in hot sauce, but have you ever noticed the condiment in your bank account? This very reality became possible when Frank's RedHot Sauce arrived on the non-fungible token scene last year, according to Entrepreneur. Before the Super Bowl, the brand created Bonecoin — "its first-ever 'edible NFT,'" a form of cryptocurrency — as a tribute to buffalo chicken wings and the enjoyment they provide during football season. To participate, people could submit photos of their chicken wing bones online to earn Bonecoin.

1 DAY AGO